Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Kingsport Times-News
Virginia State Police warns of scam using old Norton business name
NORTON — The Virginia State Police is warning those shopping online for heavy construction or farm equipment to beware of purchasing from any company using a Norton address or the name “Guyan” in its web or email address. For the past several weeks, according to VSP spokesperson...
Kingsport Times-News
Aug 7 start? Draft Kingsport schools 2023-24 calendar set for vote Oct. 11
KINGSPORT — City school leaders Tuesday got a first look at the proposed 2023-24 calendar, which has a student start date of Aug. 7. That is the same of neighboring Sullivan County Schools.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson, Jessee take Fender’s Farm titles
JONESBOROUGH — As she meandered her way around the winding course, the star Abingdon senior probably had a bunch of local coaches say to themselves, “I wish we had that Jessee girl.”. Makaleigh Jessee — coming off a school-record performance last week at the Knights Crossing in Salem,...
Kingsport Times-News
Reward Schools designated throughout Northeast Tennessee
Schools across Northeast Tennessee are among 2022 Reward Schools as designated by the Tennessee Department of Education. Washington County Schools has the most on the list at nine, followed by Sullivan County with five, and Kingsport with three. The designations are based on the 2021-22 TCAP or Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program results.
Kingsport Times-News
Report recommends 'retrofit or replacement' of D-B dome
KINGSPORT — A Phase 1 report on the structural integrity of Dobyns-Bennett High School’s unused Buck Van Huss Dome recommends a “retrofit or replacement” of the structure. However, the document indicates no dangerous cracks or sinking of the more than 50-year-old wooden structure, according to Kingsport...
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Could city hall be part of Academic Village?
When Kingsport’s Justice Center was built in the 1980s it solved problems with overcrowded courtrooms and provided a home for the city’s police department. But that was more than three decades ago when the city’s population was around 34,000. Today it’s nearly 57,000, and the city once...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport BOE, BMA approve bid to turn North gym into Tribe Athletic Complex
KINGSPORT — School and city officials are planning a Dec. 14 completion of $4 million in renovations to transform the former Sullivan North High School gym and surrounding area into the Tribe Athletic Complex. Until then, all Dobyns-Bennett basketball games will be away games because the Buck Van Huss...
Kingsport Times-News
Allandale Car Show seeks new participants with focus on RADwoods
KINGSPORT — RADwoods, vehicles from the 1980s-1990s, will be featured at the annual Allandale Car Show on Sunday. Recognition of RADwoods, a term coined on the West Coast, indicates the show’s sponsors desire to embrace the next generation of classic cars and car enthusiasts, Dave Williams, event chairman, said.
Kingsport Times-News
Almeda Honaker
GATE CITY, VA - Almeda Honaker, 68, of Gate City, VA (Stanley Valley), went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, September 16, 2022, at Holston Valley Hospital following a period of declining health. She was born in Eiola, KY and had lived in the Tri Cities area most...
Kingsport Times-News
BMA investing where it matters most — the library
I was delighted to read the article on Sept. 12 indicating the Kingsport BMA appears supportive of using federal funds to support a renovation of the Kingsport Public Library. The Kingsport Library's creative and dedicated staff have worked hard within the constraints of their current space to provide incredible programming and resources to an engaged community, and this renovation will allow them to expand the impact and reach of those experiences to even more people.
Kingsport Times-News
Exhibit chronicles Johnny Cash's legendary visit to Folsom Prison
BRISTOL, Va. — “Hello, I’m Johnny Cash.”. Tennessee Three guitarist Luther Perkins follows with the first licks of “Folsom Prison Blues.” Cheers immediately erupt as Cash sings of a place where “time keeps dragging on.”
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Johnson City Public Library (Sept. 18-24)
JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.). To register or check out upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library, visit jcpl.org/calendar.
Kingsport Times-News
Wings and Wheels at Lee County Airport Oct. 1
JONESVILLE — Autumn gets to an air and ground start Oct. 1 with Lee County Airport’s Wings and Wheels Show. Event coordinator Lora Woods said this year’s show, the fourth in two years, will continue the airport’s efforts to showcase its growth and public value.
Kingsport Times-News
Democrat gubernatorial candidate visits Elizabethton today
ELIZABETHTON — The Democratic candidate for governor in this year’s sate election will be in Downtown Elizabethton today to visit with citizens and talk about critical issues facing the state. Dr. Jason Martin will speak at the Carter County Courthouse at 4 p.m. After he finishes his speech,...
Kingsport Times-News
EPD discovers body in the Doe River
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department reported the discovery of a body in the Doe River on Thursday. The police said officers were called to the 200 block of Academy Street at 10 a.m. The officers said that upon arrival they found “a body in the river that was obviously deceased.” The Carter County Rescue Squad and the Elizabethton Fire Department assisted the police department and the Carter County coroner in retrieving the body.
Kingsport Times-News
NASCAR and BMS are alive and well
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The rumors of NASCAR’s demise have been greatly exaggerated. There were more than 100,000 reasons to dispute that Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. A huge crowd, estimated to be the largest in over a decade at the “Last Great Colosseum,” was in attendance to see Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU new student enrollment, graduation rate and employee satisfaction at record highs
Officials at East Tennessee State University received a glowing report card for the university, with leaders announcing that new student enrollment, graduation rates and employee satisfaction are all at historic highs. During a quarterly meeting of the university’s Board of Trustees, ETSU administrators shared final enrollment numbers for the fall...
Kingsport Times-News
Night race among NASCAR's 'crown jewel' events
BRISTOL, Tenn. — There’s no doubt the Bass Pro Shops Night Race is the biggest short-track race in the world. It’s time NASCAR recognizes it as one of its “crown jewel” events. Much to the dismay of local fans, the Bristol night race was left...
Kingsport Times-News
BMS Notes: Logano to make 500th Cup Series start
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Joey Logano will be making his 500th career NASCAR Cup Series start when the cars hit Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The 2018 Cup champion made his debut in 2008 as an 18-year-old in the No. 96 Toyota at New Hampshire where he qualified 40th and finished 32nd. He scored the first of 29 career wins the following season in a rain-shortened race at New Hampshire. The first of his 24 career poles came in 2010 at Bristol.
Kingsport Times-News
Richard Church leaving Carter County Schools for TCAT Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — David Hicks, president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton announced on Friday that Richard Church is the new vice president of the school. “I’m excited to announce our newest addition to this exceptional staff,” Hicks said in a press release announcing the appointment. “Please join...
