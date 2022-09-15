Can Lions find a way to beat Penn?
ELKHART — Two years ago this week, the Elkhart High football team earned a victory over Penn that ended a painful losing streak to the Kingsmen.
Friday night at Rice Field, the Lions will try to duplicate that win.
