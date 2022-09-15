ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Amtrak to resume all passenger service Friday after some cancellations over labor negotiations

By Gavin Stone, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SXkfj_0hx11xk600
Amtrak train 66 approaches the planned site of a multimodal transportation center near Bland Boulevard Wednesday afternoon March 13, 2019. Jonathon Gruenke/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Amtrak passenger service, including departures from Newport News and Norfolk, is expected to resume normal operations Friday after some departures were canceled Thursday amid preparations for a national rail workers strike.

The company, which had canceled all long-distance train departures due to the uncertainty over the ongoing labor negotiations, said Thursday morning it is working to restore canceled trains and contacting affected customers “to accommodate on first available departures.” Amtrak will waive any difference in fare for rescheduled trips through Oct. 31, or provide a full refund without cancellation fees, upon request.

A “small number” of departures on the Northeast Regional train route were affected by the cancellations Thursday, an Amtrak spokesperson said. This route has stops in Richmond, Newport News, Norfolk and Roanoke. An Amtrak spokesperson did not respond to a request for specific details on local departures affected by the disruption.

President Joe Biden announced early Thursday that railroads and union representatives had reached a tentative railway labor agreement , averting a nationwide strike.

Amtrak and its employees are not involved in the negotiations, but nearly all of its 21,000 route miles outside of the Boston-New York-Washington, D.C., area rely on track that is owned, maintained and dispatched by freight railroads, according to a news release. The company said Thursday’s cancellations were necessary to ensure trains reached terminals before a strike interrupted freight railroad service.

Amtrak’s long distance routes with stops in Virginia affected by the cancellation are as follows:

  • Auto Train (daily Lorton-Sanford)
  • Cardinal (three times a week New York-Washington-Charlottesville-Charleston-Cincinnatti-Indianapolis-Chicago)
  • Crescent (daily New York-Washington-Charlottesville-Charlotte-Atlanta-Birmingham-New Orleans)
  • Palmetto (daily New York-Washington-Richmond-Charleston-Savannah)
  • Silver Star (daily New York-Washington-Richmond-Columbia-Savannah-Jacksonville-Tampa-Miami)

In 2021, Amtrak’s Virginia stations served 908,075 passengers.

Gavin Stone, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com

