Movies

Outsider.com

LOOK: ‘The Brady Bunch’ Poses for Epic Reunion Photo on 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

When you go to the Primetime Emmy Awards and end up seeing some of The Brady Bunch cast, it might make some people ask questions. Like, what are the classic TV cast members doing here? Where’s Maureen McCormick? Did someone turn the clock back to the 1970s for a bit? Well, in reality, five stars of the show happened to pop up on Monday night. Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland, and Susan Olsen were on the red carpet.
tvinsider.com

‘1923’: Robert Patrick Joins ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel as Sheriff

The Yellowstone prequel at Paramount+ has added Robert Patrick as Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Duttons, according to Deadline. And given what we’ve seen on Yellowstone, we’re interested in seeing just what he’ll be doing as a result of that friendship. The casting comes just one day after Brandon Sklenar was announced to be playing Spencer Dutton, Jacob Dutton’s (Harrison Ford) nephew and John Dutton Sr.’s (James Badge Dale) brother, who has witnessed the horrors of World War I. The series is currently in production in Montana. It is set to debut in December 2022.
DoYouRemember?

Roddy McDowall From ‘Planet Of The Apes’ Pulled Pranks With Makeup Before His Death At 70

Planet of the Apes was a groundbreaking adventure that stands as a classic film experience to this day. That’s in no small part thanks to the interesting characters played by talented actors, including Roddy McDowall, known as the doubtful Dr. Cornelius. It just so happens he boasts an impressive filmography that demonstrates his skills, with plenty standing out even after the highly successful 1968 film.
TVLine

The Goldbergs Killing Off Jeff Garlin Ahead of Season 10's 'Huge Reboot'

The Goldbergs has found a solution for its Jeff Garlin problem, and it’s a pretty permanent one. When the ABC comedy returns for Season 10 on Sept. 21 (8:30/7:30c), viewers will learn that Garlin’s character, family patriarch Murray Goldberg, has been dead for several months. Garlin exited the show last season following an investigation over multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. “This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” showrunner Alex Barnow tells EW. “We’re starting with optimism...
Deadline

‘Big Sky’: Reba McEntire On Playing A Dark Character, Teases Possible Small Screen Musical Performance — TCA

Reba McEntire has joined the cast of Big Sky: Deadly Trails and is opening up about playing a darker character than what audiences would expect from her. The country star also teased if viewers would be able to see a musical performance as her character Sunny Barnes in the ABC drama. “I get to hum a little bit, and sing a little but, but we’ll see,” McEntire said during the ABC TCA panel. Showrunner and executive producer Elwood Reid said that “there may be a little space for her to sing.” However, given that Sunny is on a “pretty dark journey” her...
Us Weekly

Emmys 2022 Best Moments: Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Almost Kiss, ‘Abbott Elementary’ Cast Supports Sheryl Lee Ralph and More!

A night to remember! Hollywood's biggest stars came together to celebrate TV at the 2022 Emmys in Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, bringing the laughs and more. The big event kicked off with host Kenan Thompson remixing hit songs from shows including Friends, The Brady Bunch, Game of Thrones and Stranger Things. […]
spoilertv.com

Full Circle - Timothy Olyphant To Star

Deadwood alum Timothy Olyphant is returning to HBO, signing on as a lead opposite Zazie Beetz and Claire Danes in the HBO Max limited series Full Circle, from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. In Full Circle, an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters...
ETOnline.com

'Toy Story' Co-Stars Tom Hanks and Tim Allen Reunite for Breakfast in L.A.

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen broke bread for a Toy Story reunion in Los Angeles. TMZ posted a photo Saturday morning showing the co-stars enjoying breakfast a few days ago at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel on the Sunset Strip. The actors were wearing shades and they both had their legs crossed while appearing to be deep in conversation. Exactly what they chatted about is unclear, but the meeting comes nearly three months after Hanks reacted to Allen not being cast in Lightyear, starring Chris Evans as the voice of Buzz Lightyear.
