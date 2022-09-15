ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

piratesandprincesses.net

No “Chance” In Hell PB&J Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Orlando Food Review

Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando continues to be an ever-changing event year to year. With few exceptions, Halloween Horror Nights rarely duplicates the houses for example. There exist some prequels and sequels, of course. Still, one of best parts of Halloween Horror Nights revolves around 10 new houses and 5 scare zones each year. Related to that, Universal Orlando, in recent years, rotates out most of their Halloween food. Sure, “Pizza Fries” and “Twisted Taters” seem to never disappear but most Halloween food changes each year. However, the “No ‘Chance’ in Hell PB&J returned this year.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Things to do in Orlando: Events, festivals planned for September 23-25

The Abbey is hosting a Taylor Swift-inspired dance party on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the event are $20. South London musician Florence + the Machine - Dance Fever Tour will hold a concert at the Amway Center on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets begin at $36.50 according to Ticketmaster.com.
ORLANDO, FL
insideuniversal.net

Rock the Universe 2023 music lineup announced; tickets now on sale

Florida’s biggest Christian music festival, Rock the Universe, is back at Universal Orlando celebrating its 25th year, from January 27-29. Universal has announced this year’s headliners; which kicks off Friday night with performances by GRAMMY-nominated rock band, Skillet, Northern Irish folk-rock worship band, Rend Collective, Dove award-winning band, Bethel Music, and more. The festival continues Saturday night with performances by GRAMMY award-winning singer, Zach Williams, Billboard’s #1 Hot Christian Song artist, Matthew West, and more. For the full weekend lineup, visit www.RocktheUniverse.com.
ORLANDO, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

How Was the Halloween House at Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Orlando (Photo Report)

How much pressure would it be to create a Halloween house for Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights? I mean, you cannot have a bad Halloween movie themed house, right? How embarrassing would it to call your event Halloween Horror Nights and the Halloween movie be below average? Even though a new installment of the Halloween movie is coming out in theatres in October 2022, the focus on this year’s Halloween house builds mostly on 1978 version of Halloween.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

My RIP Tour Experience Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Orlando

On the night of September 15th, 2022, I got the privilege to be a part of a private RIP tour during Halloween Horror Nights 2022 in Orlando. During a private RIP tour, your group gets a tour guide to take you literally to the front of the line for the houses. Since Halloween Horror Nights runs until 2am each night this year, Kate, our tour guide, helped us have a wonderful evening until 2am. I will not be delineating everything we did. I just want to give you a basic understanding of these tours. Yes, these qualify as very expensive being a private tour after all.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

5 things to know about 'A Nightmare on Church Street'

Downtown Orlando is about to snap back to its Halloween heyday, but for one night only. This weekend, we're On The Town with an early look inside a Church Street landmark. Orlando's “famous” Halloween costume party returns. After 20 years, "A Nightmare on Church Street" comes back to life in Downtown's Historic Cheyenne Saloon.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Ice Pro Relocates to Orlando Under Exciting New Ownership

Florida’s leading producer of custom ice creations, Ice Pro, announced the relocation of their Gulf-based headquarters in Parrish, Florida to Orlando under exciting new ownership. Ice Pro owners Joe and Lianne Rimer have suitably joined forces with ICEBAR Orlando owner Thom Kerr, who has acquired the newly named Ice...
ORLANDO, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

Tour de France Burger from Toothsome Review

Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen continues to be one of the more challenging Universal Orlando restaurants to get a reservation. My pattern involves visiting this restaurant at least once per trip to Orlando. That continued during my August trip to Orlando. My group tried the passholder exclusive menu item that day. I selected to order a burger that I had not ordered before. I ordered the “Tour de France” burger.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

New Mural in Parramore as Gentrification Continues

A new mural celebrating the history of Parramore, called Rising Up, will brighten the landscape of the local community that has faced gentrification under Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. For whatever actual Parramore residents are left, they will recognize the art exhibit honoring those who helped build the district’s history.
ORLANDO, FL
travelawaits.com

Disney Reveals 3 New Experiences Coming To Walt Disney World, Plus Opening Dates For New Rides

Disney is announcing new rides and experiences coming to its parks over the next few years. Here’s a look at what’s coming to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The beloved Splash Mountain will close for good and get a makeover. In its place will be the brand-new attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The ride is an extension of the movie The Princess and the Frog and will follow the main characters on their way to a Mardi Gras party. Many of the original actors will reprise their roles to offer voices for the ride. Disney executives teamed up with the city of New Orleans to capture the beauty and essence of the historic city.
ORLANDO, FL
oceansbeyondpiracy.org

22 Best Natural Springs in Florida (Near Orlando)

Florida is a state in the Southeastern United States. Known for beaches, palm trees, theme parks, and parties, Florida is a hub for tourists year-round. For those who are looking for some tranquility or reconnection to nature, the natural springs of the state are a great option. Because of the...
FLORIDA STATE

