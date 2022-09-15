GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Carlos Micheal Anderson, 31, was arrested early this morning and charged with possession of cocaine and synthetic cathinones. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy made contact with Anderson at 1:42 a.m. in the parking lot of the Dollar General at 7487 SW 13th Road, off Tower Road. The deputy asked him why he was in the parking lot when the store was closed, and he reported that Anderson said he was eating his food and lived in the area; the deputy wrote that he appeared to be nervous.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO