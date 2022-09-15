ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Akron Beacon Journal

Denzel Ward, Grant Delpit believe Browns secondary has to 'get on the same page' in coverage

Denzel Ward knows what the optics looks like on Corey Davis' game-changing touchdown in Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Jets. The Browns cornerback, though, stands by what his responsibilities were on the play. Ward, on a Zoom call with the media Monday, said the coverage call on the Jets' 66-yard touchdown pass had him focused on the flats. According to him, the Browns were in a cloud cover-2 on the play, which meant he was responsible for...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy