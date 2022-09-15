ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

Stars of the Night for Week 3 in Acadiana area prep football

After two weeks of the Sharks’ offense battling turnovers, their quarterback orchestrated a flawless night in upsetting Carencro with 169 yards rushing and a score, as well as two passing TDs. Jaylen Lawrence, Acadiana. The Wreckin’ Rams linebacker contributed heavily to the win over New Iberia with nine solo...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

LCA claims gutsy road win, Northside improves to 2-1 on season

JuJuan Johnson passed for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the second half as he lifted Lafayette Christian to a 28-25 victory against Jesuit on Friday night at Tad Gormley Stadium. Johnson was 7-of-10 passing in the second half, including a 9-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Alex Beard and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

In a 'family environment' between Madison Prep at Scotlandville, one team was dominant

A friendly neighborhood football rivalry, held Friday night in Scotlandville, carried a little extra intrigue this time around. First, the game between Madison Prep and Scotlandville was christened the Inaugural North Baton Rouge Classic. Second, it was a meeting between the 6-3A Chargers’ coach, Landry Williams, and his former defensive coordinator Ryan Cook, in his first season as head coach of the 4-5A Hornets.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

VC Eagles pitch shutout to remain undefeated in style

ABBEVILLE — It was supposed to be a battle of two high-powered offenses but in the end, it was the Vermilion Catholic defense that stole the show in a 28-0 win over Loreauville Friday. The Tigers got inside the Eagle's 20 just three times. One time Loreauville got to...
ABBEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Istrouma uses running game to get past Broadmoor

Istrouma unleashed the thunder-and-lightning duo of Romel Miggins and Trevon Simon as they cruised to a 42-20 District 6-4A win Thursday night at Broadmoor. Miggins bulled his way to a game-high 103 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Simon darted in and around the Broadmoor defense while picking up 89 yards on 15 attempts.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

TDL WEEK 3 | Ville Platte Bulldogs @ Oakdale Warriors

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) -Tonight, in Oakdale, the warriors hosted the Ville Platte Bulldogs. The first possession for the Warriors and a few flags on the Bulldogs helped this drive along. #10 Cedrick Allison taking it in for 6, and the two-point conversion was good, making it 8-0 Warriors. The Warriors...
OAKDALE, LA
theadvocate.com

Offensive line powers rushing attack as Acadiana High rolls to 48-14 win over New Iberia

More often than not, it’s the running backs that garner the attention when Acadiana High’s rushing attack is discussed. While the running backs, headlined by Keven Williams, Ezekiel Hypolite and Cameron Monette, were once again stellar in the Rams’ 48-14 win over the New Iberia Yellow Jackets on Thursday, the offensive line was more than instrumental to that success.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette High improves to 3-0 with district win over Sulphur

For the second time in three years, the Lafayette High Mighty Lions’ football program are 3-0 to start the season. Behind big plays in the running game and a strong defensive performance in which they consistently hurried the quarterback, the Lions defeated the Sulphur Golden Tors 42-25 on Friday.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Eunice News

Mustangs stampede to a 50-28 win over Bobcats

By Tom Dodge Sports Editor Avoyelles exploded for 22 fourth-quarter points as the Mustangs ran past Eunice for a 50-28 win. With the loss, the Bobcats fall to 1-2 on the season and visit Northwest this week. The Raiders rolled to a 47-16 win over Beau Chene. Eunice jumped on the opening kickoff near midfield as the Bobcats later kept the drive alive when Josh Brown connected with Tylon Cooper for…
EUNICE, LA
theadvocate.com

Running game, defense step up big in Erath's win over Catholic High

When Erath's passing game faltered with star quarterback Lynkon Romero tossing four interceptions, coach Eric LeBlanc turned to his running game and his duo of backs delivered. Blake Dautreuil rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns and Mason Hebert rushed for 116 yards. Overall, the Bobcats rushed for 241 yards...
ERATH, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana area prep football week 3 scores, statistics and schedules

RUSHING - SUL: Blayden Laidlaw 7-31; Garrison Burgess 8-(-1); Vincent Duhon 3-32; Gage Trahan 14-4, 1 TD. LHS: Ja'Kaylib Anderson 14-111, 2 TDs; Grayson Saunier 12-99, 2 TDs; Jason Anderson 9-90, 1 TD. PASSING - SUL: Trahan 14-34-2, 219 yards, 2 TDs. LHS: Saunier 8-12-0, 55 yards, 1 TD. RECEIVING...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana

It's Week 3 of the high school football season in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores for all the big games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. There are plenty of important contests on the Friday night slate, including U-High-Catholic,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ladatanews.com

Tigers and Jaguars meet up in a historic LSU vs. Southern game

Fans from two universities in the state capital: Louisiana State University and Southern University-Baton Rouge, gathered at Death Valley to take part in a historical match-up on Sept. 10, 2022. It was game day for LSU and Southern fans. Tents stood tall, cooked food filled the air, and the Tiger...
BATON ROUGE, LA

