Five takeaways on Miami's defense vs. Texas A&M

The Miami Hurricanes defense came to play on Saturday night in a 17-9 loss. UM's defense brawled it out with Texas A&M in a four-quarter battle that was a low scoring affair. Miami limited TAMU to 264 yards of offense. The Aggies converted 4-of-12 third down opportunities. The Hurricanes were...
Texas A&M vs. Miami: What Jimbo Fisher said after 17-9 win

Texas A&M's effort pleased Jimbo Fisher during Saturday night's 17-9 win over nationally-ranked Miami. It was a must-win the Aggies' coach said following last week's shocking loss to Appalachian State. Texas A&M did enough defensively to thwart the Hurricanes, sending Mario Cristobal's team to their first loss of the season.
VIDEO: Players react to loss at Texas A&M

Watch Tyler Van Dyke, Will Mallory, Jahfari Harvey and DJ Ivey react to the Hurricanes' 17-9 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday. Miami dropped to 2-1 on the season with the loss. Video courtesy of Miami athletics. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached...
Jimbo Fisher addresses Texas A&M player suspensions in postgame remarks

News broke Saturday afternoon that Texas A&M had suspended four true freshman football players for violations of team rules in wideouts Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and cornerbacks Smoke Bouie and Denver Harris. The exact extent of the suspensions was unknown going into Saturday night's critical contest for the Aggies versus Miami, a 17-9 win for A&M and, although all four players went through war ups prior to kickoff, none of them played in the first half of the game.
Texas A&M opens as the favorite over top-10 Arkansas

No. 23 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0 SEC) is coming off a win at Kyle Field against then-No. 13 Miami, 17-9. But, things do not get any easier this coming weekend. The Aggies leave College Station for the first time and will face No. 10 Arkansas (3-0, 1-0) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, next Saturday night.
AP Poll: Texas A&M moves up to No. 23

There was not a ton of movement in the major college football polls this week as there were not many upsets. But, when Texas A&M (2-1) took down then-No. 13 Miami on Saturday night, 17-9, it got the attention of some of the voters. In this week's new Associated Press...
