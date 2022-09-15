Western wildfires will turn Lehigh Valley skies bright orange tonight, meteorologists say

The Lehigh Valley is in for a week of vibrant sunsets because of wildfires raging in the West.

According to National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Staarman, Lehigh Valley residents will notice vibrant orange colors in the sky for the next few days during sunrise and sunset.

Wildfires in the western U.S. are to blame for the changing skies. There are at least 24 “notable” fires burning across the West, according to the New York Times , including California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana.

Eastbound wind is bringing wildfire smoke to the Lehigh Valley, tinging the color of the sky.

Last summer, wildfires in Oregon and Colorado swept enough smoke to the eastern U.S. to cause code orange air quality alerts in the Lehigh Valley region, meaning the pollution levels were unhealthy for sensitive groups.

But this time around, Staarman does not expect the quantity of smoke to be enough to cause health issues.

The vibrant sunrise and sunset colors can be seen from the mid-Atlantic region all the way up to New England, and will last another 2 to 3 days, Staarman said.