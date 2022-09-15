ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

WCJB

Marion County residents are concerned a proposed crematorium maybe built near the neighborhoods

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Marion County held a meeting expressing their concerns about a crematorium possibly being built close to their homes. Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery on HWY 441 has requested a zoning change for a part of their property. They want parts of their land to be changed from residential to business to be able to build an 8,000 sq. ft. crematorium.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Humane Society of Marion County inviting children to read to dogs

The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC) is inviting children between the ages of 5 and 13 to come read to a shelter dog on select Saturday mornings at 11 a.m. The Doggone Good Reading Program will return with its first event on Saturday, October 8, from 11 a.m. to noon. Additional reading events are planned on November 5 and December 3, and HSMC states that new dates will be added soon.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Kim Michelle Hesse

Kim Michelle Hesse, age 66, of Ocala, Florida passed away on September 03, 2022 at her home. Kim was born on January 11,1956 in Jacksonville, Florida to her mother, Page Jo Doyle. She graduated from college in 1992 with a degree in Cosmetology in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. She moved to Ocala and accepted a position as a Hairdresser/Barber at Boots Barber Shop, where she worked for more than 5 years.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Buchholz High School says there will be consequences for students involved in morning brawl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Video from a fight at Buchholz High School this morning is circulating on social media. The video shows several girls fighting while a school district employee tries to break up the fight. One of the girls punches the employee before turning her attention to another girl. As other students try to break up the fight, one girl’s shirt is stripped off, leaving her in shorts and a bra while she continues to try to get past administrators who are trying to stay between her and the other girls. Administrators and a School Resource Officer eventually separate all the students. The video lasts about a minute and a half.
Zoey Fields

Arrests the Clay County Sheriff’s Office won’t show you

Every day the Clay County Sheriff’s Office website keeps a running list, the “daily bulletin,” of arrests that have occurred. But some names don’t appear on the online arrest log – or mugshots on the inmate list – due to how the sheriff’s department tries to comply with exemptions in the state’s Sunshine law.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Turtle Family At Silver Springs State Park

This family of turtles was spotted climbing a log at Silver Springs State Park during a glass bottom boat tour. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
villages-news.com

What if Massachusetts’ governor flew prisoners to The Villages?

Regarding the sending of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Gov. DeSantis seems to have forgotten that airplanes fly in both directions. What if the governor of Massachusetts decided to pardon a few carefully selected — and not *too* violent — prisoners there and ship them to Florida?. Come...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCJB

Authorities investigate two Gainesville shootings

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police are on the lookout for a suspect in two shootings. ASO deputies and Gainesville Police officers are investigating two shootings in Gainesville trying to see if they might be connected. A suspect in a white Nissan truck drove through the Verdant Cove Apartments at 7:46...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Thousands of people attend Ocala Comic Con

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - This weekend, Ocala Comic Con brought thousands to the World Equestrian Center as people dressed up as their favorite characters. More than 100 vendors offered cos-players artwork, action figures, and costumes. Actors from popular movies and cartoons held panel discussions, and autograph sessions for fans to attend.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Mother arrested after injuries found on student at Wildwood Elementary

A mother was arrested after injuries were found on her son who is a student at Wildwood Elementary School. Police officers were summoned to the school on Wednesday afternoon by a Department of Children and Families caseworker who had been contacted by school officials. Two students stated that their mother, 31-year-old Shaniqu Clybreshaye Edwards of Wildwood, was styling her son’s hair prior to school when he pulled away from her, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. When the boy pulled away, she scratched him with her nails, “causing him pain as well as bleeding,” the report said. The boy also told the caseworker his mother hit him with a “switch” (a branch from a tree) several times, the most recent being within the past two days. The boy had “healing scars” on his back and “fresh scratch marks on the front of his neck.” He said his mother had “instructed him not to tell the school what happened.”
WILDWOOD, FL
click orlando

Woman arrested after stabbing two people in Marion County, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocala woman was arrested Friday morning after stabbing two people she shared a home with, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 8:03 a.m., deputies responded to a home in Ocala after receiving a 911 call from a caller who said they’d been stabbed, a release from the sheriff’s office shows.
MARION COUNTY, FL

