Read full article on original website
Related
BJ’s Wholesale, Rivals Chase Trade-Down Consumer Trend via SNAP EBT
Aiming to offer its members flexibility and convenience, membership warehouse club operator BJ’s Wholesale Club has begun accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) payments when members check out on BJs.com or the company’s mobile app. When using SNAP EBT cards to shop online, BJ’s...
DoorDash Expands Nonfood Partners in Same-Day Delivery Push
DoorDash is looking to become a more central part of consumers’ lives, driving on-demand delivery outside of meal occasions. On Friday (Sept. 16), the aggregator announced a partnership with retailer Dick’s Sporting Goods just one day after discount retailer Big Lots announced its partnership with the aggregator Thursday (Sept. 15).
Instacart Faces Fresh Competition in Expanding Smart Cart Sector
The battle for smart cart primacy is rolling ahead full steam as segment leader Instacart is challenged by new players looking to break its dominance of the massive omnichannel grocery category. Among the latest to weigh in, Japanese tech firm Retail AI announced Thursday (Sept. 15) that it was partnering...
Amazon vs Walmart Weekly: Courting Buyers, Sellers, Viewers, Bankers
Beyond the seasonal rush to ramp up for the holidays, on top of the perennial “Best Toys” campaigns, the nation’s top two retailers found themselves engaged in a different tactical tussle this week, as Amazon and Walmart each rolled out a raft of new features aimed at keeping customers and suppliers coming back for more.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Week in Payments: Walmart Bets on Banking, the CFPB Warns of Overdoing BNPL and Consumers Are Forced to Get Thriftier
This was the week when the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau released its awaited buy now, pay later (BNPL) report — it’s uneasy to say the least — Walmart made a bold move into true retail banking and both consumers and small businesses (SMBs) showed inflation fatigue setting in, bringing an air of pessimism to pre-holiday preparations.
Bold Commerce Adds Upsell Opportunities To Curbside Pickup
Ecommerce tech company Bold Commerce has announced a curbside checkout feature for brick-and-mortar or omnichannel retailers, to help out with the loss of revenue from fewer impulse purchases, a press release said. Called Curb Up, it will offer upsell and cross-sell opportunities after an order is placed and during pickup....
Mexican Department Store Liverpool Buys 9.9% Stake in Nordstrom
Two high-end department stores reportedly have a closer relationship now, as the parent company of Mexican chain Liverpool has reportedly acquired a 9.9% passive stake in U.S. chain Nordstrom for 5.9 billion pesos ($293.8 million). Reuters reported Thursday (Sept. 15) that Liverpool said in a statement about the acquisition, “This...
Amazon Buys Shipping Software Veeqo, Adds Fulfillment Dashboard, Seller Analytics
Amazon has announced Thursday (Sept. 15) a number of new features at its annual Accelerate seller conference, including better ways for sellers to fulfill orders, build data and analyze their businesses. One of the features is the acquisition of multichannel shipping software Veeqo, which will simplify eCommerce. Veeqo helps sellers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FedEx Cutbacks Could Boost Amazon Fulfillment, Seller Initiatives
Amazon’s logistics and other efforts are reportedly contributing to FedEx’s declining package volume and lower-than-expected revenue reported for the most recent quarter. With its investments in logistics, discounted shipping rates, free shipping software and other benefits for sellers, Amazon is taking package volume away from competitors like FedEx, Yahoo Finance reported Friday (Sept. 16), citing a J.P. Morgan note to clients.
Retail Tech Platform Swiftly Reportedly Hits $1B+ Valuation After Latest Fund Raise
Retail technology platform Swiftly has raised $100 million in a new funding round, bringing its valuation to more than $1 billion. That’s according to a Monday (Sept. 19) Wall Street Journal report, citing sources familiar with the matter. The funding round was led by BRV Capital Management and lifts Swifty’s value to between $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion, one of the sources said.
Payments Platform Facepay Debuts Guaranteed Text-to-Pay for Auto Repair Shops
Facepay has rolled out guaranteed text-to-pay to help out with credit card chargebacks for auto shops, a press release said. This will see service advisors sending text or email to customers to notify of balance due, tender payments and releasing vehicles as soon as possible. This will make sure that “every payment made is paid” with balance due payments sent by service advisors, with the simplicity made possible by the shift to a direct banking platform.
Adyen to Become First FinTech Platform to Add Block’s Cash App
Financial technology platform Adyen has partnered with Block’s mobile payment method Cash App to become the first such platform to offer Cash App outside of the Block ecosystem. With this partnership, businesses working with Adyen will be able to begin accessing Cash App Pay as an integrated payment method...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zenni Optical’s Secret to Moving More Prescription Eyeglass Orders Online
If you just scanned headlines or social media posts, it’d be easy to think that the digital transformation was halfway done shifting our entire lives online. But truth be told, many verticals and industries have barely scratched the surface, leaving plenty more to be done to modernize legacy processes and complete the digital shift.
Banc of California Gets Into Merchant Acquiring With Global Payroll Gateway Buy
Banc of California has bought the payments platform and tech of Global Payroll Gateway and its subsidiary Deepstack, giving it a one-stop shop solution for payments for merchants to get funds faster and access more visibility, a press release said. Deepstack is a differentiated software-led and eCommerce pay platform giving...
Cross Border Payments Firm Payall Nets $10M for Expansion
Cross-border bank processor Payall has closed a $10 million seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), a press release said. Payall has a single shared platform which will fuel compliance automation, risk mitigation and more transparency, the release said. The platform’s services include specialized, inclusive payment orchestration for cross-border payments offered through banks or financial institutions.
Paysend Launches New Instant Payment Service
UK-based FinTech Paysend Thursday (Sept. 15) announced in a press release the launch of Instant Account Payments which allow consumers and businesses to send instant cross-border payments between accounts up to a value of $100,000 to just $1 per payment. Paysend users can now send payments using the firm’s global...
Starbucks Partners with DoorDash; SkipTheDishes Lays Off 350 Employees
After years of being conspicuously absent from the DoorDash marketplace, Starbucks is finally appearing on the platform. The coffeehouse chain, the world’s largest restaurant company by revenue, revealed Tuesday (Sept. 13) that it has partnered with the United States’ leading aggregator as part of a series of changes comprising the company’s Reinvention plan. The partnership will roll out nationally next year.
NCR’s Corporate Cleave Leverages ATMs to Boost Self-Service, Digital Banking
For NCR Corp., the goal is to capitalize on the continued shift to digital banking. Underpinning its newly-announced split into two independent companies, we see some other shifts taking root: A shift from roots as a hardware-centric vendor towards software and a shift from manufacturing to an asset-lite model. As...
Report: Instacart IPO Would Shun Weak Markets to Reward, Retain Employees
Instacart will reportedly forgo raising fresh capital in its expected initial public offering (IPO) and instead back a plan that would see most of its listing funded with shares sold by employees. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal Monday (Sept. 19) citing unnamed people familiar with the...
AutoZone Sees ‘Lofty’ Commercial Sales Growth
AutoZone logged a 26% growth in its commercial business during the fiscal fourth quarter, the auto parts retailer reported Monday (Sept. 19). Commercial sales for the year came in at $4.2 billion, the company said in a news release. That’s higher than the $4 billion goal company officials had set...
pymnts
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0