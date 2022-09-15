Read full article on original website
Five takeaways on Miami's defense vs. Texas A&M
The Miami Hurricanes defense came to play on Saturday night in a 17-9 loss. UM's defense brawled it out with Texas A&M in a four-quarter battle that was a low scoring affair. Miami limited TAMU to 264 yards of offense. The Aggies converted 4-of-12 third down opportunities. The Hurricanes were...
Everything Mario Cristobal said after a 17-9 loss to Texas A&M
The moment proved to be just a little too big for Miami in year one under Mario Cristobal. The Hurricanes fell in College Station to No. 24 Texas A&M 17-9 in a prime time meeting between the two programs. Miami didn’t help themselves in the first half with Tyrique Stevenson...
Texas A&M vs. Miami: What Jimbo Fisher said after 17-9 win
Texas A&M's effort pleased Jimbo Fisher during Saturday night's 17-9 win over nationally-ranked Miami. It was a must-win the Aggies' coach said following last week's shocking loss to Appalachian State. Texas A&M did enough defensively to thwart the Hurricanes, sending Mario Cristobal's team to their first loss of the season.
VIDEO: Players react to loss at Texas A&M
Watch Tyler Van Dyke, Will Mallory, Jahfari Harvey and DJ Ivey react to the Hurricanes' 17-9 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday. Miami dropped to 2-1 on the season with the loss. Video courtesy of Miami athletics. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached...
VIDEO: Mario Cristobal postgame press conference vs. Texas A&M
Watch coach Mario Cristobal in his postgame press conference following a 17-9 loss Texas A&M on Saturday. Miami dropped to 2-1 with the loss while Texas A&M improve to 2-1. Video courtesy of Miami athletics. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail...
Miami Hurricanes drop in AP Top 25 poll after loss to Texas A&M
The Miami Hurricanes have dropped in the AP Top 25 poll following their 17-9 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. Miami (2-1) dropped 12 spots to No. 25 after entering the game No. 13 against then-No. 24 Texas A&M (2-1). The Aggies moved up to No. 23 after the win.
Texas A&M vs. Miami football: Aggies suspend WRs Chris Marshall, Evan Stewart; CBs Denver Harris, Smoke Bouie
Texas A&M enters Saturday against Miami with four Aggies true freshmen suspended, according to GigEm247. They are wide receivers Chris Marshall and Evan Stewart, and cornerbacks Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie. The four "are suspended for at least a half and possible the whole game," GigEm247 reported. Marshall, Stewart and...
Jimbo Fisher addresses Texas A&M player suspensions in postgame remarks
News broke Saturday afternoon that Texas A&M had suspended four true freshman football players for violations of team rules in wideouts Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and cornerbacks Smoke Bouie and Denver Harris. The exact extent of the suspensions was unknown going into Saturday night's critical contest for the Aggies versus Miami, a 17-9 win for A&M and, although all four players went through war ups prior to kickoff, none of them played in the first half of the game.
Texas A&M opens as the favorite over top-10 Arkansas
No. 23 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0 SEC) is coming off a win at Kyle Field against then-No. 13 Miami, 17-9. But, things do not get any easier this coming weekend. The Aggies leave College Station for the first time and will face No. 10 Arkansas (3-0, 1-0) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, next Saturday night.
AP Poll: Texas A&M moves up to No. 23
There was not a ton of movement in the major college football polls this week as there were not many upsets. But, when Texas A&M (2-1) took down then-No. 13 Miami on Saturday night, 17-9, it got the attention of some of the voters. In this week's new Associated Press...
Podcast: What we liked and what we didn’t like from the TAMU game
After rewatching the 17-9 loss to Texas A&M, InsideTheU’s David Lake and Gaby Urrutia have some thoughts and opinions. What did we like from the game? What didn’t we like from the game? Where are some potential solutions to the issues that showed? Can the passing game get right?
