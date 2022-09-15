Read full article on original website
Community gathers to watch as Graves County Courthouse demolition begins
MAYFIELD, KY — Major changes are underway in Mayfield. Demolition of the Graves County Courthouse started Friday. Several people gathered to witness the tornado-damaged building's last moments and to watch the demolition process start. A star bearing the words "Let's rise, not fall," could be seen on the fence...
Multiple agencies respond after SUV drives into Panera Bread in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded to the Panera Bread in Paducah Friday morning after an SUV crashed into the front of the building. A photo from the scene of the crash shows the SUV drove into the restaurant's storefront windows, causing serious damage. Responders told a Local 6 crew at the scene that no one was injured in the collision.
9/16 Gridiron Glory
PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 16. McCracken County 42, Marshall County 7. Hopkinsville 22, Christian County 0. Mayfield 62, Calloway County 7. Gibson County 18, Union City 55. Dresden 56, Gleason 0. Northwest 7, Henry County 49. South Fulton 52,...
Public defender appointed for Barlow Rural Fire Department chief charged with theft
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A fire chief accused of stealing money from a west Kentucky fire department was arraigned Friday morning in Ballard County. Earlier this month, a grand jury indicted Barlow Rural Fire Department Chief David G. Douglas Jr. on a charge of theft by unlawful taking. During Friday's arraignment hearing, a public defender was appointed to represent Douglas in court.
WATCH LIVE: Hear victim testimony during day one of parole hearing for Heath High School shooter
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — "For the past 25 years I've lived very differently than what I pictured my future would've been," says Missy Jenkins Smith, a victim of the 1997 Heath High School shooting. This week, her future could change again, all based on what a group of people...
More than a dozen arrested, 9 others charged in fentanyl investigation in Paducah
PADUCAH — Charges have been filed against 23 people in connection to an 18-month fentanyl trafficking investigation in Paducah, and police say 14 of those charged have been arrested so far. Police Chief Brian Laird held a news conference Friday about the operation, which was a joint investigation with...
Fancy Farm Elementary named Blue Ribbon School
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Fancy Farm Elementary School is celebrating after it was named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. The school is one of only seven in Kentucky to receive this federal recognition this year. Across the entire country, only 297 school...
Paducah Police chief explains fentanyl's impact on communities following distribution bust
PADUCAH — An investigation starting in 2021 culminated Friday in 14 arrests related to fentanyl trafficking. The Paducah Police Department is charging 23 people with selling fentanyl pills in the area. In total about $200,000 worth of fentanyl pills and more than $242,000 in cash were seized through the...
Ice House Gallery continues to provide art programming to Mayfield community following the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado
MAYFIELD, KY — The Gourd Patch Arts Festival is an 18-year tradition. The Ice House Gallery hosted the festival Saturday, normally held in downtown Mayfield, for its 19th year. But as downtown Mayfield is recovering from the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado, they had to make some changes. The art...
Ball State posts first shutout since 2008 with 31-0 victory over Murray State
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) - John Paddock threw for three touchdowns and Ball State beat Murray State 31-0 for the Cardinals' first win of the season and their first shutout in 14 years. Carson Steele added 151 yards on 25 carries, including a 1-yard score that made it 31-0. Paddock was...
Prohm embracing Murray State's challenging new schedule
MURRAY, Ky. - The Missouri Valley Conference's schedule release earlier this week put the final puzzle pieces in place for Murray State basketball. The Racers full schedule for the 2022-23 season is now set, and new head coach Steve Prohm will have his work cut out for him in his first season back with the program.
Heath High School shooter up for parole after 25 years, injured prepares to give testimony at hearing
25 years after the Heath High School shooting — the gunman is up for parole. Michael Carneal killed three and injured six on Dec. 1, 1997. Now, one of the people he injured is preparing to give testimony at his parole hearing. Missy Jenkins Smith's life radically changed on...
