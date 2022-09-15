Read full article on original website
8newsnow.com
Plane crash on last day of Reno Air Races leaves 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A plane crash during the Reno Air Races left one person dead, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The event began on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and was scheduled until Sunday, Sept. 18. The crash occurred on the third lap of the Jet Gold Race....
Treat your fur babies to a day at the pool. Doggie Paddle & Play September 24th
When was the last time your dog had a day out with friends?. Unfortunately, living in Henderson can be challenging for our dogs sometimes. Our hot summers make it hard to take our dogs out to play as much as they deserve.
LVMPD officers go beyond the line of duty to help elderly deaf woman
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Two police officers went beyond the line of duty to help an elderly woman who is deaf and whose home was burglarized. Officers Amanda Montalto and Jacob Greguras of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded recently to a call reporting that a home had been burglarized, according to a post on […]
pvtimes.com
ICYMI: Taco dinner brings fun and funds ahead of free clinic initiative
Remote Area Medical will make its seventh trip to the Pahrump Valley next month and in an effort to ensure all is ready for the free health care services clinic, the Pahrump RAM Committee has been hard at work. Organizing such a large event is no small task and committee members have spent months preparing.
KDWN
Parking Near Life Is Beautiful Festival Las Vegas
Life Is Beautiful Festival is here so that means it’s time to party with your best friends, eat great food, take pics for the gram and enjoy your favorite artists. LIB is taking place for three days in Downtown Las Vegas from September 16 through the 18. The question locals and tourists always ask is, “Where do I park?” That is a very good question.
Carnival Walmart of the Seas, Big Renovation in Vegas, Where to Focus After Amex & More!
Welcome to the weekly Miles to Memories Editor’s recap. Each Sunday we curate the best posts and deals from Miles to Memories this week in one easy and convenient place! Some deals die quickly, so make sure to subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss out!
8newsnow.com
Metro: Speed led to death of driver in north valley crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was speeding Saturday when he crashed into a pickup truck at a north valley intersection, killing its driver, Metro police said. Corey Clark, 20, was traveling south on North Decatur Boulevard at 4:17 p.m. at “a high rate of speed” in a 2015 BMW 328I when he struck a 2011 Chevrolet Colorado pickup, police said in a news release.
Plane makes 'hard landing' near Henderson Airport with two on board
No injuries were reported after a plane made a "hard landing" near Volunteer Boulevard and Raiders Way on Thursday afternoon, Henderson Fire officials said.
lasvegas360.com
The Most Exciting Things to Do in Las Vegas Away From the Gaming Floor
When you think of Las Vegas, you think of casinos. It’s no wonder, as the city practically invented the modern integrated resort with its towering hotels, giant gaming floors, and an assortment of amenities like shops, restaurants, cinemas and nightclubs But the city no longer holds a monopoly over casino gaming since players can now go online to enjoy their favorite games and even take advantage of the myriad of online casino bonuses offered by leading operators right across the United States to get deals to rival anything they’d find on the strip.
Las Vegas thrift store to close citing high rent prices, lack of support
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Arts District staple is closing its doors, for reasons you may not think. Martin’s Mart thrift shop on Main Street, near Charleston has been a part of the Las Vegas community since the 80s. The volunteer-based thrift store will close in November, due to high rent prices and […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas shelter offering half-off adoption fees for all animals this weekend
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ready to welcome a furever friend into your home? A Las Vegas shelter is offering half-off adoption fees for all animals this weekend. According to the Animal Foundation, as part of a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, the shelter will offer a special half-off adoption fees promotion for all animals from Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18.
350 medical students in Nevada have their white coat ceremony
Touro University Nevada said they are holding a white coat ceremony for 350 students enrolled in advanced healthcare degree programs.
5 shot at party in northeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that wounded five people attending a party in the northeast valley, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators. The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. at a residence in the 4800 block of Holt Avenue, near Marion Drive, which is north of East […]
news3lv.com
Forever Home Friday: Meet Peter
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's a Forever Home Friday, and we're joined by Kelsey Pizzi with The Animal Foundation and a little friend!
Man shot by LVMPD officer in south Las Vegas valley
Metro Police shot someone in the south Las Vegas valley on Saturday, according to an 8 News Now Investigators source.
963kklz.com
This Las Vegas Animal Shelter Dubbed ‘So Disgusting’
Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman recently made a surprise visit to a Las Vegas animal shelter. She said she was appalled at what she saw. Seaman dropped in to The Animal Foundation for what she called a surprise inspection. In the intake area of the shelter, where animals are often dropped off overnight, Seaman said she saw dogs in their own feces and overturned food dishes. Seaman recalled the stench of feces in the air as well. As reported by the Las Vegas Review Journal, “‘The place was appalling,’ (Seaman) said in a phone interview. ‘I’ve never seen anything so disgusting that an animal should have to sit in a cage in those conditions.’ In all, Seaman said, she and Tim Potts, the city’s chief of public safety, only saw one employee in the area.” Seaman is calling for an audit of the shelter and putting it up for discussion at the October 19 City Hall meeting.
travellemming.com
9 Best Las Vegas Neighborhoods for 2022 (A Local’s Picks)
Drawn by the neon lights and endless entertainment, the population of Las Vegas is increasing more and more each day. However, moving to (and even just visiting) Las Vegas can be intimidating because it is such a large city and there are so many different neighborhoods in Las Vegas to explore.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Las Vegas Getting a First-of-its-Kind Casino Hotel
Las Vegas caters to pretty much everyone. If you want to gamble in a giant pyramid or swim under a replica of the Eiffel Tower, well MGM Resorts International's (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report Luxor offers one and Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report Paris Las Vegas has the other. Those are just two random examples from a city where you can experience world-class luxury and every other type of experience sometimes without having to travel very far.
5 critically injured in shooting at Las Vegas birthday party
LAS VEGAS — Five people were in critical condition Sunday following a shooting at a birthday party in a Las Vegas neighborhood. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene, KSNV-TV reported. According to officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded just after 1 a.m....
Suspicious person draws firearm on Las Vegas police, police strike suspect
The subject produced a firearm and the two officers discharged their duty weapons. The subject was struck and he was transported to UMC Trauma where he is currently receiving medical treatment.
