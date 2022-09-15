Read full article on original website
Miami Weather: Afternoon storms in the forecast, heavy downpours possible
MIAMI - After a wet weekend, the rain chance will remain high to start the week due to abundant tropical moisture. Monday afternoon storms will develop and some downpours will be possible. Scattered to numerous storms are likely Tuesday as we remain unsettled. Wednesday passing storms will be possible but it will be a transitional day. Drier air will move in mid to late week to decrease the rain chance. By Thursday and Friday we will see spotty storms and with less rain, it will be heating up. Highs will climb to around 90 degrees late week into the weekend.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheeseburger In Florida
Yelp got to work finding the best cheeseburger in every state.
South Florida couple gets married on Brightline train
A South Florida couple tied the knot Tuesday on a Brightline train traveling from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale.
Florida’s First Lady Blasts Crist’s Running Mate In Dysfunctional “Sped Teacher” Comparison
Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist’s running mate, Karla Hernández-Mats, head of the teachers’ union in Miami, one of the biggest in the nation, says her experience with special needs children will help her “deal with the dysfunctional legislature.” Really… At a campaign event on Tuesday, Hernández-Mats introduced
Blue Bell announces new flavor for fall
BRENHAM, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced a new flavor on Thursday the company said is perfect for fall. The new flavor, salted caramel brownie, is a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl. “Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year no matter what the weather is […]
Miami Surgeon Banned From Performing BBLs After Fatally Puncturing Patient’s Liver, Intestines
Dr. John Sampson of Miami is reportedly banned from performing Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgeries after his seventh illegal surgery patient died on June 16, 2021. The Miami Herald reported that the Florida Board of Medicine ordered the ban Friday and allowed the designated physician at Seduction Cosmetic Surgery in Coral Gables to keep his medical license. In addition to the official forbiddance, Sampson was fined $20,000 and $5,626 for investigation and prosecution costs.
WSVN-TV
‘Little princesses’ caught on camera breaking into and vandalizing Fort Lauderdale vacation house
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Vandals broke into a house, leaving a massive mess, and the only thing more stunning than the damage may be their age. The vandals were caught on surveillance video casing the home. They were all girls who looked to be 9 to 12 years of age.
floridapolitics.com
Ticketed for speeding 116 mph, UF student tells trooper he didn’t want to be late for class
'I know that I was speeding, but I do not think the manner in which I drove was reckless.'. Ticketed for speeding 116 mph on a crowded stretch of Interstate 75 in this college town, a University of Florida student told the trooper the reason for his fast driving: He didn’t want to be late for class on the first day of the fall semester.
Click10.com
Miami Beach police accuse woman of selling fraudulent disabled parking placards
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – An undercover sting operation by Miami Beach police led to the arrest of a woman who sold fraudulently-obtained disabled parking placards for up to $200 a piece, according to the office of Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. Police arrested 26-year-old Nicole Cardona, a southwest...
Restaurant news: Pizza pop-up with a cult following opens eatery in Palm Beach County
Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to palmbeachpost.com A few months into the 2020 pandemic days, I wrote about a Delray pizza pop-up with a remarkable cult following. The square, Detroit-style pies were so in demand, they’d sell out just minutes after the minds at Death by Pizza opened their online reservation window. You’d order the pizza at noon on a Monday – if you were lucky and quick, that is – and pick it up the following Sunday. ...
Florida woman tries to infect first responders with HIV, report says
A Florida woman was accused of trying to infect first responders with HIV as they treated her for a drug overdose, reports said.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Invests $2M in Miami Facility to Create Second Home for Independent Creators
There’s a hot location involved in a new extension to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ portfolio of investments. Philadelphia-based Resources For Every Creator (REC) received a donation of $2 million from Sean Combs Capital to launch a facility in Miami. Will Toms and Dave Silver, Forbes 30 under 30 recipients, founded REC in 2015 to provide resources and opportunities for the next generation of creators to pursue their entrepreneurial goals.
cw34.com
Man from Boca Raton accused of molesting 13-year-old girl
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — 38-year-old Zachary Prince has been accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl at a New Year's Party this year. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's office has charged him with two counts of sexual battery on a victim age 12-17 and lewd lascivious behavior battery on a victim age 12-17. Today, Prince was set to appear in court but refused according to public record.
WSVN-TV
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after 3-car crash in Coconut Creek
COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A three-car crash in Coconut Creek has left one person dead and has sent another to the hospital. Coconut Creek Police and Margate Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 4800 block of Sample Road, just before 2:45 p.m., Thursday.
Man Smashes Through Car Window With Bare Hands, Attacks Driver in Coral Springs
An irate Margate man smashed his way through the driver’s side window of a car with his bare hands and assaulted the driver in Coral Springs Friday, court records show. Boyd Haynes, 51, of 1009 NW 62nd Ave., carried out the road rage assault in the 10600 block of West Atlantic Boulevard around 2:40 p.m., according to an arrest affidavit.
cbs12.com
Major drug bust in Miami-Dade seizes thousands of dollars of narcotics
MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (CBS12) — Multiple drugs were seized by local law enforcement in Miami-Dade on Wednesday — including over 25 lbs. of marijuana. The Miami-Dade Police Department worked alongside the Midwest District Gang Unit and the City of Homestead Police Department in an investigation to seize numerous drugs, cash and live rounds.
wlrn.org
Gov. DeSantis hints at possible removal of Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez
Gov. Ron DeSantis said his administration has received a growing list of potential replacements for Joe Martinez, a Miami-Dade commissioner arrested on corruption charges, and expects to announce a decision soon on suspending him from office. “When you have a situation like that, there is going to be a new...
bulletin-news.com
Family Upset Over Release of Video of Palmetto Expressway Wrong-Way Crash That Killed 5
Five people were murdered in a wrong-way accident on the Palmetto Expressway, and the publication of the incident’s footage has angered the families of some of the dead. The collision that killed the five companions on August 20th when they were traveling on the Palmetto is shown in the footage.
NBC Miami
Plantation Woman Accused of Paying Rent, Car Note Through Fraud
A 36-year-old Plantation woman is facing fraud and grand theft charges for using someone else’s bank account to pay her rent, to lease a car, and to buy a trailer for a friend, police said. Natasha Maragh was already on probation for 21 fraud-related charges in 2016. She surrendered...
cw34.com
Home health care aide accused of stealing $3,400 by signing patient's name on 7 checks
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — This case is a warning to watch people working in an elderly loved one's home. It started with allegations a vulnerable older man near Boca Raton "was being exploited by the home health aide, who had taken approximately $3,400 from [him] by forging his signature on his checks."
