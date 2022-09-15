Read full article on original website
Related
kafe.com
Amtrak Cascades service resumes after labor strike averted
SEATTLE, Wash. – Amtrak service in Washington state is getting back to normal after a tentative labor agreement averted a strike by freight railroad workers. WSDOT says Amtrak Cascades service between Seattle and Eugene, Oregon resumed on Thursday, September 15th. Long distance Empire Builder and Coast Starlight trains from...
kafe.com
Washington state to get federal funding for new EV charging stations
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state is among almost three dozen states and Puerto Rico that will start receiving federal funds to install electric vehicle charging stations. President Biden’s huge infrastructure law provides $900 million for expansion of electric vehicle infrastructure and the states can begin receiving the funds now that their plans have been ok’d.
kafe.com
Pedestrian hit and killed in accident on Portal Way
FERNDALE, Wash. – For the second time this week, a pedestrian in Whatcom County was fatally hit by a car. Whatcom County Sheriff’s spokesperson Deb Slater said that a truck driving on Portal Way in Ferndale hit the man near Loomis Trail Road around 5:30 Thursday morning, September 15th.
kafe.com
Border Patrol finds massive stash of meth in abandoned Hummer
BLAINE, Wash. – U.S. Border Patrol agents in Blaine recently found a huge amount of methamphetamine but are still looking for who was hauling it. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release that agents located an abandoned Hummer in a residential area near the border last Friday night, September 9th.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kafe.com
Transient man arrested after stabbing outside downtown Bellingham business
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A transient man was arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred last month. Court documents state that the suspect entered a store in downtown Bellingham on August 18th and asked employees for a knife sharpener. The suspect then followed two customers out of the store...
kafe.com
WECU donating money to three local nonprofits
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – WECU is giving back to the community with a trio of donations to area nonprofit organizations. The credit union is giving a total of $110,000 to the Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association, the Pickford Film Center, and the Bellingham Childcare and Early Learning Center. WECU spokesperson Keith...
kafe.com
High school football Week 3
It’s a full weekend of high school football in Whatcom County including three radio games. Friday night Lynden visits Squalicum with a 6:35 pre-game show and 7:00 kick on KBAI and 930KBAI.com. Also Friday Nooksack Valley hosts King’s. That’s another 6:35 pre-game show and 7:00 kick-off on AM790 KGMI and KGMI.com.
Comments / 0