Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming Man Dies After Being Ejected in Rollover Crash
A Wyoming man is dead after rolling his SUV near Dubois, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 5:23 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, near mile marker 32 on U.S. 26. The patrol says 38-year-old Shane Underwood was headed east with a small flatbed trailer when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, went off the right side of the highway, and rolled his SUV several times.
pinedaleroundup.com
Leyva bound over to 9th District Court
SUBLETTE COUNTY – After hearing detective’s testimony and answers to questions from the county’s deputy prosecuting attorney and Nicholas A. Leyva’s private defense attorney on Tuesday, the judge found probable cause to bind the multiple felony case to 9th District Court. On Aug. 31 around 7...
Comments / 0