Pahrump, NV

8newsnow.com

Plane crash on last day of Reno Air Races leaves 1 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A plane crash during the Reno Air Races left one person dead, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The event began on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and was scheduled until Sunday, Sept. 18. The crash occurred on the third lap of the Jet Gold Race....
RENO, NV
pvtimes.com

ICYMI: Taco dinner brings fun and funds ahead of free clinic initiative

Remote Area Medical will make its seventh trip to the Pahrump Valley next month and in an effort to ensure all is ready for the free health care services clinic, the Pahrump RAM Committee has been hard at work. Organizing such a large event is no small task and committee members have spent months preparing.
PAHRUMP, NV
KDWN

Parking Near Life Is Beautiful Festival Las Vegas

Life Is Beautiful Festival is here so that means it’s time to party with your best friends, eat great food, take pics for the gram and enjoy your favorite artists. LIB is taking place for three days in Downtown Las Vegas from September 16 through the 18. The question locals and tourists always ask is, “Where do I park?” That is a very good question.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Metro: Speed led to death of driver in north valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was speeding Saturday when he crashed into a pickup truck at a north valley intersection, killing its driver, Metro police said. Corey Clark, 20, was traveling south on North Decatur Boulevard at 4:17 p.m. at “a high rate of speed” in a 2015 BMW 328I when he struck a 2011 Chevrolet Colorado pickup, police said in a news release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegas360.com

The Most Exciting Things to Do in Las Vegas Away From the Gaming Floor

When you think of Las Vegas, you think of casinos. It’s no wonder, as the city practically invented the modern integrated resort with its towering hotels, giant gaming floors, and an assortment of amenities like shops, restaurants, cinemas and nightclubs But the city no longer holds a monopoly over casino gaming since players can now go online to enjoy their favorite games and even take advantage of the myriad of online casino bonuses offered by leading operators right across the United States to get deals to rival anything they’d find on the strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas shelter offering half-off adoption fees for all animals this weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ready to welcome a furever friend into your home? A Las Vegas shelter is offering half-off adoption fees for all animals this weekend. According to the Animal Foundation, as part of a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, the shelter will offer a special half-off adoption fees promotion for all animals from Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

5 shot at party in northeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that wounded five people attending a party in the northeast valley, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators. The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. at a residence in the 4800 block of Holt Avenue, near Marion Drive, which is north of East […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

This Las Vegas Animal Shelter Dubbed ‘So Disgusting’

Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman recently made a surprise visit to a Las Vegas animal shelter. She said she was appalled at what she saw. Seaman dropped in to The Animal Foundation for what she called a surprise inspection. In the intake area of the shelter, where animals are often dropped off overnight, Seaman said she saw dogs in their own feces and overturned food dishes. Seaman recalled the stench of feces in the air as well. As reported by the Las Vegas Review Journal, “‘The place was appalling,’ (Seaman) said in a phone interview. ‘I’ve never seen anything so disgusting that an animal should have to sit in a cage in those conditions.’ In all, Seaman said, she and Tim Potts, the city’s chief of public safety, only saw one employee in the area.” Seaman is calling for an audit of the shelter and putting it up for discussion at the October 19 City Hall meeting.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellemming.com

9 Best Las Vegas Neighborhoods for 2022 (A Local’s Picks)

Drawn by the neon lights and endless entertainment, the population of Las Vegas is increasing more and more each day. However, moving to (and even just visiting) Las Vegas can be intimidating because it is such a large city and there are so many different neighborhoods in Las Vegas to explore.
LAS VEGAS, NV
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Las Vegas Getting a First-of-its-Kind Casino Hotel

Las Vegas caters to pretty much everyone. If you want to gamble in a giant pyramid or swim under a replica of the Eiffel Tower, well MGM Resorts International's (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report Luxor offers one and Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report Paris Las Vegas has the other. Those are just two random examples from a city where you can experience world-class luxury and every other type of experience sometimes without having to travel very far.
LAS VEGAS, NV

