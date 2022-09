Bronx-born rapper Lil Tjay has let his fans know that he is successfully healing from being shot multiple times in New Jersey and nearly killed on August 2022. Tjay, who was born Tione Jayden Merritt, was struck seven times by bullets in a robbery attempt in Edgewater, New Jersey, just after midnight. He and members of his crew were sitting inside their SUV in a shopping district that celebrities are known to frequent.

EDGEWATER, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO