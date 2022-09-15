ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Can Lions find a way to beat Penn?

By KEN FOX kfox@elkharttruth.com
The Elkhart Truth
The Elkhart Truth
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yAXgX_0hx0tRWA00
Elkhart High junior Jaiven Sharp could be a key back for the Lions on Friday against Penn at Rice Field. Elkhart Truth Photo / Russ Draper

ELKHART — Two years ago this week, the Elkhart High football team earned a victory over Penn that ended a painful losing streak to the Kingsmen.

Friday night at Rice Field, the Lions will try to duplicate that win.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
und.com

Inside Marcus Freeman’s Winning Game Day

The routine never wavered. Marcus Freeman did not get here, arguably one of the world’s most recognizable institutions of higher learning and without question the program that puts its golden stamp on college football, as Notre Dame’s head coach with self-doubt or unmoored principles. Saturday morning, some nine...
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

Was a scare from Cal enough to destroy Notre Dame’s hubris?

You’re probably familiar with what it means to have “a chip on one’s shoulder.” Merriam-Webster defines it as having “an angry or unpleasant attitude or way of behaving caused by a belief that one has been treated unfairly in the past.” In other words, cockiness. What you may not be familiar with is the origin of that expression.
NOTRE DAME, IN
slapthesign.com

Notre Dame football: Marcus Freeman notches win No. 1

The Notre Dame football team finally got into the win column on Saturday, and by doing so, Marcus Freeman earned victory No. 1 as head coach. It was a long time coming for Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman, who took over for Brian Kelly before the bowl game last year. Freeman and the Irish built up a big lead against Oklahoma State in that game, only to falter late, a problem that would rear its ugly head in the season opener in 2022.
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elkhart, IN
Sports
Mishawaka, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Education
City
Elkhart, IN
Elkhart, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Sports
Elkhart, IN
Football
Mishawaka, IN
Sports
Mishawaka, IN
Football
City
Mishawaka, IN
95.3 MNC

Hunters needed for Bendix Woods deer management program

Hunters are needed for a deer management program at Bendix Woods County Park later this fall. The deer management hunt will take place on Nov. 19 and 20. Bendix Woods will be closed to the public those two days to allow for safe hunting. To emphasize deer population reduction, it’ll be an antlerless hunt.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

$240M mixed-use development for Michigan City

Indianapolis-based developer Tom Dakich says he is “sick and tired” of Illinois residents passing through northwest Indiana on their way to southwest Michigan to spend their weekends and money. Dakich, as part of YAB Development Partners, says a $240 million mixed-use development in downtown Michigan City appears to be on track for a groundbreaking ceremony later this year. The project, called SoLa Development, will include two hotels, luxury condominiums and retail space on vacant land known as the “You Are Beautiful” site.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Nearly 200 layoffs planned for manufacturing plant in Warsaw

According to organizers more than 200 took part in the walk. New handbell choir in St. Joseph County getting ready for first performance. Started by ladies that share a love for music and making it, The Prairie Bells are excited to showcase their talent. 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps...
WARSAW, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Lions#Rice#American Football#Highschoolsports
wevv.com

Missing Indiana girl found safe, authorities say

Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, the Whitely County Sheriff's Department said that 12-year-old Emery Osborne had been found safe. No other details on the incident were released. Indiana authorities are investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl. The Indiana State Police sent out a Statewide Silver Alert on Monday morning for...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
abc57.com

2022 class of inductees announced for South Bend Community Hall of Fame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Alumni Association officially announced on Saturday the 2022 inductees into the South Bend Community Hall of Fame. Inductees include: Ambassador to the Holy See, Joseph Donnelly, Alfred J. Guillamue, Jr., Ph.D., Jon and Sonja Laidig, Edward Levy, Muffet McGraw, Patrick and BJ Magley and Roberta Spencer.
SOUTH BEND, IN
ClickOnDetroit.com

This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan

We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ held in Elkhart

Trial delayed for former Elkhart police officer accused of beating inmate. The trial for Joshua Titus, which was set to start Monday, was instead rescheduled for April 17, 2023. Nearly 200 layoffs planned for manufacturing plant in Warsaw. Updated: moments ago. Fiber optic supplier KGP Telecommunications, Inc., or KGPCo, plans...
ELKHART, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
abc57.com

Driver accused of hit and run, driving without having a license

PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A driver was arrested after he allegedly left the scene of a crash and was found to be driving without a license, according to the Plymouth Police Department. At 4:33 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the area of Michigan and Washington streets for a hit and run crash.
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

Stevensville man accused of cocaine possession

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. - A Stevensville man was arrested on drug charges following a criminal patrol blitz in six states over the weekend, according to Indiana State Police. Jamie Dines, 42, was arrested on the charges of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana. Indiana State troopers seized 27...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

Motorcycle Forced Into Ditch

The patient is transported to an ambulance after Friday afternoon's motorcycle accident on CR 75N, west of CR 175E, Warsaw. According to the Warsaw Police Department accident report, at approximately 4 p.m. Friday, Bert L. Gibson, 68, East Burkhart Drive, Warsaw, was driving a 2004 Honda FSC motorcycle, going westbound on North CR 175E, approximately 100 feet west of CR 175E. A witness said a white SUV, driving eastbound, veered into Gibson’s lane. Gibson attempted to avoid the SUV, lost control and went into a ditch. Gibson fell off the motorcycle and was laying in the roadway. Gibson suffered multiple abrasions and a compound fracture to his ankle.
WARSAW, IN
wkzo.com

Several hundred lose power due to early morning thunderstorm

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An early morning thunderstorm has knocked out power for some. 255 Consumers Energy customers in Kalamazoo County lost power from the storm that developed around 3:00 a.m. 147 customers in Calhoun County lost power, with another 27 in St. Joseph County and 33 in...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

13-year-old dies in crash in LaGrange County

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. - A 13-year-old died and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 5 on Friday, according to the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department. At 3:43 p.m., a 2002 Pontiac Bonneville was traveling south on S.R. 5, at the intersection of County Road 700 South,...
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
The Elkhart Truth

The Elkhart Truth

Elkhart, IN
3K+
Followers
138
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Elkhart Truth

Comments / 0

Community Policy