Hickman, KY

Community gathers to watch as Graves County Courthouse demolition begins

MAYFIELD, KY — Major changes are underway in Mayfield. Demolition of the Graves County Courthouse started Friday. Several people gathered to witness the tornado-damaged building's last moments and to watch the demolition process start. A star bearing the words "Let's rise, not fall," could be seen on the fence...
MAYFIELD, KY
Multiple agencies respond after SUV drives into Panera Bread in Paducah

PADUCAH — Police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded to the Panera Bread in Paducah Friday morning after an SUV crashed into the front of the building. A photo from the scene of the crash shows the SUV drove into the restaurant's storefront windows, causing serious damage. Responders told a Local 6 crew at the scene that no one was injured in the collision.
PADUCAH, KY
9/16 Gridiron Glory

PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 16. McCracken County 42, Marshall County 7. Hopkinsville 22, Christian County 0. Mayfield 62, Calloway County 7. Gibson County 18, Union City 55. Dresden 56, Gleason 0. Northwest 7, Henry County 49. South Fulton 52,...
PADUCAH, KY
Public defender appointed for Barlow Rural Fire Department chief charged with theft

BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A fire chief accused of stealing money from a west Kentucky fire department was arraigned Friday morning in Ballard County. Earlier this month, a grand jury indicted Barlow Rural Fire Department Chief David G. Douglas Jr. on a charge of theft by unlawful taking. During Friday's arraignment hearing, a public defender was appointed to represent Douglas in court.
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
Fancy Farm Elementary named Blue Ribbon School

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Fancy Farm Elementary School is celebrating after it was named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. The school is one of only seven in Kentucky to receive this federal recognition this year. Across the entire country, only 297 school...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Prohm embracing Murray State's challenging new schedule

MURRAY, Ky. - The Missouri Valley Conference's schedule release earlier this week put the final puzzle pieces in place for Murray State basketball. The Racers full schedule for the 2022-23 season is now set, and new head coach Steve Prohm will have his work cut out for him in his first season back with the program.
MURRAY, KY

