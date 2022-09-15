ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floridians Warned Of 'Zombie Tree' After One Crushes Home

By Zuri Anderson
 6 days ago
Photo: Daytona Beach Fire Department

Experts are warning Floridians after a tree collapsed on a huge "zombie tree" fell on top of a Florida woman's house , according to WOFL .

The Daytona Beach Fire Department responded to a home on Tuesday (September 13) after a fallen oak tree trapped 89-year-old Katie Speed inside. She told reporters she heard the tree cracking and was able to jump out of her bed in time before the tree crashed through her roof. She only had seconds to spare.

"Crews were able to rapidly extricate the person who was thankfully protected by a void space created by the collapsed tree," according to firefighters. "Patient was transported by Volusia EMS for further observation." No word on if she suffered injuries from the scary incident.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department responded to a tree collapse with an 89 year old female entrapped. Crews were able to...

Posted by Daytona Beach Fire Department on Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Experts believe the tree was a zombie tree, where it appears healthy and alive when it's actually dead inside . One of the key features of these dead or dying trees is visible decay on the roots.

"As you can see the outside of the tree, the roots, the root color here you can see the decay coming down this way," Arborist Christopher Forrest told WOFL , referring to the tree that collapsed on Speed's home. He also pointed out the cracks on the roots and the decay inside the trunk.

Just like what happened to Speed, zombie trees can fall at any time, damaging property and potentially killing people .

Forrest encourages people to check the trees in their yards for decay and to remove them if they're showing signs.

#Oak Tree#Zombie#Tree Roots#Traffic Accident#Floridians#Wofl#Volusia Ems
