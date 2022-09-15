ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winder, GA

accesswdun.com

Gainesville Police encourage public to use e-commerce trading area

Gainesville-area residents looking to buy, sell or trade on an e-commerce platform like OfferUp, Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist can carry out their local transactions safely at the Gainesville Police Department's e-commerce trading area. The safe trading area at the agency's headquarters at 701 Queen City Parkway in Gainesville has been...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Ivester Foundation names Swinton A. Griffith, III new CFO

The Board of Directors of the M. Douglas & V. Kay Ivester Foundation announced Thursday that they have named Swinton A. Griffith, III the new Chief Financial Officer of the foundation. Griffith will carry the title of Senior Vice President. Griffith retired as a Partner at Ernst & Young in...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County commissioner Watkins to hold town hall for veterans

On Monday, Sept. 26, Gwinnett County Commission Vice-Chair and District 3 Commissioner Jasper Watkins will host a town hall to discuss services and programs available to Gwinnett County veterans and their families. Watkins, a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel, explained the goals for the meeting saying: “As a veteran, I know...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Collins, Herring take SAS victories at East Alabama

A pair of Georgia racers took home top honors in Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series action in Alabama over the weekend. Kenny Collins of Colbert, Georgia and Wil Herring of Hawkinsville, Georgia scored victories during the Alabama State Championship weekend at East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, Alabama.
PHENIX CITY, AL
accesswdun.com

Jack Noa named next chair of Hall County elections board

The Hall County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday evening to appoint Jack Noa as the next chairman of the Hall County Board of Elections and Registration. Noa, who previously ran for Hall County Commission District 3 in the May 2022 primary, will serve as chairman of the Board of Elections for a term beginning Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2026.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Two people seriously injured in White County wreck

Two people were seriously injured after a single vehicle wreck Monday in White County, and the driver in that incident is facing charges. Jimmy Adrian Byron Alexander Pruitt, 21, of Cleveland is charged with driving under the influence, two counts of serious injury by vehicle, and failure to maintain lane after the wreck on Asbury Mill Road west of Cleveland.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Audrey “Diane” Bridges Smallwood

Audrey “Diane” Bridges Smallwood, age 72 of Danielsville, GA passed away on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Born on Nov. 22, 1949 in Madison County, GA, Mrs. Smallwood was the daughter of the late J.P. and Aletha Adams Bridges. She was the widow of Jerry Smallwood, a member of Community Baptist Church, and was preceded in death by a daughter, Judy Free; sister, Dora Weatherford; brothers, Clayton Bridges and Robert Bridges.
DANIELSVILLE, GA
Terry England
accesswdun.com

Obituaries & Related Stories

Walter Curtis “Billy” Phillips age 84 of Mount Airy, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Born in Madison, South Carolin ... Antonio Juan DeBerry, age 67, of Flowery Branch, GA passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022. He is survived by is wife of 44 years, Arthenia Reese DeBerry; children, ...
JEFFERSON, GA
accesswdun.com

Richard Frank Godfrey

Richard Frank Godfrey, 85 of Gainesville passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Godfrey was born in Hall County November 19, 1936. He was the son of the late Rufus R. and Vara Norton Godfrey. Mr. Godfrey was a retired teacher with the Cobb County Schools System, had served in the United States Air Force and was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Marietta, Ga.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Oakwood man arrested for six entering auto cases

An Oakwood man has been charged in connection with several entering auto cases ranging from Aug. 29 to Sept. 19. Elijah David Everett, 18, was arrested in the early morning hours on Sept. 20 by Hall County patrol deputies. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies saw Everett “prowling” near...
OAKWOOD, GA
accesswdun.com

White County woman killed in single-vehicle accident

A Sautee Nacoochee woman died Thursday in a single-vehicle accident. The accident happened on GA 17 at the intersection of Fred Pitts Rd. in Habersham County. The Georgia State Patrol says that Kelly Renee Wymore, 58, was driving her Toyota Tacoma when she went off the road at the intersection, going through a residential yard and hitting a large tree.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Keith Lamar Frankum

Keith Lamar Frankum, age 58 passed away on September 22, 2022, at approximately 9:30 due to complications of Covid-19. Keith was a son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He was survived by his wife Regina Frankum; Son and daughter in law Tyler and Halie Frankum; Son and daughter in law...
DEMOREST, GA
accesswdun.com

Penny Thomas

Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mrs. Penny Brown Thomas, age 49 of Jefferson, Georgia who entered rest Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Mrs. Thomas was born in Cumming, Georgia the daughter of the late McKinley Brown and the late Katherine Christine Trammell Holt. Mrs. Thomas was a homemaker and enjoyed playing online games as a past time.
JEFFERSON, GA
accesswdun.com

Donna Kay Wood

Ms. Donna Kay Wood, age 65, of Commerce, GA died Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. Ms. Wood was born in Clovis, NM to Loretta Scarborough Wood-Tucker (Ricky) of Commerce and the late, Charles Edwin Wood. She was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Navy. Ms. Wood was employed at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and a member of the VFW – Athens post. In addition to her father, Ms. Wood was preceded in death by her nephew, Chris Wood.
COMMERCE, GA
accesswdun.com

No one injured in fire on Skelton Road in Gainesville

No one was injured after a fire in an abandoned metal building in the area of 1515 Skelton Road broke out Wednesday morning. The Gainesville Fire Department responded to a report of a fire around 10 a.m. according to a press release. Gainesville Fire personnel were advised by Dispatch that there may be multiple people inside the building. Due to the size of the structure and the possibility of multiple victims, Hall County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.
GAINESVILLE, GA

