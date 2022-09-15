PADUCAH — Police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded to the Panera Bread in Paducah Friday morning after an SUV crashed into the front of the building. A photo from the scene of the crash shows the SUV drove into the restaurant's storefront windows, causing serious damage. Responders told a Local 6 crew at the scene that no one was injured in the collision.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO