ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Tanner Boser adamant on not letting UFC Fight Night 210 bout go to the judges: 'I have to finish the fight'

By Danny Segura, Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CH5uK_0hx18hXp00

LAS VEGAS – Tanner Boser doesn’t want to go the distance.

The UFC heavyweight is determined of getting the job done within the three rounds scheduled for his bout against Rodrigo Nascimento on the main card of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 210 at the UFC Apex. And it’s not that Boser (20-8-1 MMA, 4-3 UFC) is just looking for a quick night at the office, is that the Canadian doesn’t trust the Las Vegas judges.

“The judges here screwed me once big time and I had a really close one that didn’t go my way,” Boser told reporters including MMA Junkie at Wednesday’s media day. “So I certainly can’t find any reason that I’m going to get the benefit of the doubt should the fight not be an absolute blowout.

“So yeah, I think I have to finish the fight.”

The bout against Nascimento (8-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) marks Boser’s first fight of 2022. The 31-year-old is used to being very active in his fight schedule, so he’s glad to be back fighting.

“It’s been more than a year, which is the longest I’ve ever had in between fights in my entire career, so I’m excited to get back and get paid.”

Watch the full interview with Boser in the video above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 210.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 210 video: Gillian Robertson rallies for frightening choke of Mariya Agapova

LAS VEGAS – Gillian Robertson added to her record for most submissions by any female in UFC history against Mariya Agapova at UFC Fight Night 210. After some difficulties getting the bout to the mat in the first round of the women’s flyweight bout at the UFC Apex, Robertson (11-7 MMA, 8-5 UFC) finally got the action to her sweet spot in the second frame when she took Agapova’s (10-4 MMA, 2-3 UFC) back. She made the most of the opportunity, choking her opponent out cold in what was a scary-looking finish.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC's Marlon Vera responds to Cory Sandhagen's callout: 'If he wants it, he can get it'

Marlon Vera is game to fight Cory Sandhagen next. Vera (22-7-1 MMA, 14-6 UFC), who’s coming off a knockout win of Dominick Cruz in August, was in attendance for Sandhagen’s UFC Fight Night 210 headlining fight against Song Yadong on Saturday at the UFC Apex. “Chito” is ranked one spot below Sandhagen in the UFC’s bantamweight standings but has built momentum with four consecutive wins.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Despite brother's unexpected death, UFC Fight Night 210 winner Damon Jackson never considered withdrawing

LAS VEGAS – Damon Jackson’s big win at UFC Fight Night 210 came with a heavy heart. Jackson (22-4-1 MMA, 5-2-1 UFC) handed Pat Sabatini (17-4 MMA, 4-1 UFC) his first octagon loss when he took him out by first-round TKO this past Saturday at the UFC Apex. It was an emotional night for Jackson, whose brother died just four days before the fight. However, Jackson had no intention of withdrawing and was able to honor his brother in incredible fashion.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three fighters off UFC 280 card in Abu Dhabi

The UFC 280 lineup is stacked from top to bottom, but it’s a little less lengthy than it was seven days ago. Three fighters are off the card for different reasons, MMA Junkie has learned. All three combatants were expected to compete on the prelims of the Oct. 22 pay-per-view event at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Survivor Series is about to have twice the WarGames

Survivor Series used to be one of the biggest WWE events in any calendar year, one where big things would go down. It’s lost some of its luster over the past 10-15 years, but the company and its current Paul Levesque-led creative team may have found a way to claw some of it back. As first reported by The Ringer, this year’s Survivor Series, which will take place at Boston’s TD Garden, will feature not one, but two WarGames matches. “We’ll have a men’s WarGames match and a women’s WarGames match,” Levesque said to The Ringer. “The tradition of the Survivor Series...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Former NBA star Peja Stojaković and 5-star son Andrej get shots up in Matthew Knight Arena

On his official visit to Oregon, five-star recruit and small forward Andrej Stojaković took some three-point shots inside Matthew Knight Arena this past weekend. As it so happens, Stojaković is the son of former NBA star Peja Stojaković and evidently, the shooting skills were passed down to the next generation. At 6-foot-7, the younger Stojaković is considered to be one of the best pure shooters in the country and the video shows it. He also has a similar stroke as his father, who won the NBA Three-Point Competition twice with the Sacramento Kings. Although he is three inches shorter than his father, Andrej would fit right into Dana Altman’s system. But Oregon is competing for his services with the likes of Stanford, UCLA, Texas, and Duke. Like father like son! 3️⃣ 💥 Peja and Andrej get some shots up at @AndrejSto2 visit to Oregon! 🦆@Compton_Magic @OregonMBB @AddictedToQuack Via ( ndpapaioannou/IG ) pic.twitter.com/09VneC6pN1 — BallerTV (@BallerTV) September 18, 2022 List Pac-12 Power Rankings: Washington, Oregon move up after huge victories
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

152K+
Followers
201K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy