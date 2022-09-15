At the September 6th Pocahontas County Board of Education meeting, Ruth Bland, the Pocahontas School’s Director of Transportation, recognized the heroic actions of PCHS Students, staff and coaches at the scene of an August 4th traffic accident. Hearing her actually passionately telling this story in her own voice conveys the extent of the risk and the extent of the commitment made by those heroes, and is so much more powerful than just reading a transcript of her words that we are not including the usual written transcript here.

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO