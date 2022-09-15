Read full article on original website
‘Reboot’ Review: Judy Greer Boosts a Meta Hulu Comedy That Never Really Gets Going
Coming off the greatest success of his career, an award-winning writer and producer chooses an ambitious follow-up project carrying both a personal and professional edge. It’s exactly what you want to see from a sharp-minded, well-liked creator like Steven Levitan: Rather than rest on his laurels or repeat himself, the “Modern Family” engineer (who won nine Emmy awards for writing, directing, and producing the ABC smash) set his mind to a topical, tricky TV show in “Reboot,” a Hulu series about an early aught broadcast sitcom that gets a present-day revival… at Hulu. The fictional comedy’s original cast even returns,...
Eric McCormack Podcast & ‘Grimm’ Rewatch Series Lead Hazy Mills Latest Audio Slate
EXCLUSIVE: Hazy Mill Productions, the production company behind Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner, is ramping up its podcast slate. The company, which is behind Hayes’ HypochondriActor series and upcoming show The Randy Rainbow Podcast, has new series from Eric McCormack and the cast of Grimm. Hayes’ Will & Grace co-star McCormack has teamed up with Chicago Med’s Steven Weber for a celebrity dinner guest series. The pair, who have been friends since the TV Guide days, have spent twenty years arguing, laughing, singing, bitching and dining and will now do it on a podcast. Each episode, Eric and Steven will invite two...
‘Terminator 2’ Star Robert Patrick Set To Play Sheriff William McDowell In Yellowstone Prequel, ‘1923’
It’s no secret that the cast for Yellowstone’s upcoming prequel series 1923 is loaded. So far, they’ve got Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton, the brother of James Dutton from 1883, Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, Jacob’s wife, along with Brandon Sklenar, Sebastian Roche, Michelle, Randolph, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, Darren Mann, and many more. With that being said, they’ve added yet another star actor to the already star-studded cast, and it’s Robert Patrick who is widely known for his role at the villainous character […] The post ‘Terminator 2’ Star Robert Patrick Set To Play Sheriff William McDowell In Yellowstone Prequel, ‘1923’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
A+E Studios Sets First-Look Deal With Foster Driver, Zoë Kent of Driver+Kent Media
A+E Studios has signed a first-look deal with Foster Driver and Zoë Kent’s Driver+Kent Media. Under the deal, Driver+Kent will develop and produce projects for A+E Studios across all platforms for sale globally and domestically. “Foster and Zoë come to the table with an eye for stories that are relevant, speak to a global audience and showcase the complexities of the world we live in,” said Tana Nugent Jamieson, executive vice president of creative affairs for A+E Studios. “Their eclectic film and television backgrounds combined with their passion for vibrant and inclusive storytelling make them ideal partners for us at A+E...
