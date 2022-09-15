Read full article on original website
Missing, endangered 32-year-old found: Escambia Co. Deputies
UPDATE: According to an updated Facebook post she was found and “safely located.” ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult woman who was last seen early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Daquia Marshey Daniels, 32, was last seen at around […]
81-year-old Texas man dies in drowning in Destin
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An 81-year-old Texas man died in a drowning Sunday in Destin. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the man was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11 a.m. Deputies say the man was then located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down.
Man sentenced to 35 years for shooting at Bay County Sheriff’s deputies
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man who was accused of shooting at two Bay County Sheriff’s deputies in 2019 has been sentenced. Authorities said William Egan, 30, was accused of wearing a bullet proof vest and shooting at two deputies who were responding reports of shots fired in a neighborhood on February 2, 2019.
Thief steals maintenance gear from historic Pensacola Cemetery
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola cemetery is forced to replace much of their maintenance gear after a burglary took place. An email sent to friends of St. John's Cemetery says thieves struck the grounds last weekend. The historic cemetery spans ten blocks between G Street and L Street. Representatives say,...
Family honors man's death with balloon release in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The family of the man killed in Wednesday's shooting at the Oakwood Terrace Apartments held a balloon release to honor his memory. The Escambia County Sheriff's office says they found 40-year-old Laderik Fountain outside the door of an apartment. The medical examiner's office confirmed that he...
Bonifay PD investigating overnight homicide
UPDATE: September 18, 2022 7:53 p.m. BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The identity of the man who died in the Saturday night shooting in Bonifay is now known. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, the victim was 53-year-old Jimmy McCullough. In their article, the Advertiser said McCullough’s family is hoping someone will come […]
One injured after multi-car crash in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was reported to have minor injuries after a multi-car crash caused delays on Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach Saturday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. They say a car was leaving the Everything A...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said one man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County Friday afternoon. A motorcyclist was traveling along a clay road when he went down, landing “face down on the roadway,” according to a news release from the FHP. The motorcyclist died from […]
Apparent drowning in Gulf today
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent drowning of a Texas visitor today in Destin . The 81-year old victim was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11am and was located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down. The man was pulled from the...
Missing Niceville man, last seen Monday: Okaloosa Co. Deputies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help trying to locate a 23-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a Facebook post from OCSO. Thomas Aaron Murphey, 23, of Niceville, was last seen at his residence on Hidden Lakes Drive on Monday, Sept. 12. […]
Brewton Police looking for missing woman
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police is asking for the public’s help as they search for a woman reported missing. Police said Leslie Rochelle Kelley, 23, may be in the Brewton area. Police said Kelley is about 5′ 4″. No other descriptive details were made available. Police said if you have any information about […]
66-year-old Pensacola man killed in motorcycle crash in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is working a fatal motorcycle crash in Milton Friday afternoon. It happened around 12:15 p.m. at Cemetery Rd. and Charlie Foster Rd. Florida Highway Patrol says the driver -- a 66-year-old Pensacola man -- died in the single motorcycle crash. "The motorcycle rider was...
Chick-fil-A employee honored by Okaloosa Sheriff for his heroic actions in a would-be carjacking
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office stopped by the Fort Walton Beach Chick-fil-A to honor employee Mykel Gordon for his heroic actions that put a stop to a would-be carjacking the previous day. “What we say a lot of times is service is in our...
Chick-Fil-A employee honored for saving mother, child from carjacking suspect
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Thomas ‘Mykel’ Gordon started his shift at Chick-Fil-A like any normal Wednesday, until it took a turn. The 26-year-old jumped into action while working the lunch rush. “I was getting some orders done, taken out on the POS and I just heard a call for help and all I […]
Florida Man Charged With Stealing Nearly $200K From A Local McDonald’s
A Florida man has been arrested after stealing a lot more than burgers from a McDonald’s location, according to deputies On September 4, 2022, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Jon Jon Smith, 38, for stealing nearly $200,000 from a local McDonald’s. Investigators say these
Fatal shooting victim identified, family seeks answers
The family of 53-year-old Jimmy McCullough hopes that someone will come forward with information that could identify the gunman who left McCullough for dead late Saturday night. Bonifay Police Department (BPD) is investigating the homicide. “We loved him even though he sometimes veered off and did his own thing. He...
Residents battle over road access for borrow pit in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- There is a road access battle shaping up in Santa Rosa County this week. A businessman wants to open a borrow pit in the Chumuckla Community on property at the end of Daybreak Lane just off of Chumuckla Highway. The trouble is, residents who live...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on East James Lee Boulevard in Crestview
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on East James Lee Boulevard in Crestview Wednesday night. The crash happened at around 8:47 p.m. on East James Lee Boulevard and Cavalier Drive. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a van failed to yield the right-of-way to the...
Shoot-out, firearms offenses land Pensacola man in federal prison
PENSACOLA, Fla. – A Pensacola man involved in a shoot-out is headed to federal prison. Mario Antwan Brewer, Jr., 29, of Pensacola, Florida, was sentenced to 17 ½ years in federal prison for firearms offenses after pleading guilty on December 17, 2021. The sentence was based upon two federal indictments stemming from violations of federal firearms laws in 2020 and 2021. The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
Best suburbs to live in Escambia County, Fla., according to Niche.com
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County is the westernmost and oldest county in the State of Florida. Its largest city, Pensacola, is the home to the Blue Wahoos, the Blue Angels and sunny beaches. Here is a list of the best suburbs to live in the county, according to Niche.com: Ferry Pass – 108th […]
