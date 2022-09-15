Read full article on original website
WSLS
All aboard!: Southern Caboose renovated to become Airbnb in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – All aboard the newest Airbnb in Lynchburg. The 1951 Southern Caboose was renovated on a Hill City property overlooking the James River and a local foundry, giving it an industrial vibe. Owners Amy and Marc Corbett said they bought it on Facebook Marketplace from West Virginia...
wfxrtv.com
Henry Street Heritage Festival sees one of its largest crowds
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Thousands of people were out in Downtown Roanoke on Saturday, creating one of the largest crowds for the Henry Street Heritage Festival in over 30 years. The festival started in the afternoon with local performances, activities, vendors, food trucks, and educational forums. The night ended...
WSLS
Colonial Elementary School mourns the loss of beloved special education teacher
TROUTVILLE, Va. – People at a Troutville elementary school are mourning a devastating loss of one of their own. One of their teachers, Noelle Shelton, died unexpectedly this month, and those close to her are honoring her memory. Shelton was a special education teacher at Colonial Elementary School, and...
alleghenymountainradio.org
September 20th Pocahontas County Commission Meeting Agenda
The Pocahontas County Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20th at the Commission’s office in the Courthouse in Marlinton, with the following agenda. After routine opening procedures, the commissioners will hear public comments at 5:35 p.m. At 5:40 pm, The commissioners will hear from Mike O’Brien,...
cardinalnews.org
How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake
MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
WSET
Chuck E. Cheese celebrates grand re-opening in Roanoke, offers free gameplay for kids
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Chuck E. Cheese is celebrating the grand reopening of its newly remodeled Roanoke location with a special community-focused event on Saturday. They said the event will invite the community to Chuck E. Cheese with a red carpet experience (make that purple – Chuck E. Cheese’s favorite color!) that includes raffle prizes, free cake, and an appearance from Chuck E. Cheese and friends. Additionally, each child present will receive a free 30-minute gameplay card to redeem during the event.
WDBJ7.com
People across our hometowns help family who lost everything in fire
(WDBJ) - A Bedford County family lost their home and everything they owned in a fire in December 2021. “I’ve never had to deal with nothing like this before in my life,” said Ronnie Durham. It was during a Christmas parade when a neighbor called Durham to tell...
WSLS
Roanoke Italian restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
ROANOKE, Va. – The ABR Roadshow will be making a visit to Roanoke in the near future. On Thursday, America’s Best Restaurants announced that they will soon be featuring Remini’s, a Roanoke Italian restaurant. ABR said they will be visiting Roanoke to film at Remini’s on September...
alleghenymountainradio.org
Hero PCHS Students at August 4th Traffic Accident Recognized
At the September 6th Pocahontas County Board of Education meeting, Ruth Bland, the Pocahontas School’s Director of Transportation, recognized the heroic actions of PCHS Students, staff and coaches at the scene of an August 4th traffic accident. Hearing her actually passionately telling this story in her own voice conveys the extent of the risk and the extent of the commitment made by those heroes, and is so much more powerful than just reading a transcript of her words that we are not including the usual written transcript here.
WSLS
Southwest Virginia Sleep Center opens in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A new way to treat sleep apnea has arrived in Southwest Virginia. The Southwest Virginia Sleep Center, an addition to Henritze Dental Group, is one of the first of its kind in the region to offer a combined dental officer and sleep center under one roof.
Montvale farmers adapt to change, sell beef by the cut to grow new customer base
MONTVALE, Va. (WFXR) — Farmers face obstacles on almost daily basis. Issues like weather, illness, inflation, or wars thousands of miles away that send fuel prices soaring are just part of modern farming life. How farmers deal with those hurdles goes a long way to determining long term success and profitability. Sometimes what appear to […]
wsvaonline.com
Augusta County sees COVID spike
A huge spike in new COVID cases in Augusta County. In numbers released Friday by the Virginia Department of Health, there were 94 new cases of coronavirus recorded since yesterday. Meanwhile, there were 67 new cases in Rockingham County and 57 new cases in Harrisonburg from yesterday to today. Just...
Pizza Marketplace
Marco's Pizza expands in Virginia
Marco's Pizza has signed a seven- unit deal for Roanoke and Lynchburg, Virginia, over the next two and a half years. Franchisees Brandon Hudson and Damion Mason currently have eight other stores in development across the state, including one slated to open by the end of the year, according to a press release.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke companies reopens 115-year-old Fire Station One
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Txtur & Old School Parners has announced that it will be opening Fire Station One on Sept. 23. Organizing officials say, the 115-year-old renovated fire station will reopen as a flagship retail gallery for Txtur, a furniture manufacturer. The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony,...
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 4: Rockbridge County vs. Staunton
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton hosts Rockbridge County in week four.
WSET
One man dead after fire on Lewis Church Road, estimated damage $75K: Firefighters
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire early Sunday morning. This was at approximately 4:57 a.m. on Sunday. Crews said the fire was at a home in the 4700 block of Fort Lewis Chruch Road in the Fort Lewis area. When...
pagevalleynews.com
Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad
September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
WSET
Traffic lights repaired on Route 130 intersection in Madison Heights
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is sharing with the public a traffic alert in Madison Heights. The traffic lights at the BUS29 and Route 130 intersection (area of Sheetz) are out, deputies said. They also said to use caution and treat this intersection as...
WDBJ7.com
Emergency crews investigate fire at restaurant in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire- EMS crews are investigating a fire that happened at a restaurant downtown Saturday morning. According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, they received a call for a fire at Cedars Lebanese Restaurant around 10:00 a.m. Officials say the sprinkler system went off due to a small fire...
WSLS
Man dies after house fire in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at approximately 4:57 a.m. on Sunday, September 18, 2022, to the 4700 block of Fort Lewis Church Road, in the Fort Lewis area. Crews found a two-story wood frame structure that was heavily involved in fire. Neighbors advised firefighters...
