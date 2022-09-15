ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

This Is The Most Remote Place In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate
WDCG G105
WDCG G105
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ha3O_0hx0vqSd00
Photo: Getty Images

Getting out and seeing the beauty of the world can be a thrilling experiencing, but sometimes you may want to explore nature without being surrounded by others. Maybe you hope to avoid crowds flocking to a hidden waterfall or simply want to challenge yourself to a more difficult hike than your normal trails.

24/7 Wall St found the most remote location in each state, from a blazing hot spot in the desert to a quiet mountain region in Appalachia. According to the site:

"With virtually every inch of the Earth mapped and catalogued, and with ongoing population growth, it's harder nowadays to traverse unspoiled terrain in the United States. ... While living near urban centers tends to bring area residents social and economic benefits, the adventurous among us may be pleased to learn there are still some corners of our country that remain extremely remote — places referred to fondly (or not) as the 'middle of nowhere.'"

So what is the most remote spot in North Carolina?

According to the list, the most "middle of nowhere" location in the Tar Heel State is Ocracoke, a village on Ocracoke Island in the Outer Banks where you can see water views of both the Pamlico Sound and the Atlantic Ocean. The nearest city is about 3 hours and 12 minutes away.

These are the GPS coordinates: 35°05'45"N, 75°58'15"W

Check out 24/7 Wall St 's full list to see the most remote spot in each state.

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Taco Places in North Carolina

If you are one of those people who are always to try new cuisines, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing taco spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some absolutely delicious food. While you can easily prepare them at home, there is something special about eating out with some close friends or family members, even if you don't do it very often.
NEW BERN, NC
finehomesandliving.com

8 Reason You Should Move To North Carolina In 2022

When searching for a new place to live, there are many different things to consider. The cost of living, real estate prices, culture, education, access to nature, and the abundance of amenities and activities are all huge factors in helping you decide where to settle down. One particular state that is continuously attracting newcomers is North Carolina. With its pleasant climate, affordable housing, friendly people, and relaxed lifestyle, the state of North Carolina should be a top consideration if you’re looking for a new place to live. Here are some of the many reasons you should consider moving here.
TRAVEL
kiss951.com

North Carolina Home To ‘World’s Most Dangerous Hotel’

When you’re looking for a hotel to stay in, you usually look for a good price, comfort, and a central location. This hotel gives you none of that! Some guys decided to stay at Frying Pan Tower, which sits 35 miles off the coast of Cape Fear, North Carolina. The term ‘hotel’ is used loosely! Once a lighthouse the tower is now an important ecosystem for marine wildlife. It provides a beautiful view of the sun rising and setting over the Atlantic Ocean. The tower is only accessible by boat or helicopter.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
puplore.com

9 Best Cavapoo Breeders in North Carolina (NC)

The Cavapoo is a cross between the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and the Poodle; it is one of the crossbreeds rising in popularity in North Carolina because of its hypoallergenic properties affectionate personality, and friendly nature. The Cavapoo is a charming and generally healthy breed, especially when bred by the...
ANIMALS
The Robesonian

Why the wolves don’t howl

LUMBRTOWN — At night the air should be filled with the howl of the red wolf. This is the story of why it isn’t heard. “Species like the red wolf are extremely important,” said Dr. Lisa Kelly of UNC Pembroke, about an animal that should reside in Robeson County.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Earth#Atlantic Ocean#Travel Destinations#Ocracoke
thecharlottepost.com

More North Carolina dentists see rise in stress-related teeth grinding, jaw pain

More North Carolina dentists see rise in stress-related teeth grinding, jaw pain. Healthy habits like exercise can eliminate anxiety. North Carolina dentists are reporting more stress-related grinding and jaw pain among their patients. Dentists in North Carolina say they are seeing an uptick in patients with mouth problems stemming from...
HEALTH
WNCT

Sept. 15: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rate

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Desert
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
WHITE POST, VA
kiss951.com

North Carolina Chicken Up For Title Of America’s Favorite Pet

Oh, the puns I could start this with. I’m going to simply cut to the chase with some eggs-elent news. A chicken from New Bern North Carolina is up for the title of America’s Favorite Pet. The chicken named Pluma is already an international sensation. This crown would only add to Pluma’s accolades which include 20,000+ followers on Instagram.
CHARLOTTE, NC
coastalreview.org

Imperiled beach houses a problem fraught with legal perils

RODANTHE — Big houses falling into the ocean on the Outer Banks earlier this year had many people wondering why the government didn’t do more to proactively get the houses off the beach before they collapsed, with debris spreading for miles. The changing climate has added urgency to...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Officials tour damage still remaining from Hurricane Florence

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Yesterday marked four years since Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, destroying homes and businesses across the Cape Fear. A lot has changed since the storm, but some impacts are still visible. A bus tour carried local officials around Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
publicradioeast.org

Two new ENC manufacturing sites touted by governor's office

Two new manufacturing sites in ENC were touted this week by the office of Governor Roy Cooper. SunTree Snack Foods says it will create 94 new jobs in Wayne County, investing just over 10 million dollars to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. The new facility in Wayne...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WDCG G105

WDCG G105

Raleigh, NC
4K+
Followers
857
Post
944K+
Views
ABOUT

Raleigh #1 Hit Music Station and #1 for New Music and home to The Showgram Mornings

 https://g105.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy