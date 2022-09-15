Read full article on original website
Merrill Bluejays 2-2 overall, 1-1 in Conference play, celebrating a win in the War on 64!
The Merrill Bluejay Varsity Football Team traveled to Antigo last Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, to take on the Antigo Red Robins in an age-old rivalry, long ago dubbed the “War on 64.” The Bluejays were stoked to win this one, shutting out Antigo 36-0. “It’s nice to come out on top in the war on 64,” said Jason Wadzinski, Merrill Head Varsity Football Coach. “Two years in a row is special, and to do it with another shutout this season is the icing on the cake.”
Varsity Cross Country Girls take fifth place at Marathon Invitational meet
Varsity Boys take 11th; Grunenwald takes third place overall for PRMS runners. On Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, the Merrill Varsity Cross Country Team traveled to the Nine Mile Recreation Area to compete at the Marathon Invitational meet. “It was a very hot and humid day, so I was worried that...
Scott L. Mahn
Scott L. Mahn, 72, of Merrill, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Scott was born November 2, 1949, in Merrill, son of the late Lorton and Duane (Williquette) Mahn. He had worked at the former Bill’s House of Guns and the Oconomowoc Canning Company. He also owned and operated the Trophy Bar in Merrill from 1985 until 2010. Scott served in the Vietnam War and was stationed in Heidelberg, Germany. He enjoyed golfing, hunting for deer, squirrels, rabbits, and pheasants, and fishing in Wisconsin and Canada. Scott also enjoyed watching sports and movies, music, and electronics.
Experience Merrill in fall: Ride in the Colorama Bike Tour
Experience a thrilling yet picturesque 10, 30, or 50-mile bike ride along the Wisconsin River and take in the beauty of Merrill’s fall colors and changing of the leaves. Merrill Parks & Recreation proudly presents its 39th annual Colorama Bike Tour on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The bike tour will begin at Kitchenette Park, 211 W. 1st St., Merrill. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m., and the ride starts at 8:30 a.m.
County Road C to be closed Tuesday-Thursday
Lincoln County Highway Commissioner, John Hanz, advises County Road C, in the Town of Merrill, between Elm Rd. and Maplewood Rd. will be closed starting at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, through Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. for bridge repair.
It’s mum time …
Mums, mums, and more mums! Autumn is right around the corner, and pots of mums, in full bloom or about to blossom, are a sure sign that summer is drawing to a close. Local greenhouses, department stores, and even grocery stores have pots of mums for sale. Here, acres of mums provide a huge selection to choose from at Leid’s Greenhouse and Garden Center on Hwy. A near Athens. Tina L. Scott photo.
Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Gleason breaks ground on new church
On Sept. 4, 2022, members of Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Gleason gathered for a ceremonial groundbreaking at the site of their future new church. According to notes provided by Ron Boehm, the church began on Sept. 30, 1900, nearly 122 years ago, when services were first held at the Axen School.
