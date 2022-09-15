The Browns will have three players out for Thursday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to injuries sustained in the loss to the Jets. Coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Monday that defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney and Chase Winovich, as well as tight end Jesse James will all miss the AFC North showdown. Clowney left Sunday's game in the third quarter after injuring his ankle while rushing quarterback Joe Flacco. ...

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 20 MINUTES AGO