Harrison Ford’s Role on ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Revealed — He’s Not Who We Thought!
Harrison Ford is not playing the role of James Dutton in the new Yellowstone prequel 1923, after all. That means Helen Mirren isn't Margaret Dutton, as played by Faith Hill on 1883. Given the two actors' ages, relative to the time and place of this new Taylor Sheridan drama, common...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: How 1 Casting Announcement Could Mean Rip Will Finally Find Out the Truth About Beth and Jamie
Details about the highly-anticipated season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ have been kept under lock and key — accept for cast announcements and some producer comments.
‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘1923’ Casts ‘Westworld’ Star in Major Dutton Role
Yellowstone’s upcoming prequel, 1923, has signed another star. Westworld’s Brandon Sklenar will join the cast as Spencer Dutton, Variety reports. Spencer is the nephew of Jacob Dutton and John Dutton Sr.’s brother. And according to the publication, he “witnessed the horrors of World War I.”. In...
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped. The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.
LOOK: ‘The Brady Bunch’ Poses for Epic Reunion Photo on 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
When you go to the Primetime Emmy Awards and end up seeing some of The Brady Bunch cast, it might make some people ask questions. Like, what are the classic TV cast members doing here? Where’s Maureen McCormick? Did someone turn the clock back to the 1970s for a bit? Well, in reality, five stars of the show happened to pop up on Monday night. Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland, and Susan Olsen were on the red carpet.
‘1923’: Robert Patrick Joins ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel as Sheriff
The Yellowstone prequel at Paramount+ has added Robert Patrick as Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Duttons, according to Deadline. And given what we’ve seen on Yellowstone, we’re interested in seeing just what he’ll be doing as a result of that friendship. The casting comes just one day after Brandon Sklenar was announced to be playing Spencer Dutton, Jacob Dutton’s (Harrison Ford) nephew and John Dutton Sr.’s (James Badge Dale) brother, who has witnessed the horrors of World War I. The series is currently in production in Montana. It is set to debut in December 2022.
‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Explains Why No Character Is Safe in Season 5 [Watch]
Yellowstone's highly anticipated Season 5 is set to launch in a few months, and according to series co-creator Taylor Sheridan, the show can't go forward in the new season without some of the characters dying. The Kevin Costner-led modern-day Western follows the Dutton family, who own the largest contiguous cattle...
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
‘NCIS’ Alum Michael Weatherly Reveals Epic Labor Day Plans in New Selfie
Former NCIS star Michael Weatherly shared a Labor Day Selfie on Twitter. Fans loved the randomness of the photo. Weatherly, who used to portray Anthony DiNozzio, left the show in 2016. The actor posted a selfie of himself next to a Jaws poster at a movie theater, writing: “Happy Labor Day! #jaws.”
Roddy McDowall From ‘Planet Of The Apes’ Pulled Pranks With Makeup Before His Death At 70
Planet of the Apes was a groundbreaking adventure that stands as a classic film experience to this day. That’s in no small part thanks to the interesting characters played by talented actors, including Roddy McDowall, known as the doubtful Dr. Cornelius. It just so happens he boasts an impressive filmography that demonstrates his skills, with plenty standing out even after the highly successful 1968 film.
The Goldbergs Killing Off Jeff Garlin Ahead of Season 10's 'Huge Reboot'
The Goldbergs has found a solution for its Jeff Garlin problem, and it’s a pretty permanent one. When the ABC comedy returns for Season 10 on Sept. 21 (8:30/7:30c), viewers will learn that Garlin’s character, family patriarch Murray Goldberg, has been dead for several months. Garlin exited the show last season following an investigation over multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. “This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” showrunner Alex Barnow tells EW. “We’re starting with optimism...
Actor Cast In Kerry Von Erich Role Alongside Zac Efron In Upcoming Biopic
A new cast member has been added to the upcoming wrestling biopic, "Iron Claw," which "follows the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day." Deadline announced that actor Jeremy Allen...
‘Station 19’ Season 6 Trailer Teases a Natural Disaster Like No Other When It Returns
Watch the 'Station 19' Season 6 trailer for the premiere and read our breakdown of what's to come when the drama returns to ABC this fall.
What to expect from NCIS, American Gigolo, The Good Doctor, and 28 other fall shows
Murder! Mystery! And ... Chucky? With so many shows premiering in the coming months, we're here to give you the intel on what to expect. Here's a preview of 31 shows we're excited about in September and October. You're welcome. American Gigolo (Showtime, Sept. 9) Let's talk about sex. Specifically,...
‘Big Sky’: Reba McEntire On Playing A Dark Character, Teases Possible Small Screen Musical Performance — TCA
Reba McEntire has joined the cast of Big Sky: Deadly Trails and is opening up about playing a darker character than what audiences would expect from her. The country star also teased if viewers would be able to see a musical performance as her character Sunny Barnes in the ABC drama. “I get to hum a little bit, and sing a little but, but we’ll see,” McEntire said during the ABC TCA panel. Showrunner and executive producer Elwood Reid said that “there may be a little space for her to sing.” However, given that Sunny is on a “pretty dark journey” her...
Emmys 2022 Best Moments: Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Almost Kiss, ‘Abbott Elementary’ Cast Supports Sheryl Lee Ralph and More!
A night to remember! Hollywood's biggest stars came together to celebrate TV at the 2022 Emmys in Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, bringing the laughs and more. The big event kicked off with host Kenan Thompson remixing hit songs from shows including Friends, The Brady Bunch, Game of Thrones and Stranger Things. […]
Full Circle - Timothy Olyphant To Star
Deadwood alum Timothy Olyphant is returning to HBO, signing on as a lead opposite Zazie Beetz and Claire Danes in the HBO Max limited series Full Circle, from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. In Full Circle, an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters...
'Toy Story' Co-Stars Tom Hanks and Tim Allen Reunite for Breakfast in L.A.
Tom Hanks and Tim Allen broke bread for a Toy Story reunion in Los Angeles. TMZ posted a photo Saturday morning showing the co-stars enjoying breakfast a few days ago at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel on the Sunset Strip. The actors were wearing shades and they both had their legs crossed while appearing to be deep in conversation. Exactly what they chatted about is unclear, but the meeting comes nearly three months after Hanks reacted to Allen not being cast in Lightyear, starring Chris Evans as the voice of Buzz Lightyear.
‘Girl in Room 13’: Elisabeth Röhm on Directing Anne Heche’s Last Movie — ‘She Was a True Advocate’
One of Anne Heche‘s final performances is in Lifetime‘s Girl in Room 13. Premiering September 17, the TV movie is inspired by actual events, exploring the dark underworld of the $150-billion-dollar human trafficking industry in the United States. Heche stars as Janie and Larissa Dias stars as her...
