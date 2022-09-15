Read full article on original website
Bat infestation prompted school cancellation in Austin, Minnesota
A southern Minnesota school district had to cancel over a week of classes this month after discovering bats had invaded one of the school buildings. Austin Public Schools alerted families to the situation at the Community Learning Center in an Aug. 31 email, stating there'd be no school Sept. 1-12 while new arrangements could be made.
Several Inappropriate Emails Sent to Rochester Students Thursday (Photos)
Some disturbing news showed up in inboxes today for parents of Rochester Public Schools students, including mine. Unfortunately, quite a few students in Rochester, Minnesota received inappropriate e-mails Thursday. In case you didn't have an opportunity to see the e-mails your kids received, below are a few of the e-mails.
KAAL-TV
GOP nominee Scott Jensen visits Rochester
Dr. Scott Jensen, Minnesota GOP nominee for Governor, hosted a meet and greet in Rochester Sunday afternoon. Jensen will challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the state’s race for governor on Nov. 8. Many Rochester residents came out to Kathy’s Pug to support Jensen and ask him questions.
Faribault County Register
P&Z administrator resigns effective September 23
Faribault County will begin looking for a new Planning and Zoning administrator following the resignation of current administrator, Loria Rebuffoni. “I have accepted a position with Nicollet County,” Rebuffoni said when reached by phone. “My official last day with Faribault County is Sept. 23.”. Rebuffoni became Faribault County’s...
$100 Million Downtown Rochester Housing Project is Progressing
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council will be asked Monday evening to officially enter into an exclusive negotiating rights agreement concerning the Civic Center North surface parking lot. Sherman Associates Development was previously designated as the developer for the current City-owned parking lot on the west side...
KEYC
Gray Television stations to host televised Minnesota gubernatorial debate
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Current Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Scott Jensen have agreed to a televised debate on October 18, hosted at KTTC-TV in Rochester and broadcast on all Gray Television stations in Minnesota and Fargo, ND. The debate will air from 7:00 to 8:00...
KEYC
UPDATE: Scene being cleared following active law enforcement situation
Thursday evening, Mapleton Police responded to a UTV accident. Initial reports were that a male was asking for help because a female was trapped under a UTV. Mankato Public Safety asks for information about the whereabouts of 30-year-old Bashir Mohamed. He is considered armed and dangerous. Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend...
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Minnesota Highway
Arlington, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Guatemala man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway southwest of the Twin Cities Saturday night. The State Patrol’s accident report says 39-year-old Higinio Pabalo was struck by a westbound GMC Acadia while crossing Hwy. 5 in the city of Arlington shortly before 10 p.m. The driver of the GMC was identified as 30-year-old Carolina Hernandez of Mankato.
Minnesota And Illinois Stores Included In Latest Closing Announcement
I remember very clearly when I heard the news that Shopko was closing in Rochester, Minnesota, and it hit our family in a way that was unique because I had family members who worked in one of the stores. It was heartbreaking though to see places we shopped at a lot sell off everything and turn the lights off for the final time. Unfortunately, this experience is happening again for 150 Bed Bath & Beyond stores throughout our country, including stores in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa.
KIMT
Big Dig event draws large crowd to downtown Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A fun, interactive opportunity drew large crowds on Saturday as the Big Dig event got underway. Kids of all ages were able to play at the Discovery Walk construction zone while checking out equipment and spending some time with Knutson construction crew members. The event was hosted...
superhits1027.com
Mason City nail salon fined $7500 for numerous health violations
MASON CITY — A Mason City nail salon has been fined $7500 for numerous violations of the health code. VV Nails & Spa at 4013 4th Southwest has entered into a settlement agreement with the Iowa Board of Cosmetology Arts & Sciences after a public health investigator found 13 different violations during an unannounced visit to the salon on February 14th.
Lengthy Stretch of SE Minnesota Highway Reopens
Rushford, MN (KROC-AM News)- Construction crews reopened a lengthy stretch of Hwy. 43 between Rushford and Mable Friday. A detour directed motorists away from the highway in Fillmore County that allowed crews to replace 11 centerline drainage pipes, repair 55 centerline drainage pipes, and stabilized three areas with eroding slopes and shoulders along the road, according to a MnDOT news release. The project resurfacing a 22-mile stretch of the highway is expected to wrap up in October.
Couple in Rochester Murder-Suicide ID’D by Medical Examiner
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiners Office has released the names of the Iowa couple who died as a result of a murder-suicide in Rochester last week. The bodies of 67-year-old Dale and 65-year-old Alberta Nelson were found in a residence in the 500 block of...
Rochester Businessman & Paramedicine Pioneer Has Died
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A well-known Rochester businessman and pioneer in the field of paramedicine has died. An obituary posted by Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home says John Robert Perkins was 81 years old when he passed away on September 15 in Rochester. Perkins was the founder and longtime owner of Gold Cross Ambulance Service, which he launched in 1962 and sold to the Mayo Clinic in 1994 after it had grown to serve three other cities and employ more than 100 people. Mayo Clinic rebranded the ambulance service in 2019.
Popular Dish has 14 Different Names in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin
What do you call this popular dish? It's an easy meal that anyone can make. You just take a piece of bread, butter both sides, cut a hole out in the middle, and fry it up with an egg in the middle. It's a main dish for many families in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin and is one dish that goes by multiple names - 14 to be exact.
Rochester Motorcyclist Crashes into Car on Hwy. 52
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a motorcycle and a Fiat sent a Rochester man to St. Mary’s Hospital Thursday morning. The State Patrol incident report indicates 29-year-old Sayeman Niloy was driving his motorcycle south on Hwy. 52 south of the 37th St. Northwest exit when he hit the southbound Fiat. Niloy suffered what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.
KIMT
RPD: Man, 21, arrested for threatening 2 people with gun over parking at Cub Foods
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 21-year-old man was arrested Sunday after a dispute over parking resulted in the man threatening two victims with a gun. Police said it happened at Cub Foods when two parties were arguing over the way someone had parked. The man, later identified as Eugene Washington, 21, of Rochester, displayed a gun at the two victims. The gun was later determined to be a replica handgun that fires blanks.
steeledodgenews.com
Dodge pulls out of Steele Detention Center
Dodge County officials dealt a significant blow last month to the Steele County Detention Center, striking a deal to house detainees in Olmsted County. Steele County administrator Scott Golberg estimates the loss of the longtime contract, which was up for review, will cost the county $250,000-$300,000 annually. The Detention Center has a $4 million budget.
KIMT
Man pleads guilty to Rochester scooter thefts
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to stealing scooters in Rochester. Trevor Joseph Schutz, 32, was charged in March with four counts of felony theft. Investigators say between April 30, 2021, and May 27, 2021, Schutz stole four scooters from the Mayo Employee West parking ramp.
KAAL-TV
$11,000 in tools, tech stolen from construction site
(ABC 6 News) – A house construction site reported around $11K in tool, battery, and technology theft Thursday, Sep. 15. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said an unknown party broke into a construction trailer at a site in the 4000 block of 8th Street SW, Rochester Township, between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
