Cleveland Browns quick hits: Jadeveon Clowney, Chase Winovich, Jesse James out vs. Steelers
The Browns will have three players out for Thursday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to injuries sustained in the loss to the Jets. Coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Monday that defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney and Chase Winovich, as well as tight end Jesse James will all miss the AFC North showdown. Clowney left Sunday's game in the third quarter after injuring his ankle while rushing quarterback Joe Flacco. ...
Buffalo Bills schedule: Another big matchup Week 2 against the Titans
Buffalo Bills schedule: Week 2 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Monday, Sep. 19 Titans 7:15 PM ESPN Prediction: Bills
NFL・
NFL suspends Bucs’ Mike Evans one game for altercation with Saints’ Marshon Lattimore
TAMPA — Mike Evans is the biggest loser in another one-on-one battle with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. The NFL suspended the Bucs receiver without pay for one game for creating what the league termed “a melee,” which ensued following his actions in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game.
