Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons CaseSam H ArnoldLantana, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."L. CanePalm Beach, FL
cohaitungchi.com
The Carlisle Palm Beach: 15 Best Things to Do In the Lantana Area
Lantana, Florida, along the legendary Palm Beach, is a beautiful location with plenty of sun, sand and fun things to do. Lantana is also home to The Carlisle Palm Beach, a Senior Lifestyle community. You are reading: Things to do in lantana fl | The Carlisle Palm Beach: 15 Best...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Lantana (FL)
Lantana is a town with a population of about 11,000 that sits along the Atlantic coast in Florida’s Palm Beach County. You are reading: Things to do in lantana fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Lantana (FL) It’s bordered by Lake Worth to the north and Boynton...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Boca Raton 2022
People think it is easy to get a joint that makes the most delicious Sushi, especially when they are away from home. The truth is that this is not the case. We all agree that California rolls are easy to make, but it takes the best restaurants to make a quality sushi roll. Recently, Boca Raton has become the home of fantastic food with an extensive collection of Japanese restaurants. Unlike other places, sushi lovers will enjoy their stay in Boca Raton as there are amazing restaurants that make the best of this Japanese cuisine.
WPBF News 25
Judge orders West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James to give deposition in Sunset Lounge lawsuit
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A judge has ordered Mayor Keith James to give a deposition in the lawsuit filed by Vita Lounge, LLC over its disqualification to run the Sunset Lounge, saying the company is entitled to discover what role James played in pushing them out. As Vita...
Hoist your steins for these seven Oktoberfest 2022 bashes in South Florida
After two years of stripped-down Oktoberfest events in South Florida, full-throttle weekends of lagers, brats and lederhosen are back at local bars, breweries and German-American clubs. When Munich’s actual Oktoberfest took pandemic pauses in 2020 and 2021, South Florida followed suit by deliberately scaling back carnivals and beer-barrel races while limiting public gatherings. But while it’s ...
luxury-houses.net
Gorgeous Custom Palm Beach Inspired Two Story Home in Boca Raton offers over 7,000 SF Living Space Asking for $4.795 Million
The Home in Boca Raton, a Custom Palm Beach inspired estate with large circular driveway and a large pool and spa all overlooking the breathtaking lakes and fairways of St Andrews Country Club is now available for sale. This home located at 17037 Brookwood Dr, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Stuart Fishman (Phone: 561-789-3249) & Todd David Lipsich (Phone: 561-702-3918) at Luxury Partners Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
cbs12.com
Man from Boynton Beach dies while snorkeling in the Florida Keys
BOYNTONBEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Boynton Beach man died while snorkeling with three others on Alligator Reef off Islamorada on Sept. 16. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's office, Harry Jeanniton, 20, lost consciousness. Jeanniton was struggling in the water around 1:23 p.m. when a good Samaritan picked him...
West Palm Beach quickly becoming 'Wall Street South'
Another large office tower may be in the works for downtown West Palm Beach. The growth of the city is moving at a fast pace and earning the city a new nickname.
Restaurant news: Pizza pop-up with a cult following opens eatery in Palm Beach County
Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to palmbeachpost.com A few months into the 2020 pandemic days, I wrote about a Delray pizza pop-up with a remarkable cult following. The square, Detroit-style pies were so in demand, they’d sell out just minutes after the minds at Death by Pizza opened their online reservation window. You’d order the pizza at noon on a Monday – if you were lucky and quick, that is – and pick it up the following Sunday. ...
Rosh Hashana dining: Best restaurants for Jewish New Year dine-in, takeout
There’s no need to warm up your stove for the Jewish High Holy Days – plenty of local restaurants are happy to do the cooking for you. Here are some of the local menus offered across the county for Rosh Hashana, which runs from sundown Sunday, Sept. 25, to sundown Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Missing West Palm Beach boy reunited with parents
West Palm Beach police say that a missing 8-year-old boy has been found safe. Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the child was located safely just before 6 p.m.
NBC Miami
Florida Man Dies Snorkeling Off Islamorada
A Boynton Beach man died Friday while snorkeling with three others on Alligator Reef off Islamorada, according to a report from Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Harry Jeanniton,20, was struggling in the water at approximately 1:23 p.m. and lost consciousness, deputies said. A good Samaritan picked him up and headed toward...
Coming soon: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop making its way to Broward, plus Tucci’s Pizza opening 2nd Boca location
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Fort Lauderdale Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan is bringing his arsenal of acclaimed pies, cakes and cookies to downtown Fort Lauderdale. His third location is expected to debut later this September across the ...
cw34.com
Authorities find Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic who was missing for two days
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities have located Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic Giovanni Hart in Fort Lauderdale. Hart, 27, had been missing since Tuesday night. He's a lieutenant with Delray Beach Fire Rescue. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, he was last seen at his house on NW...
850wftl.com
American Express sues woman for not paying $39,000 bill
(DELRAY BEACH, Florida)– American Express is suing a Delray Beach woman for payment delinquency, according to BocaNewsNow.com. The court filing by American Express states that Denise Katz owes $39,361.45 plus court costs. Katz’s card is in the name of “Complete AV Solutions, Inc.,” an audio/visual company based out of...
cw34.com
Men accused of running illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Arkansas are accused of running an illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach. Dilpreet Singh, 38, and Albaro Lemus, 30, face a number of charges related to gambling. Lemus faces an additional charge of conspiracy. And Singh faces a charge of fraud-money laundering under $20,000.
Missing Lake Worth Beach man located safe
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a missing and possibly endangered man who was last seen Friday has been located safe.
WPBF News 25
Gas leak in Jensen Beach causes restaurant evacuation, road shutdown
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at your latest forecast. Update: As of 4:43 p.m. the gas leak has been fixed. Martin County officials said that a construction worker hit a gas line in Jensen Beach around 1 p.m. Saturday. Martin County Fire Rescue said it happened...
bdb.org
HEDRICK BROTHERS CONSTRUCTION ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS
West Palm Beach, FL (September 13, 2022) … RELEASE PDF Hedrick Brothers Construction, a West Palm Beach headquartered construction management company, is pleased to announce the promotions of Joe Morin to Project Executive, Luxury Residential Division and Melissa Bailes to Senior Pursuit Manager. Joe Morin has been promoted to...
wflx.com
Boynton Beach man dies while snorkeling off Islamorada
A Boynton Beach man died Friday while snorkeling with three other people on Alligator Reef off Islamorada. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Harry Jeanniton, 20, was struggling in the water at approximately 1:23 p.m. and lost consciousness. A good Samaritan picked him up and headed towards Bud N'...
