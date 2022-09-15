ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Missing, endangered 32-year-old found: Escambia Co. Deputies

UPDATE: According to an updated Facebook post she was found and “safely located.” ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult woman who was last seen early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Daquia Marshey Daniels, 32, was last seen at around […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

81-year-old Texas man dies in drowning in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An 81-year-old Texas man died in a drowning Sunday in Destin. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the man was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11 a.m. Deputies say the man was then located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down.
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Man sentenced to 35 years for shooting at Bay County Sheriff’s deputies

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man who was accused of shooting at two Bay County Sheriff’s deputies in 2019 has been sentenced. Authorities said William Egan, 30, was accused of wearing a bullet proof vest and shooting at two deputies who were responding reports of shots fired in a neighborhood on February 2, 2019.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Thief steals maintenance gear from historic Pensacola Cemetery

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola cemetery is forced to replace much of their maintenance gear after a burglary took place. An email sent to friends of St. John's Cemetery says thieves struck the grounds last weekend. The historic cemetery spans ten blocks between G Street and L Street. Representatives say,...
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Niceville, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Okaloosa County, FL
Okaloosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Niceville, FL
WEAR

Family honors man's death with balloon release in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The family of the man killed in Wednesday's shooting at the Oakwood Terrace Apartments held a balloon release to honor his memory. The Escambia County Sheriff's office says they found 40-year-old Laderik Fountain outside the door of an apartment. The medical examiner's office confirmed that he...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bonifay PD investigating overnight homicide

UPDATE: September 18, 2022 7:53 p.m. BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The identity of the man who died in the Saturday night shooting in Bonifay is now known. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, the victim was 53-year-old Jimmy McCullough. In their article, the Advertiser said McCullough’s family is hoping someone will come […]
BONIFAY, FL
WJHG-TV

One injured after multi-car crash in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was reported to have minor injuries after a multi-car crash caused delays on Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach Saturday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. They say a car was leaving the Everything A...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Fatal motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said one man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County Friday afternoon. A motorcyclist was traveling along a clay road when he went down, landing “face down on the roadway,” according to a news release from the FHP. The motorcyclist died from […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
navarrenewspaper.com

Apparent drowning in Gulf today

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent drowning of a Texas visitor today in Destin . The 81-year old victim was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11am and was located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down. The man was pulled from the...
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing Niceville man, last seen Monday: Okaloosa Co. Deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help trying to locate a 23-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a Facebook post from OCSO. Thomas Aaron Murphey, 23, of Niceville, was last seen at his residence on Hidden Lakes Drive on Monday, Sept. 12. […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

Brewton Police looking for missing woman

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police is asking for the public’s help as they search for a woman reported missing. Police said Leslie Rochelle Kelley, 23, may be in the Brewton area. Police said Kelley is about 5′ 4″. No other descriptive details were made available. Police said if you have any information about […]
BREWTON, AL
WEAR

66-year-old Pensacola man killed in motorcycle crash in Milton

MILTON, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is working a fatal motorcycle crash in Milton Friday afternoon. It happened around 12:15 p.m. at Cemetery Rd. and Charlie Foster Rd. Florida Highway Patrol says the driver -- a 66-year-old Pensacola man -- died in the single motorcycle crash. "The motorcycle rider was...
MILTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
holmescounty.news

Fatal shooting victim identified, family seeks answers

The family of 53-year-old Jimmy McCullough hopes that someone will come forward with information that could identify the gunman who left McCullough for dead late Saturday night. Bonifay Police Department (BPD) is investigating the homicide. “We loved him even though he sometimes veered off and did his own thing. He...
BONIFAY, FL
WEAR

Motorcyclist killed in crash on East James Lee Boulevard in Crestview

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on East James Lee Boulevard in Crestview Wednesday night. The crash happened at around 8:47 p.m. on East James Lee Boulevard and Cavalier Drive. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a van failed to yield the right-of-way to the...
CRESTVIEW, FL
niceville.com

Shoot-out, firearms offenses land Pensacola man in federal prison

PENSACOLA, Fla. – A Pensacola man involved in a shoot-out is headed to federal prison. Mario Antwan Brewer, Jr., 29, of Pensacola, Florida, was sentenced to 17 ½ years in federal prison for firearms offenses after pleading guilty on December 17, 2021. The sentence was based upon two federal indictments stemming from violations of federal firearms laws in 2020 and 2021. The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy