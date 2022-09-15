Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
Special education changes coming after Tenn. Depart. of Education settles lawsuit
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New changes and procedures are coming to Tennessee schools after the Tennessee Department of Education settled a lawsuit in June. The changes largely come in the form of how the school systems will treat the response to intervention (RTI). The settlement declared that the status of...
Teacher salary rates in Middle Tennessee: How does your district line up?
Tennessee teacher salary rates rank No. 39 out of all 50 states. So, how do Middle Tennessee school districts compare?
radio7media.com
Upcoming Week at the Middle Tn District Fair
THE MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR WOULD LIKE TO REMIND FAIRGOERS OF SOME IMPORTANT DATES THIS UPCOMING WEEK. WEDNESDAY IS THE LAST DAY TO PURCHASE 25 DOLLAR ONLINE RIDE ARMBANDS, FRIDAY THE GATES WILL OPEN AND POTTED AND HANGING PLANT ENTRIES WILL ACCEPTED, ON SATURDAY CUT FLOWERS AND BAKED GOODS WILL BE ACCEPTED AND THE FAIREST OF THE FAIR PAGEANTS WILL BEGIN AND CONCLUDE ON SUNDAY. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO M-T-D-FAIR.ORG.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in Tennessee
NASHVILLE – A strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee. To protect the health of other domesticated birds, the State Veterinarian is leading the emergency response and ordering an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales statewide. HPAI is known...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ucbjournal.com
UT offers free training for government contracting
KNOXVILLE – As part of their 2022 PTAC Day Celebration, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the University of Tennessee Institute for Public Service and the Tennessee Procurement Technical Assistance Center will host a day of free virtual training on government contracting. The online meeting will begin at 9 a.m. CDT...
Johnson City Press
Reward Schools designated throughout Northeast Tennessee
Schools across Northeast Tennessee are among 2022 Reward Schools as designated by the Tennessee Department of Education. Washington County Schools has the most on the list at nine, followed by Sullivan County with five. The designations are based on the 2021-22 TCAP or Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program results.
Tennessee lawmakers boost funding for mental health resources
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee lawmakers are increasing funding in the mental health field. Sen. Becky Duncan Massey (R-Knoxville) recently sponsored a budget amendment to give $500,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters organizations across the state. Massey explained one of the key ways to help children cope is through mentorship.
Bird flu in Tennessee: How does it affect you?
On Thursday, the Tennessee State Veterinarian announced that a strain of avian flu had sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee. Because of that, the Tennessee State Department of Agriculture issued an order for an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales statewide.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymix1041.com
Avian flu detected in Tennessee, poultry sales stopped
A strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee, and a State Veterinarian has ordered an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales statewide. The affected backyard flock in Obion County consists of chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese, pheasants, and pigeons. “With HPAI,...
radionwtn.com
Strain Of Avian Influenza Detected In Obion County
Nashville, Tenn.–A strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee. To protect the health of other domesticated birds, the State Veterinarian is leading the emergency response and ordering an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales statewide. HPAI is known to...
radio7media.com
State Veterinarian Orders Halt to Poultry Shows
THE STATE OF TENNESSEE VETERINARIAN IS ORDERING AN IMMEDIATE HALT TO POULTRY SHOWS, EXHIBITIONS AND SALES STATEWIDE DUE TO A STRAIN OFHIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA THAT HAS SICKENED A POULTRY FLOCK IN WEST TENNESSEE. THE ACTIONS IS BEGING TAKEN TO PROTECT THE HEALTH OF OTHER DOMESTICATED BIRDS, THE STATE VETERINARIAN IS LEADING THE EMERGENCY RESPONSE. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, H P A I IS KNOWN TO BE DEADLY FOR DOMESTICATED FOWL. FOR NOW, ANY EVENTS WHERE POULTRY CAN COMINGLE ARE PROHIBITED. THAT INCLUDES POULTRY SHOWS, EXHIBITIONS, LIVESTOCK SALES, FLEA MARKETS, AND SWAP MEETS. FOR MORE INFORAMATION CALL 615-837-5120.
WBBJ
West Tennessee State Fair to wrap up with weekend full of entertainment
JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is back, and there’s a full weekend of entertainment and events for people to see. “Well this week at the fair tonight we have some pageants, we have Sid the Science Guy outside, a lot of the little kids love Sid the Science Guy, and we also have Memphis Wrestling tonight too,” said fair manager Mike Peery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weatherboy.com
Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today
Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
courieranywhere.com
Bird flu reported in West Tennessee; Hardin County Chick Chain Show and Sale postponed
Hardin County’s University of Tennessee Agriculture Extension has postponed its Chick Chain Show and Sale this weekend until further notice. The postponement of the event at the Hardin County Fairgrounds is due to a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) that has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee, officials said.
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
wutc.org
On The Trail Of Ambling Armadillos In Southeast Tennessee
Let’s talk about armadillos. Average rising temperatures here in the South are spurring the scaly creatures to crawl north - from Texas and Florida to North Carolina and here in Tennessee. Carissa Turner has been keeping tabs on the armadillos. She’s a grad student in environmental science on our...
radio7media.com
THP Safety Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLES AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
10-Hour Road Trip Through Tennessee Ends With $500,000 Lottery Prize
A brother-sister duo drove 10 hours round trip to collect the massive prize.
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety Measures
Group advocates for change amid violent episodes in Memphis. The nonprofit Tennessee Voter Project - a group designed to focus on voter turnout and election integrity - is speaking out on recent acts of violence in Memphis. The group is calling for specific measures to address gun violence, including restoring some common-sense gun safety provisions to state law.
This Is The Most Remote Place In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St found the most remote locations in each state, from desert locales to mountainous expanses.
Comments / 0