Amtrak Cascades service resumes after labor strike averted
SEATTLE, Wash. – Amtrak service in Washington state is getting back to normal after a tentative labor agreement averted a strike by freight railroad workers. WSDOT says Amtrak Cascades service between Seattle and Eugene, Oregon resumed on Thursday, September 15th. Long distance Empire Builder and Coast Starlight trains from...
Transient man arrested after stabbing outside downtown Bellingham business
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A transient man was arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred last month. Court documents state that the suspect entered a store in downtown Bellingham on August 18th and asked employees for a knife sharpener. The suspect then followed two customers out of the store...
BPD releases identity of person killed in DUI crash on Lakeway
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police have identified the person killed in a DUI crash over the weekend on Lakeway Drive. A driver jumped the curb and hit 42-year-old Joseph Beadles of Bellingham on the sidewalk near Racine Street early Saturday, September 10th. The driver, 36-year-old Jacob Saville, was released...
Border Patrol finds massive stash of meth in abandoned Hummer
BLAINE, Wash. – U.S. Border Patrol agents in Blaine recently found a huge amount of methamphetamine but are still looking for who was hauling it. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release that agents located an abandoned Hummer in a residential area near the border last Friday night, September 9th.
Rail unions reach tentative deal, Amtrak still planning for possible disruptions
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Despite rail unions reaching a tentative agreement earlier this morning, the Washington and Oregon Transportation departments are still making plans for possible Amtrak Cascades service disruptions. Amtrak and its workers are not involved in negotiations and would not be part of a strike but their trains...
WECU donating money to three local nonprofits
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – WECU is giving back to the community with a trio of donations to area nonprofit organizations. The credit union is giving a total of $110,000 to the Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association, the Pickford Film Center, and the Bellingham Childcare and Early Learning Center. WECU spokesperson Keith...
High school football Week 3
It’s a full weekend of high school football in Whatcom County including three radio games. Friday night Lynden visits Squalicum with a 6:35 pre-game show and 7:00 kick on KBAI and 930KBAI.com. Also Friday Nooksack Valley hosts King’s. That’s another 6:35 pre-game show and 7:00 kick-off on AM790 KGMI and KGMI.com.
