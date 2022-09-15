Rosewood man arrested for aggravated assault following racist incident in town

Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
Trenton man arrested after Newberry hit and run
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Belsar Francisco Cruz Vicente, 28, was arrested early this morning after he allegedly hit another vehicle head-on in Newberry and then fled on foot. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call at about 8:45 p.m. last night about a vehicle swerving all over the road and then hitting another vehicle head-on in the area of 1800 SW SR 45 in Newberry. The driver of the vehicle that had been swerving fled from the scene of the crash on foot; a witness chased him west on SW 15th Avenue but lost sight of him.
WCJB
8-year anniversary of Gilchrist County shooting
GILCHRIST, Fla. (WCJB) - Sept. 18 is the anniversary of the murder-suicide that impacted the people of Gilchrist County. 8 years ago on Sept. 18, Don Spirit, who was 51 at the time, killed his daughter and six of his grandchildren before finally himself. His daughter, Sarah Spirit was 28...
wuft.org
Trial scheduled Monday for Gainesville men accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs￼
Three of five members of what authorities said was a drug-trafficking ring in Gainesville that advertised the sale of narcotics on Snapchat were scheduled to appear in court for jury selection Monday. Authorities said they first became aware of the group in May 2020 following an early morning shootout at...
WCJB
Authorities investigate two Gainesville shootings
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police are on the lookout for a suspect in two shootings. ASO deputies and Gainesville Police officers are investigating two shootings in Gainesville trying to see if they might be connected. A suspect in a white Nissan truck drove through the Verdant Cove Apartments at 7:46...
WCJB
Dixie County deputies arrest man for false imprisonment
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Cross City has been arrested after holding a victim hostage. Dixie County sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Jermichael Weston after they received a call from the victim saying that she escaped from him and was hiding in the woods. The investigation led...
ocala-news.com
Auto repair shop owner accused of illegally purchasing catalytic converters
The 57-year-old owner of a local auto repair shop was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after he was accused of illegally purchasing catalytic converters. On Wednesday, September 14, OPD’s Investigations Services Bureau conducted an undercover special operation to counter the illegal purchases of catalytic converters, according to a social media post from OPD.
click orlando
Woman arrested after stabbing two people in Marion County, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocala woman was arrested Friday morning after stabbing two people she shared a home with, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 8:03 a.m., deputies responded to a home in Ocala after receiving a 911 call from a caller who said they’d been stabbed, a release from the sheriff’s office shows.
WCJB
79-year-old Gilchrist County man killed in crash
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Bell was killed in a wreck in Gilchrist County on Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a van was headed west on County Road 340 near the intersection of U.S. Highway 129 around 11 a.m. The van drove through the intersection and...
Florida man riding stolen scooter tries to shoot and kill man
A man's been accused of attempted murder after he shot at another man while riding a stolen scooter.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for attempted murder after shooting in Phoenix area
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Bobby Warren Gordon, 46, was arrested yesterday morning after Gainesville Police Department (GPD) responded to a report that he had shot at another man. The victim told GPD that Gordon shot at him while he was driving away following a verbal argument, then chased him on a white scooter. Officers later reportedly found a spent 9mm shell in the roadway in the 2600 block of SW 31st Place, where the victim said Gordon shot at him.
ocala-news.com
MCSO looking for man who allegedly struck victim with car in Dollar General parking lot
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of intentionally striking a victim with his car in the parking lot of a Dollar General store. On July 24, 2022, the man (pictured below) was yelling at the victim...
Citrus County Chronicle
Narcotics investigation in Lecanto nets three arrests, $1.07 million in seized cocaine
Several months of investigating a cocaine-trafficking operation in Citrus County ended with the arrests of three Lecanto residents and the seizure of around a million dollars in cocaine. Felix Abdiel Pintado Bernard, Angel Alberto Seda Ways and Jennifer Medina Lozada were taken into custody Tuesday, Sept. 13, after authorities raided...
Florida woman stabbed roommates then went shopping, deputies say
A Florida woman was charged with attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her roommates in a dispute Friday morning, according to deputies.
Florida Man Indicted In Fentanyl Death Of 29-Year-Old Man
A Florida man has been indicted for causing the death of a 29-year-old man with Fentanyl. According to investigators, last Thursday afternoon, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes Detective Annemarie LaRocque arrested Ke’Andre Darvay Stokes, 28, after a Grand Jury indicted him for First
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for breaking into apartment, holding resident in bedroom until officers forced entry
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Charles Dreon Taylor, Jr., 27, was arrested early this morning after allegedly breaking into an apartment and holding a resident in a bedroom until officers forced entry. He has also been charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell. The victim told Gainesville Police Department...
cw34.com
Florida man wanted marijuana, received a murder charge instead
OCALA, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man who wanted marijuana ended up getting a murder charge. The Marion County Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Jordan Matthew Neal on charges of second degree murder and robbery with a firearm. Deputies said Neal and another man, both armed, went to a park...
Deputies: Drug deal turned robbery led to fatal shooting near Marion County walking trail
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County man was arrested Tuesday on murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting along a popular walking trail Monday evening. Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives arrested 19-year-old Jordan Matthew Neal on second-degree murder charges in the death of 18-year-old Cameron Dalzell.
alachuachronicle.com
18-year-old charged as adult after allegedly breaking fingers of juvenile detention officer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Lagarius Joseph Johnson, 18, has been charged as an adult with battery on a juvenile detention officer and moved to the Alachua County Jail. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer wrote the report after viewing surveillance video from the Juvenile Detention Center, taken around 12:30 p.m. yesterday. A sergeant at the detention center was returning a juvenile to his cell, and Johnson was reportedly in the same cell. The GPD officer wrote that Johnson could be seen on the video trying to get out of the cell “in order to get to another juvenile to fight.” The detention officer reportedly tried to trap Johnson in the cell with his body, but Johnson was able to escape. The officer managed to pin Johnson against the wall, but Johnson allegedly continued to resist. During the struggle, Johnson reportedly backed into the cell door, which is now cracked, and closed the door on the officer’s hand. The officer suffered two broken fingers in the incident.
WCJB
One dead and one behind bars after drug deal gone wrong
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A drug deal turned into a robbery then, into a murder at Greenway trail located off of Banyan and Almond roads on Monday. Marion County Sheriffs Deputies said they were called to the scene where they found 18-year old Cameron Cole Dalzell dead from gunshot wounds.
villages-news.com
Woman who had been drinking arrested after altercation at home in The Villages
A 79-year-old woman who was reportedly so intoxicated she fell to the floor was arrested after an altercation in the Village of Tall Trees. Mary Patricia Jaursch was arrested late Sunday night on a charge of battery. A man told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies that Jaursch had been drinking and...
