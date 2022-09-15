ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Molly Ephraim: ‘A League Of Their Own’s Historically Accurate Representation Is ‘Extraordinary’

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nZRi4_0hx0mxkT00
Image Credit: Prime Video

Filming A League of Their Own was an unforgettable experience for Molly Ephraim. Not only was she surrounded by an incredible ensemble cast, but she was also expecting her first child. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the actress about the memorable experience of making this wonderful show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dNPbv_0hx0mxkT00
Mollly Ephraim as Maybelle Fox. (Prime Video)

“Truthfully, it was really fun to be around such a funny group of women while I was pregnant with my daughter,” Molly said. “I just felt like, she’s hearing me laugh so much. In fact, there was one time we were all getting ready to shoot a Peaches on the field scene, which got rained out, but we were having a little huddle with our stunt coordinators. My kid just started kicking in a way that you could really feel her, and all the girls would be vying to feel the baby. When she would start kicking, I would just grab someone’s hand near me and be like, ‘Okay, here you go.’ Priscilla [Delgado] hadn’t felt her yet, and I put little Priscilla’s hand, the baby of the cast, I put her hand on me, and she felt the baby kick. She started crying. And then D’Arcy [Carden] clocked that she was crying and Darcy started crying and then all the other girls were a little bundle of estrogen. I was like, this is such a bizarro way to tell my daughter people knew you before you were born.”

Molly stars in the Prime Video comedy series as Maybelle Fox, a feisty Peaches player with platinum blonde hair. Molly noted that she was “well-suited for Maybelle-type energy.” The character was partially inspired by Maybelle Blair, a former All-American Girls Professional Baseball League player who is still living her best life at 95.

“My Maybelle character is partially based on her I think more in spunk and sass than life experience, which other characters are able to inhabit a little bit more. I was telling her recently, my grandparents on my mom’s side lived to 95 and 105, and were very sharp. I feel like with my Ashkenazi short person roots I might be lucky enough to also be a centenarian,” Molly quipped.

The Last Man Standing alum added, “She’s just… I don’t know, it’s just the way that you want to live your life. She came out recently. I’m just so happy that she’s finally got this moment to shine and just enjoy the spotlight. She’s like a sassy beer-drinking, hot dog-lovin’ gal. No, my body is a temple. She literally told me recently, ‘I hate drinking water. I don’t drink water.’ I said, ‘Maybelle, the only time I was drinking water was when I was pregnant.’”

The show, while paying homage to the 1992 movie of the same name, carves its own path and champions queer stories and characters of color in 1940s America. “The research that has gone into creating a really historically accurate, researched depiction of what these queer lives are like is extraordinary,” Molly told HollywoodLife. “I think there’s a criticism, or there can be, of shows right now that are like, oh, we’ve got these characters also. We’re just going to throw everything up on the wall and show you representation. Here’s what it looks like. Which is great, too. But this is historically accurate representation that also becomes nuanced through the 2022 lens. I’m just so tickled by the whole thing.”

The show debuted on Prime Video in August 2022. Molly has one of the most memorable scenes of the season with her spunky pep talk that includes a very notable mention of corn chowder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rYT2_0hx0mxkT00
Molly Ephraim with her ‘League Of Their Own’ castmates. (Prime Video)

“The corn chowder stuff was very fun because that was a Will Graham-directed episode,” Molly revealed. “He’s our showrunner-writer. It’s a very collaborative show, and there was a lot of ad-libbing. He had written me and was like, ‘What would Maybelle say to pump up the team?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know, but I think it could be something like this and sort of have vibes of Drop Dead Gorgeous, plus, a weird farm person. I had been ad-libbing about corn chowder, too.”

