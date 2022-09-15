Read full article on original website
Related
Hall of Fame cowboy still wrangling giant horse auction
This year's sale is special for Hermanson for a few reasons. It's 40 years since he started the sale along with Fred Kist.
KFYR-TV
Burgum congratulates schools in Bismarck, Larimore and Linton for National Blue Ribbon recognition
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum today congratulated Roosevelt Elementary School in Bismarck, Larimore Elementary School in Larimore and Linton Public School in Linton for being recognized by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. “Congratulations to Roosevelt Elementary School, Larimore Elementary School...
Breaking: The 4th ND Country Fest Artists Has Just Been Announced
North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
valleynewslive.com
Three North Dakota schools earn Blue Ribbon honors
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three North Dakota schools are being celebrated for earning the designation of Blue Ribbon School: Linton Public School, Larimore Elementary School, and Roosevelt Elementary in Bismarck. Linton is a PreK-12 school, with 242 students, located 65 miles southeast of Bismarck. Larimore Elementary, with 195...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KX Spotlight: Lewis and Clark Riverboat lifted
The riverboat offers public and chartered cruises on the Missouri River from May through September and hosts big events, like dinners, music, and even weddings.
Someone You Should Know: Dr. John Darling
He and his wife, who was originally from Hankinson, North Dakota, would frequently go back to her home state where their son lived, but something was missing.
Sadness Continues – Bismarck Carino’s To Close This Month
Tough to hear about another Bismarck/Mandan business getting ready to close its doors for good. Pretty unsettling actually - there are so many reasons why a business that's been around a while decides to permanently, lately places have closed due to a lack of staff, and that is just plain sad. Owners still have the desire to take care of customers but are finding themselves sinking in quicksand when it comes to having enough employees to continue. Just last week in Fargo, an extremely popular restaurant - Johnny Carino's - almost 20 years of being open - announced they were shutting down for good: "Carino's Fargo will be closing permanently as of September 13th, 2022. We are sorry for any convenience this may cause" - That was what they posted on their Facebook page. Almost immediately people here in Bismarck and Mandan became concerned for our Carino's - over at 1601 W Century Ave.
Times-Online
Made Local Features Brinkman Brothers Honey Business
(Steele, ND) – Brinkman Brothers Honey in Bismarck, ND will be featured on “Made Local North Dakota” on Sunday, September 18. The feature will run in the last segment of BEK TV’s program “No Apologies”, which begins at 8pm CT. It can be viewed live on BEK TV or online at https://www.bek.news/noapologies, and it can be watched any time in the online archives at https://www.bek.news/madelocalnd.
RELATED PEOPLE
KFYR-TV
117 acres of land to become part of Bismarck park district
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Board of Park Commissioners approved the property transfer for Ducks Unlimited Inc. to donate nearly 117 acres to the park district. The land that lies near Burnt Boat Drive and Clairmont Road is part of a multi-year restoration project. Phase one of the project is underway with removal of invasive, non-native species and wetland restoration.
Here are the top 10 biggest employers in ND — and in your county
(KXNET) -- Who are the biggest employers in North Dakota? It's a list dominated by school districts and the health industry, according to the latest labor market data from Job Service North Dakota.
KFYR-TV
Rusty water in Bismarck possible September 19-30
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck residents might experience rusty water sometime in the next two weeks. That’s because the Public Works Department will be conducting maintenance on fire hydrants. The city will be flushing hydrants from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The city is urging people not to do laundry during this time, until the water clears. They say you can speed up water clearing by running lawn sprinklers. Below is the flushing schedule.
Bismarck School To Host Something Pretty Amazing This Weekend
Wachter Middle School kids and teachers will be doing something special Friday, September 16th. The school will have a "Buddy Walk" tomorrow afternoon at 1:30pm at the middle school. What Is A Buddy Walk?. It's a "Designer Genes Buddy Walk" -- a national event, that they are bringing to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
$2.5 Million Will Get You This Mandan North Dakota Compound
$2.5 Million Will Get You This Mandan North Dakota Compound. That's more millions than we are all likely to come across in our lives. This house kind of feels sad to me....did someone create this place for their future? Only to have their future change? If so, you're lucky this property fell into YOUR future!
North Dakota’s Most Scenic Drive Is The Perfect Fall Road Trip
And it's a short hop, skip and jump from Bismarck Mandan.
KFYR-TV
Mid Dakota Clinic to merge with Essentia Health
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mid Dakota Clinic announced today that it will be joining Essentia Health. The definitive agreement has been signed and the merger is set to go into effect on October 1. Both healthcare clinics say they’ll work to make the transition as seamless as possible. Dr....
KFYR-TV
ND childhood obesity rates nearing national average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - September is childhood obesity awareness month. North Dakota is below the national average for childhood obesity, but numbers are steadily rising. 14% of children in the state are considered obese. The disease can be caused by genetics, eating patterns and physical activity levels. Some teachers in the Bismarck Public School district have implemented small exercise breaks so students can still be active in the classroom.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFYR-TV
McLean County Fatal Crash
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 33-year-old Garrison man died from injuries in a two-vehicle accident Friday morning near the town of Plaza, in McLean County. A pickup truck was driving north on County Road 2 in McLean County when the driver failed to yield at an intersection, colliding with a Freightliner truck traveling west. Police say the freightliner, which had one driver and two passengers, rolled into a ditch. The passengers were able to free themselves from the truck, but the driver was not, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Both passengers were also injured in the accident.
Two vehicle deadly crash south of Plaza
According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 36-year-old woman driving a Ford on 61st Ave NW approached the intersection of McLean County Road 2 and failed to yield, hitting a Freightliner.
What You Need To Know About The Autumnfest Parade Saturday
US103-3 is proud to be a part of the Autumnfest Parade on September 17th, 2022 at 10:00 am. Make sure you look for our Townsquare Media stations along the route for free swag and candy. This is truly a busy weekend in the Bismarck Mandan area. We have homecomings going...
KFYR-TV
Zap man accused of burglarizing Mercer County home
BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - A Zap man is in custody after police say he broke into a Mercer County home Thursday. A witness told Beulah police that she had walked into her home and found 59-year-old Brian Wills riffling through her things. She told police the man also had a dog with him. Wills told police he had thought he had “bought the house.”
Comments / 0