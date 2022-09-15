The Merrill Bluejay Varsity Football Team traveled to Antigo last Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, to take on the Antigo Red Robins in an age-old rivalry, long ago dubbed the “War on 64.” The Bluejays were stoked to win this one, shutting out Antigo 36-0. “It’s nice to come out on top in the war on 64,” said Jason Wadzinski, Merrill Head Varsity Football Coach. “Two years in a row is special, and to do it with another shutout this season is the icing on the cake.”

MERRILL, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO