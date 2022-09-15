Read full article on original website
WCJB
Marion County residents are concerned a proposed crematorium maybe built near the neighborhoods
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Marion County held a meeting expressing their concerns about a crematorium possibly being built close to their homes. Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery on HWY 441 has requested a zoning change for a part of their property. They want parts of their land to be changed from residential to business to be able to build an 8,000 sq. ft. crematorium.
ocala-news.com
Humane Society of Marion County inviting children to read to dogs
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC) is inviting children between the ages of 5 and 13 to come read to a shelter dog on select Saturday mornings at 11 a.m. The Doggone Good Reading Program will return with its first event on Saturday, October 8, from 11 a.m. to noon. Additional reading events are planned on November 5 and December 3, and HSMC states that new dates will be added soon.
ocala-news.com
Kim Michelle Hesse
Kim Michelle Hesse, age 66, of Ocala, Florida passed away on September 03, 2022 at her home. Kim was born on January 11,1956 in Jacksonville, Florida to her mother, Page Jo Doyle. She graduated from college in 1992 with a degree in Cosmetology in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. She moved to Ocala and accepted a position as a Hairdresser/Barber at Boots Barber Shop, where she worked for more than 5 years.
alachuachronicle.com
Buchholz High School says there will be consequences for students involved in morning brawl
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Video from a fight at Buchholz High School this morning is circulating on social media. The video shows several girls fighting while a school district employee tries to break up the fight. One of the girls punches the employee before turning her attention to another girl. As other students try to break up the fight, one girl’s shirt is stripped off, leaving her in shorts and a bra while she continues to try to get past administrators who are trying to stay between her and the other girls. Administrators and a School Resource Officer eventually separate all the students. The video lasts about a minute and a half.
villages-news.com
Jamie Louie Adams Jr.
Retired Sheriff Jamie Louie Adams, Jr., 81, of Bushnell, Florida passed away in Summerfield, Florida on September 15, 2022. He was born in Fenholloway, Florida on December 5, 1940, to James Louie, Sr. and Vercie Adams. He served as a law enforcement officer with the Florida Game and Fresh Water Fish Commission (GFC) for 18 years. He was elected sheriff of Sumter County for 16 years before being appointed a GFC commissioner in 1997. He served as an FWC commissioner until 2001, and was a commissioner during the first ever FWC Commission meeting in 1999. He was also a U.S. Army veteran, and served with the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a writer for Sumter County Times, Citrus Chronicle, Woods and Water, and many other magazines. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and working cattle, photography, writing and spending time with his friends and family.
ocala-news.com
Ocala company seeks $2.9 million contract with Marion County to build sidewalks near two elementary schools
Marion County may soon enter into a one-year, $2.9 million contract with an Ocala-based company to construct over 4.5 miles of new sidewalks in the vicinity of two local elementary schools. Hartman Civil Construction will look for approval of the contract during the Marion County Board of County Commissioners regular...
News4Jax.com
UF Health nurse arrested for 2nd time following accusations of stealing medication
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville nurse was arrested and accused of stealing medication from an employer for a second time. Desiree Lato, 41, appeared in court on Saturday morning after being arrested Friday while working at UF Health Jacksonville. She was charged with one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Governor proposes solutions to massive Florida teacher shortage, UCF community reacts
During her college years, Constance Goodman found her calling inside a Boys and Girls club in Gainesville. Even when she was just a student her heart melted once she saw the impact she made just by tutoring those children. Goodman is currently a UCF education professor with over 20 years...
Arrests the Clay County Sheriff’s Office won’t show you
Every day the Clay County Sheriff’s Office website keeps a running list, the “daily bulletin,” of arrests that have occurred. But some names don’t appear on the online arrest log – or mugshots on the inmate list – due to how the sheriff’s department tries to comply with exemptions in the state’s Sunshine law.
ocala-news.com
Turtle Family At Silver Springs State Park
This family of turtles was spotted climbing a log at Silver Springs State Park during a glass bottom boat tour. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg driver tracked down after outrunning Fruitland Park police
A Leesburg driver has been tracked down after outrunning Fruitland Park police. Erick D. Smith, 36, was booked Wednesday at the Lake County Jail on a warrant charging him with a third-degree felony county of fleeing to elude law enforcement. He is free on $2,000 bond. A Fruitland Park officer...
villages-news.com
What if Massachusetts’ governor flew prisoners to The Villages?
Regarding the sending of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Gov. DeSantis seems to have forgotten that airplanes fly in both directions. What if the governor of Massachusetts decided to pardon a few carefully selected — and not *too* violent — prisoners there and ship them to Florida?. Come...
WCJB
Authorities investigate two Gainesville shootings
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police are on the lookout for a suspect in two shootings. ASO deputies and Gainesville Police officers are investigating two shootings in Gainesville trying to see if they might be connected. A suspect in a white Nissan truck drove through the Verdant Cove Apartments at 7:46...
WCJB
Thousands of people attend Ocala Comic Con
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - This weekend, Ocala Comic Con brought thousands to the World Equestrian Center as people dressed up as their favorite characters. More than 100 vendors offered cos-players artwork, action figures, and costumes. Actors from popular movies and cartoons held panel discussions, and autograph sessions for fans to attend.
villages-news.com
Mother arrested after injuries found on student at Wildwood Elementary
A mother was arrested after injuries were found on her son who is a student at Wildwood Elementary School. Police officers were summoned to the school on Wednesday afternoon by a Department of Children and Families caseworker who had been contacted by school officials. Two students stated that their mother, 31-year-old Shaniqu Clybreshaye Edwards of Wildwood, was styling her son’s hair prior to school when he pulled away from her, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. When the boy pulled away, she scratched him with her nails, “causing him pain as well as bleeding,” the report said. The boy also told the caseworker his mother hit him with a “switch” (a branch from a tree) several times, the most recent being within the past two days. The boy had “healing scars” on his back and “fresh scratch marks on the front of his neck.” He said his mother had “instructed him not to tell the school what happened.”
Central Florida retired nurse and army veteran sees energy bill reach $5,000
DELTONA, Fla. — A retired nurse and army veteran in Deltona said her energy bill has doubled, sometimes tripled, now totaling more than $5,000. Carol Hosendove, 67, said she had someone come check out her air-conditioning unit without finding any major problems, and she hasn’t done anything different.
wuft.org
Trial scheduled Monday for Gainesville men accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
Three of five members of what authorities said was a drug-trafficking ring in Gainesville that advertised the sale of narcotics on Snapchat were scheduled to appear in court for jury selection Monday. Authorities said they first became aware of the group in May 2020 following an early morning shootout at...
ocala-news.com
Marion County resident wants better, faster internet options
I’ve been living in Summerfield for the past three years. We moved from south Florida because of the traffic and craziness. We love Marion County and our town, but there is one issue that I have: internet options. Where I live, we only have one option for internet and...
This Is The Best Fall Festival In Florida
Taste of Home found the best harvest festival in every state.
click orlando
Woman arrested after stabbing two people in Marion County, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocala woman was arrested Friday morning after stabbing two people she shared a home with, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 8:03 a.m., deputies responded to a home in Ocala after receiving a 911 call from a caller who said they’d been stabbed, a release from the sheriff’s office shows.
