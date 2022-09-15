Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
2,000-Yard Wyoming Antelope Kill Rekindles Debate Over Ethical Hunting Shot Distance
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In 2018, a hunter armed with a .50 caliber rifle shot an antelope from 1,954 yards in Fremont County, and then sent a video of it to Muley Fanatics, trying to prove a point. The video had the opposite of the...
Wyoming Man Dies After Being Ejected in Rollover Crash
A Wyoming man is dead after rolling his SUV near Dubois, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 5:23 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, near mile marker 32 on U.S. 26. The patrol says 38-year-old Shane Underwood was headed east with a small flatbed trailer when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, went off the right side of the highway, and rolled his SUV several times.
Inside a Prospector’s Old Silo in Wyoming’s Wind River Mountains
If you'd like to getaway from it all and also experience a bit of Wyoming history, I found an interesting option. It's an old prospector's silo in Wyoming's Wind River Mountains that also happens to be an Airbnb. This is the "Cozy Mountain Getaway Prospector's Shanty Silo" on Airbnb. It's...
Comments / 0