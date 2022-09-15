Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clayton News Daily
Prince William Consoles Fans Worried About Queen Elizabeth's Corgis
Prince William assured fans that the late Queen Elizabeth's Pembroke Welsh corgis would be in good hands after her majesty's passing. The queen had a strong love for corgis. Many of the dogs she raised throughout her lifetime were descendants of her first Corgi, Susan, whom she was gifted on her 18th birthday.
PETS・
‘To All The Boys’ Star Lana Condor Among New Additions To Steve Barnett’s Thriller ‘Valiant One’ For Monarch Media
EXCLUSIVE: Lana Condor (To All the Boys films), Desmin Borges (The Time Traveler’s Wife) and Callan Mulvey (The Gray Man) have signed on to star alongside Chase Stokes in Monarch Media’s thriller Valiant One, which goes into production in Vancouver later this month. The first feature directed by Monarch’s Steve Barnett watches as a U.S. helicopter crashes on the North Korean side of the DMZ. With tensions between the North and South already on the verge of war, the surviving U.S. Army non-combat tech soldiers must work together to protect a civilian tech-specialist and find their way across the DMZ, without...
NFL・
Clayton News Daily
Squirrel Would Play In Couple's Backyard So They Build Her A Treehouse! | The Dodo Soulmates
Very personable squirrel has her own treehouse — wait til you see the inside! 💕. Keep up with Xena, Shohreh & Jessie on TikTok: https://thedo.do/xenaTT, and Instagram: https://thedo.do/xenaIG. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us...
Young Joni chef Ann Kim featured on Neftlix's "Chef's Table: Pizza"
A Twin Cities chef is getting international accolades for her inspirational story of how she became one of the country's top chefs.Chef Ann Kim shares her journey of growing up in Minnesota as an immigrant from South Korea, pursuing a career in theater, and eventually finding her passion of cooking in Netflix's new season of "Chef's Table: Pizza."In fact, it's the first time a Minnesota chef has been featured on the show, highlighting our city and culinary community. "When I decided to pursue pizza I refused to stay in my lane," Kim said. "My food is bold, and loud, and spicy. I just played by my own game, sharing who I was through food.
Comments / 0