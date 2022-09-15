Read full article on original website
Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando continues to be an ever-changing event year to year. With few exceptions, Halloween Horror Nights rarely duplicates the houses for example. There exist some prequels and sequels, of course. Still, one of best parts of Halloween Horror Nights revolves around 10 new houses and 5 scare zones each year. Related to that, Universal Orlando, in recent years, rotates out most of their Halloween food. Sure, “Pizza Fries” and “Twisted Taters” seem to never disappear but most Halloween food changes each year. However, the “No ‘Chance’ in Hell PB&J returned this year.
How much pressure would it be to create a Halloween house for Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights? I mean, you cannot have a bad Halloween movie themed house, right? How embarrassing would it to call your event Halloween Horror Nights and the Halloween movie be below average? Even though a new installment of the Halloween movie is coming out in theatres in October 2022, the focus on this year’s Halloween house builds mostly on 1978 version of Halloween.
Since I have arrived at Universal Orlando for Halloween Horror Nights 2022, I suspect that these “Top 3” articles will focus on Halloween Horror Nights food often now. This week, I will go with two classics and a variation from the bakery case at Universal Orlando. This week,...
On the night of September 15th, 2022, I got the privilege to be a part of a private RIP tour during Halloween Horror Nights 2022 in Orlando. During a private RIP tour, your group gets a tour guide to take you literally to the front of the line for the houses. Since Halloween Horror Nights runs until 2am each night this year, Kate, our tour guide, helped us have a wonderful evening until 2am. I will not be delineating everything we did. I just want to give you a basic understanding of these tours. Yes, these qualify as very expensive being a private tour after all.
Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen continues to be one of the more challenging Universal Orlando restaurants to get a reservation. My pattern involves visiting this restaurant at least once per trip to Orlando. That continued during my August trip to Orlando. My group tried the passholder exclusive menu item that day. I selected to order a burger that I had not ordered before. I ordered the “Tour de France” burger.