Rosie O’Donnell, who starred in the movie, appeared in the first season as Vi, the owner and bartender of an underground lesbian and gay bar. Molly would love to have “all” cast members of the movie appear in the show. “Can I meet Tom Hanks? What’s Madonna doing? She’s doing Madonna stuff. Does she want to hang with us? It would be cool. The whole gang.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Shares Futuristic Candice Swanepoel Photo Amid Dating Speculation

Kanye West certainly knows how to add fuel to a rampant rumor about his dating life! After the “Famous” rapper was seen getting flirty with Candice Swanepoel, he took to his Instagram Stories late on Thursday night (September 15) to share an artistic image of the South African supermodel. In it, the Victoria’s Secret Angel is striking a pose while Kanye holds up his phone to snap a picture. The filter used makes the cute pic look a bit futuristic, an aesthetic Kanye loves to use in his fashion line.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds & Wife Aja Volkman Divorcing After 10 Years Together

The front man for the band Imagine Dragons, Dan Reynolds, announced he and his wife, Aja Volkman, were going their separate ways. The “Believer” hitmaker took to his social media on Friday (September 16) to share the sad news to his fans. “I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated,” he tweeted. “Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Beyonce’s Mom Praises Halle Bailey As She Faces Racist Backlash Over ‘Little Mermaid’ Trailer: ‘Proud Of You’

Halle Bailey, 22, is receiving lots of love, as well as some unfortunate criticism, regarding the upcoming live-action Little Mermaid movie. After the first trailer was released by Disney on Sept. 9, so many fans and fellow celebs praised Halle for her historic role as Ariel. But Halle’s also been subject to racism criticism ever since was cast in the lead role of the Disney film way back in July 2019. Beyonce‘s mother, Tina Knowles, has been one of the most vocal celebrities to support Halle amidst the controversy.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Ephraim
Person
Rosie O'donnell
Person
Maybelle Blair
Person
Tom Hanks
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 18, Rocks New Baggy Jeans Trend On Date Night With BF: Photos

Leni Klum is going from strength to strength with her new boyfriend Aris Rachevsky. The gorgeous 18-year-old daughter of Heidi Klum was spotted on a fun dinner date with her beau in New York on Friday (September 16). Rocking a very chic ensemble featuring a designer jacket and baggy jeans, Leni and Aris enjoyed a walk on the Big Apple streets after popping in at celeb hotspot Carbone’s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Reveals It’s ‘So Embarrassing’ Her 4 Kids Always Interrupt Zoom Calls

Kim Kardashian, 41, admitted she gets embarrassed when her kids interrupt her Zoom calls, during her time on a recent panel. The Kardashians star, who is the mother of North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, attended the second annual A Day of Unreasonable Conversation event and talked about her life multi-tasking as a parent as well as criminal justice reform on the How to Get Sh*t Done in a Divided America panel, moderated by Baratunde Thurston. She was also joined by film producer Scott Budnick.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘RHOA’ Preview: Kenya Calls Marlo A ‘Sociopath’ During Heated Reunion Fight

Get ready for an epic showdown between Marlo Hampton and Kenya Moore on the next episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE look at Part 2 of the season 14 reunion, where the drama between the peach-holders heats up. When Andy Cohen asks Marlo, 46, about the demise of her friendship with Kenya, 51, Marlo surprisingly name-drops their former co-star Porsha Williams.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#A League Of Their Own#Film Star
Vibe

BLEU and Nicki Minaj Deliver Music Video For New Single “Love In The Way”

Nicki Minaj and BLEU have delivered an R&B track just in time for cuffing season. On Friday, (Sept. 16), the pair premiered “Love In the Way,” after teasing the single and sharing its cover art photo on Instagram. Directed by Primo, the music video has now been released today (September 19). Bleu describes his newest single as “a beautiful song.” He also proclaimed the song to be one of those “type songs that’s gonna live forever.” Sampled with Sam Tompkins’ “Whole,” the UK artist shared his sentiments on Twitter.More from VIBE.comNicki Minaj Breaks Streaming Record With "Super Freaky Girl"Nicki Minaj Addresses...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Juggles The Karjenner Cousins – Stormi, Chicago, True, & Dream – At Disneyland

Kylie Jenner proved a doting mom once again as she treated her daughter and nieces to a trip to the happiest place on Earth! The makeup mogul was spotted at Disneyland with Stormi, 4, and Stormi’s cousins — Chicago West, 4, Dream Kardashian, 5, and True Thompson, 4 — on Thursday (September 15). In an adorable video shared to her Instagram, Kylie could be seen holding hands with the four tots as they made their way through the amusement park rocking their finest Mickey Mouse gear!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sam Champion’s Husband Rubem Robierb: Everything To Know About Their 10-Year Marriage

Sam Champion, 61, is an award-winning journalist and weather anchor, who is best known for his longtime career with ABC’s WABC-TV and Good Morning America. The successful reporter is also a devoted partner to his husband, Rubem Robierb, 45. The handsome couple can often be seen spending quality time together traveling and living it up in New York City where they live. Get to know more about Sam and Rubem below!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

JoJo Siwa & New Girlfriend Avery Cyrus Hug & Kiss In 1st PDA Photos Since Confirming Romance

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus are off and running! Following her August split with Kylie Prew, the former Dance Moms star, 19, took her new romance all the way as she and YouTube/TikTok darling Avery were snapped in a slew of cuddly public photos. The charismatic LGBTQ influencer, (no relation to Miley Cyrus) was seen straddling JoJo, who held her off the ground, as they hugged and kissed in the sunshine. JoJo’s new squeeze, 21, adorably rocked a black, clearly visible JoJo Siwa sweatshirt, colorful sneakers, hot pink pants, and a matching rainbow pastel watch. She wore her brunette hair hanging long and wavy.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Romance Going Strong After Baby As She Rocks Baggy Jeans At Studio

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, were busy working in a studio together and turned heads with their wardrobe choices. The singer and rapper, who just welcomed their first child in May, were photographed heading in and out of their Los Angeles, CA session in their looks, which included a vintage Supreme Mitchell & Ness Throwback jersey and denim jeans for Rihanna, and a black hoodie and matching sweatpants for Rocky. The doting mom also added sunglasses and Ancuta Sarca X Nike Orange G1 Ferrari 60 Slingback Sneaker Pumps to her outfit as she held a Balenciaga purse, and the doting dad topped his look off with white, black, and teal Nike sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Michael Longfellow: 5 Things To Know About One Of ‘SNL’s Newest Cast Members

Big changes are coming to Saturday Night Live for its upcoming 48th season. Several cast members including Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, and Aidy Bryant have left the show, which means it’s time to welcome a slew of rising comedians to Studio 8H. The NBC show announced the new additions, including Michael Longfellow, on Sept. 15. Michael is one of four new featured players alongside Molly Kearney, Marcello Hernandez, and Devon Walker.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Lea Michele Spoofs Rumor She Can’t Read In Hilarious TikTok With Jonathan Groff: Watch

Lea Michele responded to the rumors she’s illiterate once again — but this time with a dash of humor. A day after she joined TikTok, the Glee alum, who is living her best life currently playing Fanny Brice on Broadway’s Funny Girl, took to the platform to share a hilarious clip of herself mocking the bizarre speculation that she can’t read or write.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

King Charles Gets Teary Eyed As ‘God Save The King’ Is Sung At Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral: Watch

It was a very solemn day in England as it was Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and her son, King Charles, got very emotional while in the church. King Charles III was facing his mother’s coffin when the “God Save The King” was sung. The National Anthem is usually “God Save The Queen,” however, they switched the word’s to “King” as an homage to Charles, and he got teary-eyed.
U.K.
HollywoodLife

Kanye West & Candice Swanepoel Are ‘Dating’: ‘The Relationship Is New’

Kanye West, 45, and Candice Swanepoel, 33, are reportedly Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The rapper and model are now “dating” and enjoying time together, according to a source who spoke to ET. “Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new,” the source said. “They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They’ve connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Jason Sudeikis Bonds With Otis, 8, At Football Game After Serving Ex Olivia Wilde Custody Papers

Jason Sudeikis, 47, looked as happy as could be on Sept. 18, when he spent quality time with his son, Otis. The actor and the eight-year-old watched a football match between Brentford and Arsenal at the Brentford Community Stadium in London, England and stayed close to each other while walking in the crowd. The doting dad wore a black hoodie that read, “RUN THE JEWELS” in white across the front, tan pants, and a white and black baseball cap while his oldest child wore a gray Kansas City Chiefs hoodie and black pants.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
240K+
Followers
21K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy