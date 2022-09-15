Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motorist Alert: Clay County announces new road projects in Fleming Island, MiddleburgZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Oakleaf upsets Fleming Island Golden Eagles, 26-20Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Someone Shouts “We Love You” at Governor DeSantis’ Latest Press Conference – But Nobody Had Any Questions for Him?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Commissioner says response to juvenile disturbance at Orange Park Mall ‘probably avoided a significant incident’Julie MorganOrange Park, FL
2 men arrested for trafficking kilo-sized portions of fentanyl, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua man arrested for battery on officer
ALACHUA, Fla. – James Allan Garrison, 62, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly grabbing an Alachua Police Department officer around the throat and resisting arrest. The officer responded to a verbal altercation in the 13300 block of NW 151st Place in Alachua, and Garrison allegedly pushed and grabbed the...
alachuachronicle.com
Trenton man arrested after Newberry hit and run
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Belsar Francisco Cruz Vicente, 28, was arrested early this morning after he allegedly hit another vehicle head-on in Newberry and then fled on foot. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call at about 8:45 p.m. last night about a vehicle swerving all over the road and then hitting another vehicle head-on in the area of 1800 SW SR 45 in Newberry. The driver of the vehicle that had been swerving fled from the scene of the crash on foot; a witness chased him west on SW 15th Avenue but lost sight of him.
WCJB
Authorities investigate two Gainesville shootings
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police are on the lookout for a suspect in two shootings. ASO deputies and Gainesville Police officers are investigating two shootings in Gainesville trying to see if they might be connected. A suspect in a white Nissan truck drove through the Verdant Cove Apartments at 7:46...
Arrests the Clay County Sheriff’s Office won’t show you
Every day the Clay County Sheriff’s Office website keeps a running list, the “daily bulletin,” of arrests that have occurred. But some names don’t appear on the online arrest log – or mugshots on the inmate list – due to how the sheriff’s department tries to comply with exemptions in the state’s Sunshine law.
UPDATE: 11-year-old Jacksonville girl located safe
Jacksonville, Fl — Update, 6:16 am Monday: We are pleased to announce Kanniyah Johnson has been located safe. Thank you to all who assisted by sharing the information with our community. Original Story: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the community’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old child....
News4Jax.com
Teen, woman shot in drive-by at house party on Northside: JSO
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – Two people are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting Sunday morning on the city’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said responded to calls after a reported shooting Duval Rd. around 3:30 a.m. JSO said the victims were outside of...
Catalytic converter thefts on the rise, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that they have seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts recently. A catalytic converter is a device incorporated into the exhaust system of a vehicle that works to convert pollutant gases into less harmful ones. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the converters contain numerous rare earth metals such as platinum, palladium or rhodium which increases their value.
First Coast News
Nassau County Sheriff's Department arrest accused murderer same day as shooting
HILLIARD, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office has made a successful arrest in a deadly shooting. The murder happened early Saturday and the suspect was arrested the same day. Just after midnight, NSCO received a call saying that a person had been shot at a residence on Woodridge...
alachuachronicle.com
Man on probation arrested for drug possession
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Carlos Micheal Anderson, 31, was arrested early this morning and charged with possession of cocaine and synthetic cathinones. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy made contact with Anderson at 1:42 a.m. in the parking lot of the Dollar General at 7487 SW 13th Road, off Tower Road. The deputy asked him why he was in the parking lot when the store was closed, and he reported that Anderson said he was eating his food and lived in the area; the deputy wrote that he appeared to be nervous.
WCJB
79-year-old Gilchrist County man killed in crash
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Bell was killed in a wreck in Gilchrist County on Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a van was headed west on County Road 340 near the intersection of U.S. Highway 129 around 11 a.m. The van drove through the intersection and...
News4Jax.com
Woman arrested after 9 loaded guns, drugs found in Kingsland home with small child
KINGSLAND, Ga. – A Georgia woman is in jail after police started investigating a drug overdose death, but also discovered evidence of a suspected drug operation in the presence of a small child, according to the Kingsland Police Department. Marissa Seal, 26, turned herself in after a warrant was...
Three arrested in Jacksonville Beach after search warrant nets guns, drugs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police say three people have been arrested after a search warrant was executed in Jacksonville Beach Friday morning, netting numerous guns, drugs and a bulletproof vest. According to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, officers responded to 903 4th Avenue South around 5 a.m. Bernita Louise Currelly,...
News4Jax.com
5 people hurt in crash on Philips Highway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Jacksonville’s southside. JFRD said in a tweet that crews were working on a crash shortly before 4:45 p.m. at Philips Highway and University Boulevard. There were at least five people involved...
JFRD: 6 injured after JTA bus crash on Arlington Expressway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department reported that all lanes are closed after a major crash on the Arlington Expressway at Cesery Boulevard. Personnel with JFRD said that six people were injured in the crash and confirmed that a Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus was involved. JTA...
News4Jax.com
11-year-old dies after dirt pile traps him below surface, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 11-year-old boy died in a tragic accident Friday night when he became trapped below the surface of a pile of dirt while playing, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers and paramedics were called to 9100 Monette Road at 7:55 p.m. because of a child in...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County Port Authority officer fired, accused of attempting to meet with a minor
A Port Authority Police Officer is no longer on the job after he got caught up in an undercover sting while out of town. When the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office conducted operation ‘Keystroke’ and the results were quite disturbing. Bill Leeper, a Nassau County sheriff said, “I...
JSO responds to unresponsive child in need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office states that Friday night at approximately 7:55 p.m. JSO and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 9100 block of Monette Road in reference to a report of a child in need of medical assistance. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
JSO: Man found dead in pond near Woodstock
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death on West 1st Street and West Palm Ave. At around 5:00 pm JSO officers were dispatched to a reported possible deceased person in a pond near the intersection of West 1st Street and West Palm Avenue.
Commissioner says response to juvenile disturbance at Orange Park Mall ‘probably avoided a significant incident’
Randy Bowman, Orange Park Mall General Manger response: “The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority. We take a holistic approach to safety with our industry best practices and programs, which include our own security force 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on foot and in vehicles, plus camera surveillance and other modern security procedures.”
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police investigating after gunshot victims walk in to area hospitals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says police are investigating after two men walked in to area hospitals Thursday night with gunshot wounds. One person was said to be an 18-year-old man, the other was a man in his 30s, according to Sgt. Lessard, with the Sheriff’s Office. Both were said to have injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
