ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

This Is The Most Remote Place In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate
WTQR Q104.1
WTQR Q104.1
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ha3O_0hx0wBkP00
Photo: Getty Images

Getting out and seeing the beauty of the world can be a thrilling experiencing, but sometimes you may want to explore nature without being surrounded by others. Maybe you hope to avoid crowds flocking to a hidden waterfall or simply want to challenge yourself to a more difficult hike than your normal trails.

24/7 Wall St found the most remote location in each state, from a blazing hot spot in the desert to a quiet mountain region in Appalachia. According to the site:

"With virtually every inch of the Earth mapped and catalogued, and with ongoing population growth, it's harder nowadays to traverse unspoiled terrain in the United States. ... While living near urban centers tends to bring area residents social and economic benefits, the adventurous among us may be pleased to learn there are still some corners of our country that remain extremely remote — places referred to fondly (or not) as the 'middle of nowhere.'"

So what is the most remote spot in North Carolina?

According to the list, the most "middle of nowhere" location in the Tar Heel State is Ocracoke, a village on Ocracoke Island in the Outer Banks where you can see water views of both the Pamlico Sound and the Atlantic Ocean. The nearest city is about 3 hours and 12 minutes away.

These are the GPS coordinates: 35°05'45"N, 75°58'15"W

Check out 24/7 Wall St 's full list to see the most remote spot in each state.

Comments / 1

Related
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina is a truly wonderful state that has a lot to offer. From breathtaking beaches to wonderful hiking trails and charming towns, there is something for everybody in this beautiful state. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. And if you are looking for new places to explore, here are three ideas for a great weekend getaway in North Carolina.
FOX8 News

The best times and places to watch the leaves change in North Carolina

(WGHP) – Whether your favorite thing about fall is the cooler weather, pumpkin spice or the return of soup season, one of the best parts about the transition season is the abundance of color that can be found across the country. As the season changes, leaves turn bright yellow, vibrant orange, blood red, and deep […]
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Alina Andras

3 Breathtaking Beaches in North Carolina

Where do you usually like to spend your holidays? If the answer is in North Carolina then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three beautiful beaches in North Carolina that you should definitely explore if you haven't visited them already. All of them are suitable for people of all ages and are also family-friendly so you can also visit them with your children if you are traveling with your family.
cbs17

Fiona nears Bermuda, brings NC coast rough surf

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hurricane Fiona impacted the island territory of Bermuda overnight with torrential rain and wind gusts over 100 mph. As of Friday morning, Fiona remains a Category 3, major hurricane with maximum sustained winds 125 mph with higher gusts. Fiona has also increased its forward speed...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Earth#Atlantic Ocean#Travel Destinations#Ocracoke
ourstate.com

8 Scenic Drives in the North Carolina Mountains

When the leaves start to turn in the fall, there’s no place like western North Carolina to view nature’s most colorful artwork. Curving and climbing across mountains, fields, and forests — with plenty of outdoor adventures, educational excursions, and good eatin’ along the way — these scenic drives will give you a reason to hit the highways, roll down the windows, and take it all in.
TRAVEL
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Man Takes Home A Million Dollars Less Than A Week After Moving Here

They say that moving is one of the most stressful things you can do in life, but I imagine it was one of the best things that ever happened to Jeremy Hartzell. Jeremy just moved to North Carolina and one of the first things he did was buy a scratch off ticket at a local gas station near where he lived in Asheville. Jeremy says there really was no real motive for buying the 10$ Big Cash Payout. He was just there at that quick mart in Marshall and bought it “just because”.
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Desert
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in North Carolina

From breathtaking beaches to amazing hiking trails and charming little town, North Carolina has so much to offer and those who are lucky to live here can definitely confirm that. In fact, more and more people choose to spend their holidays in North Carolina and it's easy to see why - amazing places to visit, great prices, delicious food and friendly people. What more could you ask for?
realtree.com

North Carolina Bowhunter Bags Crazy Club Buck on Opening Day

North Carolina isn’t a state that’s exactly known for producing big deer, but bowhunter Michael Herron regularly kills bucks that would turn heads in any state, including a few that score over 160 inches. “I’m single. No kids. Bowhunting is what I do with just about all of my free time in the fall. If I’m not hunting, I’m scouting or preparing to hunt,” Herron said.
LIFESTYLE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you are someone who loves to eat seafood whenever you have the chance, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

This year’s peanut season in ENC looks a little different

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Knowing when to dig their peanuts is one of the most important decisions a farmer can make and this year’s peanut season looks a little different for ENC farmers. For the first time in almost ten years, peanuts are ready to dig seven to ten days...
PITT COUNTY, NC
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Breweries For Beer In North Carolina You Must Visit

Are you excited to check out some of the best beer in North Carolina? One of the very best things to do in North Carolina is to explore the incredible breweries that the state has to offer. North Carolina beer has really boomed in popularity ever since the percent alcohol allowance was increased in 2005. Today, you can find incredible beer breweries all throughout the Tar Heel State.
TRAVEL
WTQR Q104.1

WTQR Q104.1

Greensboro, NC
4K+
Followers
760
Post
788K+
Views
ABOUT

#1 For New Country in Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point

 https://q1041.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy