College Station, TX

CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Afternoon storms in the forecast, heavy downpours possible

MIAMI - After a wet weekend, the rain chance will remain high to start the week due to abundant tropical moisture. Monday afternoon storms will develop and some downpours will be possible. Scattered to numerous storms are likely Tuesday as we remain unsettled.  Wednesday passing storms will be possible but it will be a transitional day. Drier air will move in mid to late week to decrease the rain chance. By Thursday and Friday we will see spotty storms and with less rain, it will be heating up. Highs will climb to around 90 degrees late week into the weekend.
MIAMI, FL
KETK / FOX51 News

Blue Bell announces new flavor for fall

BRENHAM, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced a new flavor on Thursday the company said is perfect for fall. The new flavor, salted caramel brownie, is a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl. “Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year no matter what the weather is […]
BRENHAM, TX
Black Enterprise

Miami Surgeon Banned From Performing BBLs After Fatally Puncturing Patient’s Liver, Intestines

Dr. John Sampson of Miami is reportedly banned from performing Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgeries after his seventh illegal surgery patient died on June 16, 2021. The Miami Herald reported that the Florida Board of Medicine ordered the ban Friday and allowed the designated physician at Seduction Cosmetic Surgery in Coral Gables to keep his medical license. In addition to the official forbiddance, Sampson was fined $20,000 and $5,626 for investigation and prosecution costs.
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Restaurant news: Pizza pop-up with a cult following opens eatery in Palm Beach County

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to palmbeachpost.com A few months into the 2020 pandemic days, I wrote about a Delray pizza pop-up with a remarkable cult following. The square, Detroit-style pies were so in demand, they’d sell out just minutes after the minds at Death by Pizza opened their online reservation window. You’d order the pizza at noon on a Monday – if you were lucky and quick, that is – and pick it up the following Sunday.   ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Black Enterprise

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Invests $2M in Miami Facility to Create Second Home for Independent Creators

There’s a hot location involved in a new extension to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ portfolio of investments. Philadelphia-based Resources For Every Creator (REC) received a donation of $2 million from Sean Combs Capital to launch a facility in Miami. Will Toms and Dave Silver, Forbes 30 under 30 recipients, founded REC in 2015 to provide resources and opportunities for the next generation of creators to pursue their entrepreneurial goals.
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Man from Boca Raton accused of molesting 13-year-old girl

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — 38-year-old Zachary Prince has been accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl at a New Year's Party this year. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's office has charged him with two counts of sexual battery on a victim age 12-17 and lewd lascivious behavior battery on a victim age 12-17. Today, Prince was set to appear in court but refused according to public record.
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after 3-car crash in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A three-car crash in Coconut Creek has left one person dead and has sent another to the hospital. Coconut Creek Police and Margate Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 4800 block of Sample Road, just before 2:45 p.m., Thursday.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
cbs12.com

Major drug bust in Miami-Dade seizes thousands of dollars of narcotics

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (CBS12) — Multiple drugs were seized by local law enforcement in Miami-Dade on Wednesday — including over 25 lbs. of marijuana. The Miami-Dade Police Department worked alongside the Midwest District Gang Unit and the City of Homestead Police Department in an investigation to seize numerous drugs, cash and live rounds.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Plantation Woman Accused of Paying Rent, Car Note Through Fraud

A 36-year-old Plantation woman is facing fraud and grand theft charges for using someone else’s bank account to pay her rent, to lease a car, and to buy a trailer for a friend, police said. Natasha Maragh was already on probation for 21 fraud-related charges in 2016. She surrendered...

