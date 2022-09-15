Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in FoCo: Oktoberfests and concerts highlight the first weekend of fallJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Nearly 400 homes could be built next to Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
This Huge Flea Market in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPendergrass, GA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Additional charges filed against truck driver in fatal crash that shut down GA 400 in Forsyth CountyJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Related
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Police encourage public to use e-commerce trading area
Gainesville-area residents looking to buy, sell or trade on an e-commerce platform like OfferUp, Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist can carry out their local transactions safely at the Gainesville Police Department's e-commerce trading area. The safe trading area at the agency's headquarters at 701 Queen City Parkway in Gainesville has been...
accesswdun.com
Ivester Foundation names Swinton A. Griffith, III new CFO
The Board of Directors of the M. Douglas & V. Kay Ivester Foundation announced Thursday that they have named Swinton A. Griffith, III the new Chief Financial Officer of the foundation. Griffith will carry the title of Senior Vice President. Griffith retired as a Partner at Ernst & Young in...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County commissioner Watkins to hold town hall for veterans
On Monday, Sept. 26, Gwinnett County Commission Vice-Chair and District 3 Commissioner Jasper Watkins will host a town hall to discuss services and programs available to Gwinnett County veterans and their families. Watkins, a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel, explained the goals for the meeting saying: “As a veteran, I know...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville, Hall County schools honor teachers of the year in annual luncheon
The 2022-2023 teachers of the year from both the Hall County School District and Gainesville City Schools were honored Wednesday afternoon during an annual luncheon sponsored by the Melvin Douglas and Victoria Kay Ivester Foundation. The luncheon, which was held at the Oaks at Lanier College and Career Academy, saw...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
accesswdun.com
Collins, Herring take SAS victories at East Alabama
A pair of Georgia racers took home top honors in Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series action in Alabama over the weekend. Kenny Collins of Colbert, Georgia and Wil Herring of Hawkinsville, Georgia scored victories during the Alabama State Championship weekend at East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, Alabama.
accesswdun.com
Jack Noa named next chair of Hall County elections board
The Hall County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday evening to appoint Jack Noa as the next chairman of the Hall County Board of Elections and Registration. Noa, who previously ran for Hall County Commission District 3 in the May 2022 primary, will serve as chairman of the Board of Elections for a term beginning Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2026.
accesswdun.com
Two people seriously injured in White County wreck
Two people were seriously injured after a single vehicle wreck Monday in White County, and the driver in that incident is facing charges. Jimmy Adrian Byron Alexander Pruitt, 21, of Cleveland is charged with driving under the influence, two counts of serious injury by vehicle, and failure to maintain lane after the wreck on Asbury Mill Road west of Cleveland.
accesswdun.com
Audrey “Diane” Bridges Smallwood
Audrey “Diane” Bridges Smallwood, age 72 of Danielsville, GA passed away on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Born on Nov. 22, 1949 in Madison County, GA, Mrs. Smallwood was the daughter of the late J.P. and Aletha Adams Bridges. She was the widow of Jerry Smallwood, a member of Community Baptist Church, and was preceded in death by a daughter, Judy Free; sister, Dora Weatherford; brothers, Clayton Bridges and Robert Bridges.
RELATED PEOPLE
accesswdun.com
Obituaries & Related Stories
Walter Curtis “Billy” Phillips age 84 of Mount Airy, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Born in Madison, South Carolin ... Antonio Juan DeBerry, age 67, of Flowery Branch, GA passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022. He is survived by is wife of 44 years, Arthenia Reese DeBerry; children, ...
accesswdun.com
Richard Frank Godfrey
Richard Frank Godfrey, 85 of Gainesville passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Godfrey was born in Hall County November 19, 1936. He was the son of the late Rufus R. and Vara Norton Godfrey. Mr. Godfrey was a retired teacher with the Cobb County Schools System, had served in the United States Air Force and was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Marietta, Ga.
accesswdun.com
Oakwood man arrested for six entering auto cases
An Oakwood man has been charged in connection with several entering auto cases ranging from Aug. 29 to Sept. 19. Elijah David Everett, 18, was arrested in the early morning hours on Sept. 20 by Hall County patrol deputies. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies saw Everett “prowling” near...
accesswdun.com
White County woman killed in single-vehicle accident
A Sautee Nacoochee woman died Thursday in a single-vehicle accident. The accident happened on GA 17 at the intersection of Fred Pitts Rd. in Habersham County. The Georgia State Patrol says that Kelly Renee Wymore, 58, was driving her Toyota Tacoma when she went off the road at the intersection, going through a residential yard and hitting a large tree.
IN THIS ARTICLE
accesswdun.com
Keith Lamar Frankum
Keith Lamar Frankum, age 58 passed away on September 22, 2022, at approximately 9:30 due to complications of Covid-19. Keith was a son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He was survived by his wife Regina Frankum; Son and daughter in law Tyler and Halie Frankum; Son and daughter in law...
accesswdun.com
First Baptist of Gainesville hosts in-person Emporium after two-year hiatus
The First Baptist Church of Gainesville will host its annual Emporium this Friday and Saturday in their banquet hall. On Friday, shopping for a cause will run from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. and on Saturday it will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “We're hoping that there's a...
accesswdun.com
Lumpkin County woman arrested in drug investigation by Homeland Security
A Lumpkin County woman was arrested Thursday as part of an international drug investigation by Homeland Security. According to a press release from the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office, Lorraine Sharp, 57, was arrested during the execution of a search warrant at a home off White Oak Lane. The release said...
accesswdun.com
College football: Rabun County's Stockton getting high praise from Smart
ATHENS, Ga. — It's not often you hear any college head football coach talk about the scout team quarterback in a weekly presser. When it happens, everyone starts to wonder just how good is the scout team QB. It just so happens Georgia's scout team signal caller is Rabun...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
accesswdun.com
Penny Thomas
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mrs. Penny Brown Thomas, age 49 of Jefferson, Georgia who entered rest Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Mrs. Thomas was born in Cumming, Georgia the daughter of the late McKinley Brown and the late Katherine Christine Trammell Holt. Mrs. Thomas was a homemaker and enjoyed playing online games as a past time.
accesswdun.com
Donna Kay Wood
Ms. Donna Kay Wood, age 65, of Commerce, GA died Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. Ms. Wood was born in Clovis, NM to Loretta Scarborough Wood-Tucker (Ricky) of Commerce and the late, Charles Edwin Wood. She was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Navy. Ms. Wood was employed at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and a member of the VFW – Athens post. In addition to her father, Ms. Wood was preceded in death by her nephew, Chris Wood.
accesswdun.com
Suspect in vehicle theft dead after shooting himself in North Hall County
A suspect in a stolen vehicle case out of Lumpkin County died Thursday after he shot himself in a wooded area off Hubert Stephens Road in North Hall County. According to Hall County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer B.J. Williams, the incident unfolded just before noon. A Hall County deputy...
accesswdun.com
No one injured in fire on Skelton Road in Gainesville
No one was injured after a fire in an abandoned metal building in the area of 1515 Skelton Road broke out Wednesday morning. The Gainesville Fire Department responded to a report of a fire around 10 a.m. according to a press release. Gainesville Fire personnel were advised by Dispatch that there may be multiple people inside the building. Due to the size of the structure and the possibility of multiple victims, Hall County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.
Comments / 1