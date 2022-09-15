Alys Van Orsdell was a wonderful Mother, Daughter, Sister, Wife, Grandmother, Colleague, and Friend. Anyone with her felt comfortable right away because of her warm, welcoming spirit and her captivating smile. Alys had a genuine gift and ability to affect others in a way that made each person feel at ease, no matter who it was. She taught us that each and every single one of us mattered. She showed us how easy it was to take the time to be courteous, helpful, and kind, always. Often words weren't necessary because her warm smile said it all. What a truly amazing person Alys was, and what an honor it is to be her daughter.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO