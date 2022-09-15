Read full article on original website
Share of All-Cash Purchases Remain Elevated, Loans Inch Upward
According to a new report from Redfin, nearly one-third —or 31.4%— of U.S. home purchases were paid for with all cash in July. That’s near the eight-year high reached in February and up from 27.5% a year earlier. The share of all-cash purchases jumped in early 2021 during the pandemic-driven homebuying frenzy and has remained elevated since …
Chairwoman Waters Announces Legislation to End Modern-Day Redlining
Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA), Chairwoman of the House Committee on Financial Services introduced H.R. 8833 on September 15, known as the “Making Communities Stronger Through the Community Reinvestment Act.” This transformative piece of legislation is a part of Chairwoman Waters’ continuing efforts to root out discrimination in our modern-day banking system and close the racial …
Select Portfolio Servicing to Acquire Rushmore Loan Management Services
“We believe that this combination of two highly rated and well-recognized brands will create a stronger company to better serve our customers, clients, regulators, and associates,” said SPS CEO Randhir Gandhi. The post Select Portfolio Servicing to Acquire Rushmore Loan Management Services appeared first on DSNews.
