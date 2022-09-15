Read full article on original website
‘Relationships with Ourselves as We Age’ at Inn Along the Way Sept. 25
“Grow old along with me! The best is yet to be, the last of life, for which the first was made.” – Robert Browning. How does your relationship with yourself change as you age? Relationships can be like puzzle pieces affecting all aspects of our lives as each of us face significant transitions in our lives. Relationships with Ourselves as We Age will be the focus of the Inn Along the Way’s Third 2022 summer “Challenging Conversation Circle” taking place at the Chapman Farm, 741 Main St. in Damariscotta on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 3 p.m.
Celebration of life for Bo and Millie Brewer
On Saturday, Oct. 1 at 1:30 p.m., a celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post 36, Boothbay for both Bo and Millie Brewer.
727 OCEAN SUNSET BAR at SMUGGLER’S COVE INN -- COCKTAILS & DINNER
In search of an oceanfront restaurant or eatery near Boothbay Harbor, but without the hustle and bustle of the crowded downtown streets? Make your lunch or dinner reservation at 727 Ocean, our Smuggler’s Cove Inn restaurant and bar, located on property in East Boothbay, Maine – just minutes away from Boothbay Harbor. Our chef makes use of fresh Maine ingredients, and local flavors to dazzle guests, and diners alike. From fresh Maine seafood dishes, to locally produced meats and cheeses for our charcuterie board, or classic favorites like beef sliders and tacos, we have something on the menu for everyone. Join us on-property at 727 Ocean for creative craft cocktails, local brews, and delicious food with family and friends overlooking stunning views of Linekin Bay; we’ll be sure to serve up a sunset most evenings.
Hiking Wiscasset’s Langdon Mountain
The first thing you need to know about Wiscasset’s Langdon Mountain is elevation-wise, it’s not much more than a high hill. It rises roughly 180 feet at its highest point, which is best appreciated seen from its eastern side at the upper end of Federal Street, aka, Route 218. It got its name long ago from Timothy Langdon, an attorney of some renown who moved to Wiscasset from Boston in 1769.
Wiscasset Senior Center
The next public supper will be Wednesday, Oct. 5. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Menu will consist of vegetable soup, salad, biscuits, stuffed chicken breast, mashed potato with gravy; carrots and brownies. Cost is $10 for members, $12 non-members. Call 882-8230 for reservations please. Cribbage results for Tuesday, Sept. 13...
Alys Van Orsdell
Alys Van Orsdell was a wonderful Mother, Daughter, Sister, Wife, Grandmother, Colleague, and Friend. Anyone with her felt comfortable right away because of her warm, welcoming spirit and her captivating smile. Alys had a genuine gift and ability to affect others in a way that made each person feel at ease, no matter who it was. She taught us that each and every single one of us mattered. She showed us how easy it was to take the time to be courteous, helpful, and kind, always. Often words weren't necessary because her warm smile said it all. What a truly amazing person Alys was, and what an honor it is to be her daughter.
Foraging for Wild Mushrooms workshop in Jefferson Oct. 8-9
Mushroom expert Greg Marley will offer a “Foraging for Wild Mushrooms” workshop on Oct. 8 and 9. This workshop will be divided into an evening lecture from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on the 8th over Zoom, using photographs of Maine mushrooms to build a foundation of knowledge; a 3-hour mushroom walk at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson will occur on the following day, from 9 a.m. to noon to put the learning into action in nature.
‘Motherload’ to screen Sept. 25
An inspiring bike-centric community film event is happening at the Waldo Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 25. The award-winning film, “Motherload,” is a crowdsourced documentary in which the cargo bicycle becomes a vehicle for exploring motherhood in this digital age of climate change, will be the mainstay of an afternoon of bikes and.
Boothbay Charities Class raises $50,000 for Special Olympics Maine
“This is incredible,” said Boothbay Charities Classic co-chairmen Brenda Blackman and Tony Krason. The duo was referring to the great turnout of participants in BCC’s second annual Boothbay Cornhole Classic on Saturday, Sept. 17. “Last year we had 22 teams and this year, 70 teams competed,” said Blackman....
Growing great garlic
Autumn weather signals that it is time to plant garlic! The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust (KELT) welcomes the public to the LOCAL Garden on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. for the Growing Great Garlic workshop. Led by Garden Coordinator Laurie Burhoe, this workshop will discuss and showcase the best practices for Growing Great Garlic in Maine.
September LCRC meeting
The Lincoln County Republicans will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Wiscasset Community Center, 242 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset. A business meeting for LCRC members will begin at 6 p.m., and then a presentation for the public, entitled “The Hidden Agenda,” will be given by Rep. Heidi H. Sampson at 7.
CLC YMCA wins tennis award
Central Lincoln County YMCA in Damariscotta has won the U.S. Tennis Association (USTA) of New England's 2022 National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) Chapter of the Year award. “Our annual awards are given to individuals and organizations who go out of their way to promote and develop the growth of...
Panel nods Optimus Senior Housing, on 1 condition
Wiscasset’s planning board Sept. 12 passed the planned Optimus senior housing project, Wiscasset Senior Living, at the former Wiscasset Primary School, contingent on sewer issues and costs being resolved. “I can’t see going forward with the project until that’s resolved, because that could be a huge economic impact on...
Sept. 17 update: Midcoast adds 25 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Wiscasset schools, Parks and Rec partner for Wednesday after-school time
Wiscasset Elementary School Administrative Assistant Nadine McCoy’s son Rowan, 6, got to see a lot of his friends after school Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Wiscasset Community Center. He had done WCC’s after school program occasionally last year. But now the WES first grader may become a Wednesday regular.
What is a “Turkey Shoot?”
The term “Turkey Shoot” might conjure up visions of hunters roaming the woods hunting for these wily birds. Then you see a sign promoting a Turkey Shoot being held every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the next several weeks. You might wonder: How many turkeys can possibly be up in those woods?
Officials talk accreditation extension, safety, staffing, COVID
Due to having a lot of new staff and the school department’s new goal of collective efficacy, Wiscasset Middle High School Principal Charles Lomonte wanted the school to have a year off from work on renewing the school’s accreditation with New England Association of Schools and Colleges. He sought and got the extension from NEASC.
