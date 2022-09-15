ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Man Catches Massive 13-Foot Alligator

By Ginny Reese
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Ki9Y_0hx0vMQB00
Photo: Getty Images

They say everything is bigger in Texas, and I guess that includes the alligators . One Texas man caught a massive 13-foot alligator during the first week of open hunting season, reported My San Antonio .

Shane Lee from Tarkington told Bluebonnet News that it was the first time he had ever caught an alligator . Lee says he wrangled the gator on a deer lease that he often uses for duck hunting.

Lee said, "We are out there in the water all the time duck hunting and we never knew that alligator was even in there. We didn't know there was one that big in there. We had never seen him before."

With the help of his nephew Lance Stephens and his buddy Jerid Ellis , he baited the gator with a fishing line.After leaving the bait, they returned to find the massive catch. The men used a winch on a buggy to lift the gator out of the water.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, alligator hunting season began on Saturday, September 10th and ends on Friday, September 30th.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
B93

Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History

Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Alligator Hunting#Duck Hunting#Gator#Linus Outdoor#Linus Hunting#Bluebonnet News#Texas Parks And Wildlife
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Forever Family: Benito

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Meet 12-year-old Benito. He’s a bright young boy with a big appetite for pancakes!. Benito enjoys using technology like tablets and computers because they help him learn things. He does have special needs and has been making big strides in learning how to read....
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
LoneStar 92

Here Are The 9 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas Two West Texas Cities Made The Top Five

Don't Get Caught In These Texas Cities After Dark! They always say nothing good happens after dark. According to Only In Your State these are the most dangerous places to be in Texas after dark. My Grandpa used to always say the only thing out after midnight was the law and the outlaw. If you are planning on visiting one of these cities please be careful. I know many won't be surprised that one local city made the list and a few others aren't far from here.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas

SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MIX 92-5

Forget The Wedding! You Are Legally Married In Texas If You Do This…And Other Strange Texas Laws

When is the last time you opened up a 'Texas law book?' I don't know if that is actually a thing, I just made it up to say that there are some silly, weird, strange things that the state of Texas deems illegal. Like, did you know it is illegal to eat your neighbor's garbage? Yep! If you do so, you could get slapped with a jail sentence for trespassing and property theft. I guess I'll stop digging through my neighbor's trash for leftovers then. Smh.
TEXAS STATE
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy