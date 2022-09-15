Read full article on original website
Gophers extend a PWO to a legacy recruit in Stillwater QB Max Shikenjanski
"I've been talking with the Gophers for football since last fall. Most recently in the spring, then I had basketball all of summer and talks fell out and as the season started after the first game we started talking more. I got invited to the game yesterday, and talked with Coach Fleck pre game and he said he would like to offer me a preferred walk-on spot there," 2023 Stillwater (Minn.) quarterback and current Citadel basketball commit Max Shikenjanski said to 247Sports. "As far as why they wanted to offer me as a PWO, Coach Ciarrocca said he loved my athleticism. Coach Fleck didn’t say in specific why, but said he would love to have me there. Hes aid 60% of players that are preferred walk-ons there earn scholarships so there’s a good chance. In the past Coach Fleck said he loved how I could extend the play and make plays. He said I could develop well in the system as well."
willmarradio.com
Minnesota Gopher Football Hosting Colorado Buffaloes
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Golden Gopher football team plays Colorado this afternoon (Saturday 2:30 p-m) at Huntington Bank Stadium in their final non-conference game. Minnesota rolled over New Mexico State and Western Illinois in the first two home contests. The Gophers lead the nation in total offense at 582 yards per game and in total defense by allowing 142-and-a-half yards. Mo Ibrahim and the Minnesota running game ranks second in the nation with 302 yards on the ground. The Buffaloes lost their season opener at Air Force 41-10 and fell to T-C-U 38-13 at home last week.
fox9.com
Gophers dominate Colorado 49-7 to start 3-0, lose Chris Autman-Bell to injury
MINNEAPOLIS - Mo Ibrahim had a career day as the University of Minnesota football team closed out the non-conference schedule undefeated with a dominating 49-7 win over Colorado on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium, but it might have come at a cost. Gophers top receiver Chris Autman-Bell left the game...
Everything that was said during CU's presser after 49-7 loss to Minnesota
Colorado fell to 0-3 after a 49-7 loss to Minnesota on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Buffaloes allowed the Gophers to gain 355 yards on the ground, and CU's quarterback situation remains unsettled... Head coach Karl Dorrell. Opening Statement. “I wasn't expecting that type of performance, given...
Hudson Star-Observer
New Richmond escapes from Superior with win
The New Richmond football team overcame four turnovers to hold off Superior 28-18 Friday night in Superior and remain in a three-way tie for second place in the Big Rivers Conference. The Spartans pulled to within three, 21-18, after the Tigers turned the ball over deep in Superior territory and...
Couple in their 70's hit by moving car near Gopher football stadium
Police say a husband and wife in their 70’s were hit by a moving car while cross the street late Saturday afternoon near where the Gophers were playing football
kduz.com
Man from Buffalo Dies in Southeast MN Crash
A man from Buffalo riding a bicycle died in a crash in southeastern Minnesota Thursday night. The State Patrol says 40-year-old Matthew Tipton died at the scene. The Patrol says Tipton was on a bicycle that collided with a car at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street in Winona, just after 8:30pm.
racer.com
B. Force, Hight, Butner and M. Smith lead into eliminations at Maple Grove
Top Fuel points leader Brittany Force capped off qualifying with a thrilling run on Saturday at Maple Grove Raceway, grabbing the No. 1 qualifier in front of a sellout crowd at the 37th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals and the opening race of the Countdown to the Championship. Robert Hight...
Popularity of pickleball continues rise in both business, pleasure
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota prides itself on being the “State of Hockey,” but a comparatively new sport that combines ping pong, tennis, and badminton, is gaining on it. The national pickleball director at Life Time, David Dutrieuille, says its popularity is exploding at a rate businesses have never seen.
klfdradio.com
MN Broadcasting Hall of Fame Inductees
The Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame ceremony will take place tomorrow. The Pavek Museum of Broadcasting has announced that 5 more inductees will be added to the Hall of Fame this year – including farm broadcaster Lynn Ketelsen. Ketelsen is a familiar voice on farm reports on numerous radio...
Perv Assaults Teen Girl On Flight To Minneapolis
Over the years, I've been seated on planes next to some not so desirable people. Some talk all the time, or have to constantly get up and crawl over you to go to the restroom. Once, I had a 5 year old kid perform a 3 hour drum solo on the back of my seat.
kelo.com
Minnesota nurses strike ends
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — A Minnesota nurses strike is over. Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis...
Japanese restaurant Kyatchi closes its St. Paul location
Sushi restaurant Kyatchi has confirmed the closure of its location in St. Paul. The restaurant first opened at 38th and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis in 2014, before adding a second location around the corner from CHS Field in St. Paul's Lowertown in late 2017. But in a message on its...
Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer
Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
With New Lawsuit Will ‘Chicken Guy’ Ever Open In The Mall of America?
If you can remember back to 2019, there was some finger-licking excitement coming from Bloomington as the Mall of America and the restaurant chain Chicken Guy announced that a new location would be coming to the Mall of America. Well fast forward 3 years and there still is no Chicken Guy restaurant at the Mall of America, and now the mall is taking the chain co-founder to court over its failure to open.
themacweekly.com
Don’t let freeway removal pass us by
As Twin Cities residents, we are currently in the midst of a unique opportunity. The I-94 freeway, initially built in the 1960s, is so old that small repairs can no longer maintain the freeway — 7.5 miles of the freeway going through the Twin Cities are going to be completely rebuilt. Because they are going to rebuild the freeway from the ground up, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT) is currently “Rethinking I-94.”
"It hurts my heart": 3 shootings leave 7 injured Saturday in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say it was just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday that they were called to the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue.In the parking lot next to bar Gay 90s, police say they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Just minutes later, a few blocks down on the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue, another shooting was reported. Police say two men were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds and a woman was also injured. A man and woman from the same incident later showed up at a nearby hospital with injuries.The latest shooting happened Saturday afternoon. One person was injured...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Roseville, MN (Photos and Maps)
Roseville is one of the cities perfect to live in, as there are many parks, coffee shops, and restaurants to visit. If you are planning to stay in the city or already residing there, put these 14 Best Restaurants in Roseville, MN, on your bucket list. Chianti Grill. $$ |...
Why KFAN and other local radio stations are engaging listeners through games
KFAN has never been a normal sports talk station, so perhaps it should not have surprised anyone that more and more at various times of day, I find it not talking about sports but playing games. Smart games, dumb games, inventive games, ripped-off games. It should shock no one that...
USDA invests nearly $3 billion in sustainability projects, including dozens in Minnesota and Wisconsin
RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture visited western Wisconsin Thursday.Tom Vilsack stopped by the Winfield United Innovation Center in River Falls to talk about new investments in sustainability.More than a dozen projects in Minnesota and Wisconsin are among 70 nationwide, splitting nearly $3 billion in funding.The farmer cooperative Trutera is one group getting money. It's a sustainability business of Land-O-Lakes and is working to share resources and information to overcome the challenges of climate change."In partnership with a number of other organizations they'll be able to educate farmers as to steps that can be taken to improve productivity, improve the quality of products being produced, which in turn allows them to go to their customer and say look at this a climate-smart commodity that you can now sell to your customer knowing that it's beneficial to the climate and not detrimental," Vilsack said.Vilsack says the funding for these projects was a one-time thing but says they plan to take what works and roll it into the USDA's regular conservation programs.More than 450 project proposals were submitted by applicants in the first funding pool, causing the USDA to increase its initial $1 billion investment.
