Hot Springs, VA

WSLS

All aboard!: Southern Caboose renovated to become Airbnb in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – All aboard the newest Airbnb in Lynchburg. The 1951 Southern Caboose was renovated on a Hill City property overlooking the James River and a local foundry, giving it an industrial vibe. Owners Amy and Marc Corbett said they bought it on Facebook Marketplace from West Virginia...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Henry Street Heritage Festival sees one of its largest crowds

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Thousands of people were out in Downtown Roanoke on Saturday, creating one of the largest crowds for the Henry Street Heritage Festival in over 30 years. The festival started in the afternoon with local performances, activities, vendors, food trucks, and educational forums. The night ended...
ROANOKE, VA
alleghenymountainradio.org

September 20th Pocahontas County Commission Meeting Agenda

The Pocahontas County Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20th at the Commission’s office in the Courthouse in Marlinton, with the following agenda. After routine opening procedures, the commissioners will hear public comments at 5:35 p.m. At 5:40 pm, The commissioners will hear from Mike O’Brien,...
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
cardinalnews.org

How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
MONETA, VA
WSET

Chuck E. Cheese celebrates grand re-opening in Roanoke, offers free gameplay for kids

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Chuck E. Cheese is celebrating the grand reopening of its newly remodeled Roanoke location with a special community-focused event on Saturday. They said the event will invite the community to Chuck E. Cheese with a red carpet experience (make that purple – Chuck E. Cheese’s favorite color!) that includes raffle prizes, free cake, and an appearance from Chuck E. Cheese and friends. Additionally, each child present will receive a free 30-minute gameplay card to redeem during the event.
ROANOKE, VA
alleghenymountainradio.org

Hero PCHS Students at August 4th Traffic Accident Recognized

At the September 6th Pocahontas County Board of Education meeting, Ruth Bland, the Pocahontas School’s Director of Transportation, recognized the heroic actions of PCHS Students, staff and coaches at the scene of an August 4th traffic accident. Hearing her actually passionately telling this story in her own voice conveys the extent of the risk and the extent of the commitment made by those heroes, and is so much more powerful than just reading a transcript of her words that we are not including the usual written transcript here.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
WSLS

Southwest Virginia Sleep Center opens in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A new way to treat sleep apnea has arrived in Southwest Virginia. The Southwest Virginia Sleep Center, an addition to Henritze Dental Group, is one of the first of its kind in the region to offer a combined dental officer and sleep center under one roof.
ROANOKE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Augusta County sees COVID spike

A huge spike in new COVID cases in Augusta County. In numbers released Friday by the Virginia Department of Health, there were 94 new cases of coronavirus recorded since yesterday. Meanwhile, there were 67 new cases in Rockingham County and 57 new cases in Harrisonburg from yesterday to today. Just...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Pizza Marketplace

Marco's Pizza expands in Virginia

Marco's Pizza has signed a seven- unit deal for Roanoke and Lynchburg, Virginia, over the next two and a half years. Franchisees Brandon Hudson and Damion Mason currently have eight other stores in development across the state, including one slated to open by the end of the year, according to a press release.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke companies reopens 115-year-old Fire Station One

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Txtur & Old School Parners has announced that it will be opening Fire Station One on Sept. 23. Organizing officials say, the 115-year-old renovated fire station will reopen as a flagship retail gallery for Txtur, a furniture manufacturer. The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony,...
ROANOKE, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad

September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
LURAY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Emergency crews investigate fire at restaurant in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire- EMS crews are investigating a fire that happened at a restaurant downtown Saturday morning. According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, they received a call for a fire at Cedars Lebanese Restaurant around 10:00 a.m. Officials say the sprinkler system went off due to a small fire...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Man dies after house fire in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at approximately 4:57 a.m. on Sunday, September 18, 2022, to the 4700 block of Fort Lewis Church Road, in the Fort Lewis area. Crews found a two-story wood frame structure that was heavily involved in fire. Neighbors advised firefighters...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

