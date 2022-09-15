Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Southside delivers best win in program history with complete effort over Carencro
The Southside Sharks football program picked up perhaps its biggest win in its four years of varsity football, defeating Carencro 49-23 in both teams' District 3-5A opener Friday night. Southside scored on two rushing touchdowns, two passing scores, two defensive touchdowns and one special teams score. "Oh, I think it...
theadvocate.com
Stars of the Night for Week 3 in Acadiana area prep football
After two weeks of the Sharks’ offense battling turnovers, their quarterback orchestrated a flawless night in upsetting Carencro with 169 yards rushing and a score, as well as two passing TDs. Jaylen Lawrence, Acadiana. The Wreckin’ Rams linebacker contributed heavily to the win over New Iberia with nine solo...
theadvocate.com
LCA claims gutsy road win, Northside improves to 2-1 on season
JuJuan Johnson passed for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the second half as he lifted Lafayette Christian to a 28-25 victory against Jesuit on Friday night at Tad Gormley Stadium. Johnson was 7-of-10 passing in the second half, including a 9-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Alex Beard and...
theadvocate.com
In a 'family environment' between Madison Prep at Scotlandville, one team was dominant
A friendly neighborhood football rivalry, held Friday night in Scotlandville, carried a little extra intrigue this time around. First, the game between Madison Prep and Scotlandville was christened the Inaugural North Baton Rouge Classic. Second, it was a meeting between the 6-3A Chargers’ coach, Landry Williams, and his former defensive coordinator Ryan Cook, in his first season as head coach of the 4-5A Hornets.
theadvocate.com
VC Eagles pitch shutout to remain undefeated in style
ABBEVILLE — It was supposed to be a battle of two high-powered offenses but in the end, it was the Vermilion Catholic defense that stole the show in a 28-0 win over Loreauville Friday. The Tigers got inside the Eagle's 20 just three times. One time Loreauville got to...
theadvocate.com
Istrouma uses running game to get past Broadmoor
Istrouma unleashed the thunder-and-lightning duo of Romel Miggins and Trevon Simon as they cruised to a 42-20 District 6-4A win Thursday night at Broadmoor. Miggins bulled his way to a game-high 103 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Simon darted in and around the Broadmoor defense while picking up 89 yards on 15 attempts.
KPLC TV
TDL WEEK 3 | Ville Platte Bulldogs @ Oakdale Warriors
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) -Tonight, in Oakdale, the warriors hosted the Ville Platte Bulldogs. The first possession for the Warriors and a few flags on the Bulldogs helped this drive along. #10 Cedrick Allison taking it in for 6, and the two-point conversion was good, making it 8-0 Warriors. The Warriors...
theadvocate.com
Offensive line powers rushing attack as Acadiana High rolls to 48-14 win over New Iberia
More often than not, it’s the running backs that garner the attention when Acadiana High’s rushing attack is discussed. While the running backs, headlined by Keven Williams, Ezekiel Hypolite and Cameron Monette, were once again stellar in the Rams’ 48-14 win over the New Iberia Yellow Jackets on Thursday, the offensive line was more than instrumental to that success.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette High improves to 3-0 with district win over Sulphur
For the second time in three years, the Lafayette High Mighty Lions’ football program are 3-0 to start the season. Behind big plays in the running game and a strong defensive performance in which they consistently hurried the quarterback, the Lions defeated the Sulphur Golden Tors 42-25 on Friday.
Eunice News
Mustangs stampede to a 50-28 win over Bobcats
By Tom Dodge Sports Editor Avoyelles exploded for 22 fourth-quarter points as the Mustangs ran past Eunice for a 50-28 win. With the loss, the Bobcats fall to 1-2 on the season and visit Northwest this week. The Raiders rolled to a 47-16 win over Beau Chene. Eunice jumped on the opening kickoff near midfield as the Bobcats later kept the drive alive when Josh Brown connected with Tylon Cooper for…
theadvocate.com
Running game, defense step up big in Erath's win over Catholic High
When Erath's passing game faltered with star quarterback Lynkon Romero tossing four interceptions, coach Eric LeBlanc turned to his running game and his duo of backs delivered. Blake Dautreuil rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns and Mason Hebert rushed for 116 yards. Overall, the Bobcats rushed for 241 yards...
theadvocate.com
St. Martinville blows past parish rival to claim first victory of season
An 0-2 start to this season didn't sit well with the St. Martinville football team, which took out its frustration on Breaux Bridge in a nondistrict parish rivalry game on Thursday. Steven Blanco rushed for 186 yards on 13 carries with four touchdowns in the Tigers' 41-13 road win. Quarterback...
theadvocate.com
Acadiana area prep football week 3 scores, statistics and schedules
RUSHING - SUL: Blayden Laidlaw 7-31; Garrison Burgess 8-(-1); Vincent Duhon 3-32; Gage Trahan 14-4, 1 TD. LHS: Ja'Kaylib Anderson 14-111, 2 TDs; Grayson Saunier 12-99, 2 TDs; Jason Anderson 9-90, 1 TD. PASSING - SUL: Trahan 14-34-2, 219 yards, 2 TDs. LHS: Saunier 8-12-0, 55 yards, 1 TD. RECEIVING...
theadvocate.com
Why LSU says traffic after Mississippi State game will be better than snafu after Southern
The LSU-Southern football game last week was historic for a number of reasons. It was the first time the two Baton Rouge universities met on the gridiron; the Tigers scored a school-record 37 points in a 15-minute period; and departing fans were tied up for hours in what many called the worst postgame traffic jam ever.
theadvocate.com
Fambrough: New LHSAA select/nonselect structure plan shuffles deck, overturns norms
Is Week 3 too early to start talking about football playoffs? Not this year. The LHSAA executive committee’s votes to restructure the select/nonselect school parameters and the playoffs for 2022 is worth a lookahead now. Why? Some changes are striking. Matchups that could not have happened under the previous...
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana
It's Week 3 of the high school football season in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores for all the big games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. There are plenty of important contests on the Friday night slate, including U-High-Catholic,...
theadvocate.com
LSU says fans trapped in traffic jam last week can ask to move to a different spot
LSU fans with reserved parking near Tiger Stadium who fear a repeat of last week's postgame traffic jams can ask the university to set them up in another lot, a university official said Friday. LSU athletics spokesperson Cody Worsham said that LSU would do its best to accommodate the needs...
theadvocate.com
LSU says it's taking action after women's tennis player caught using racial slur
LSU says it is "taking immediate and deliberate steps" after a LSU women's tennis player used a racial slur in a video that was posted to social media, sparking outrage. Maddie Scharfenstein, a freshman walk-on from Slidell, was filmed saying the slur and later laughing about it with other people.
1st & 10: Week 3 of Acadiana’s High School Football [VIDEO]
KLFY Sports' George Faust and Karaski Melvin discuss the third week of High School football in Acadiana.
ladatanews.com
Tigers and Jaguars meet up in a historic LSU vs. Southern game
Fans from two universities in the state capital: Louisiana State University and Southern University-Baton Rouge, gathered at Death Valley to take part in a historical match-up on Sept. 10, 2022. It was game day for LSU and Southern fans. Tents stood tall, cooked food filled the air, and the Tiger...
