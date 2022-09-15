ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macclenny, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua man arrested for battery on officer

ALACHUA, Fla. – James Allan Garrison, 62, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly grabbing an Alachua Police Department officer around the throat and resisting arrest. The officer responded to a verbal altercation in the 13300 block of NW 151st Place in Alachua, and Garrison allegedly pushed and grabbed the...
ALACHUA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Trenton man arrested after Newberry hit and run

NEWBERRY, Fla. – Belsar Francisco Cruz Vicente, 28, was arrested early this morning after he allegedly hit another vehicle head-on in Newberry and then fled on foot. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call at about 8:45 p.m. last night about a vehicle swerving all over the road and then hitting another vehicle head-on in the area of 1800 SW SR 45 in Newberry. The driver of the vehicle that had been swerving fled from the scene of the crash on foot; a witness chased him west on SW 15th Avenue but lost sight of him.
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Authorities investigate two Gainesville shootings

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police are on the lookout for a suspect in two shootings. ASO deputies and Gainesville Police officers are investigating two shootings in Gainesville trying to see if they might be connected. A suspect in a white Nissan truck drove through the Verdant Cove Apartments at 7:46...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Arrests the Clay County Sheriff’s Office won’t show you

Every day the Clay County Sheriff’s Office website keeps a running list, the “daily bulletin,” of arrests that have occurred. But some names don’t appear on the online arrest log – or mugshots on the inmate list – due to how the sheriff’s department tries to comply with exemptions in the state’s Sunshine law.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macclenny, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

UPDATE: 11-year-old Jacksonville girl located safe

Jacksonville, Fl — Update, 6:16 am Monday: We are pleased to announce Kanniyah Johnson has been located safe. Thank you to all who assisted by sharing the information with our community. Original Story: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the community’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old child....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Teen, woman shot in drive-by at house party on Northside: JSO

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – Two people are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting Sunday morning on the city’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said responded to calls after a reported shooting Duval Rd. around 3:30 a.m. JSO said the victims were outside of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Catalytic converter thefts on the rise, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that they have seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts recently. A catalytic converter is a device incorporated into the exhaust system of a vehicle that works to convert pollutant gases into less harmful ones. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the converters contain numerous rare earth metals such as platinum, palladium or rhodium which increases their value.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft
alachuachronicle.com

Man on probation arrested for drug possession

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Carlos Micheal Anderson, 31, was arrested early this morning and charged with possession of cocaine and synthetic cathinones. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy made contact with Anderson at 1:42 a.m. in the parking lot of the Dollar General at 7487 SW 13th Road, off Tower Road. The deputy asked him why he was in the parking lot when the store was closed, and he reported that Anderson said he was eating his food and lived in the area; the deputy wrote that he appeared to be nervous.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

79-year-old Gilchrist County man killed in crash

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Bell was killed in a wreck in Gilchrist County on Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a van was headed west on County Road 340 near the intersection of U.S. Highway 129 around 11 a.m. The van drove through the intersection and...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News4Jax.com

5 people hurt in crash on Philips Highway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Jacksonville’s southside. JFRD said in a tweet that crews were working on a crash shortly before 4:45 p.m. at Philips Highway and University Boulevard. There were at least five people involved...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO responds to unresponsive child in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office states that Friday night at approximately 7:55 p.m. JSO and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 9100 block of Monette Road in reference to a report of a child in need of medical assistance. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Man found dead in pond near Woodstock

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death on West 1st Street and West Palm Ave. At around 5:00 pm JSO officers were dispatched to a reported possible deceased person in a pond near the intersection of West 1st Street and West Palm Avenue.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Julie Morgan

Commissioner says response to juvenile disturbance at Orange Park Mall ‘probably avoided a significant incident’

Randy Bowman, Orange Park Mall General Manger response: “The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority. We take a holistic approach to safety with our industry best practices and programs, which include our own security force 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on foot and in vehicles, plus camera surveillance and other modern security procedures.”
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville police investigating after gunshot victims walk in to area hospitals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says police are investigating after two men walked in to area hospitals Thursday night with gunshot wounds. One person was said to be an 18-year-old man, the other was a man in his 30s, according to Sgt. Lessard, with the Sheriff’s Office. Both were said to have injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy