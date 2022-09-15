Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
13 women making moves in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Sept. 9:. 1. Lisa Powell was named senior vice president and chief human potential officer of Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System. 2. Aladraine Sands, MD, was named medical director of Nashville (Tenn.) Healthcare Center...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 guarantees travel nurses would need from their hospitals to return
Some travel nurses who left full-time hospital jobs during the pandemic have no plans to return. But there is a subset of reachable nurses who say they would consider returning to a full-time bedside role if hospitals made certain guarantees. Hospitals heavily relied on travel nurses when the novel coronavirus...
beckershospitalreview.com
Top 10 preventive medicine residency programs, ranked by physicians
Boston University's Medical Center Public Health and General Preventive Medicine offers the best clinical training in preventive medicine, according to Doximity's 2022 to 2023 Residency Navigator. The ranking system, released July 25, gives medical students insights from physicians on residency programs nationwide and consists of over 300,000 reviews and ratings...
beckershospitalreview.com
Abortion bans complicate pregnant patients' cancer treatments
As abortion bans are enacted across the U.S., physicians are struggling to determine how legislation will affect what cancer treatments can be offered to pregnant patients, Kaiser Health Network reported Sept. 16. Cancer coincides with roughly 1 in 1,000 pregnancies, according to KHN. Edjah Nduom, MD, a brain cancer surgeon...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beckershospitalreview.com
Supply for Moderna's omicron booster hits snag
Two weeks after the CDC and FDA authorized Moderna's bivalent omicron booster for emergency use, doses are running out in a few U.S. states. Some pharmacies and hospitals in Hawaii, California and Washington, D.C., have reported they're out of Moderna's omicron-targeted vaccine. Despite these hiccups in supply, Moderna has not cited any reasons for manufacturing or shipment delays.
Migrant crisis – live: DeSantis Martha’s Vineyard migrants reportedly given fake brochures before flights
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis received standing ovation from GOP voters in Kansas when he discussed the US-Mexico border and claimed that the roughly 50 migrants he flew from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard had “hit the jackpot”.“This is a crisis. It’s now getting a little bit more attention,” he said on Sunday.Democrats and immigration activists have condemned the flights as a dangerous political stunt and alleged that the migrants were coerced to board the planes under false pretenses, including promises of financial and employment assistance.Brochures were reportedly given to the migrants on board advertising aid for which they were ineligible.Lawyers...
beckershospitalreview.com
Fire spurs evacuation of Washington nursing home
Nearly 80 residents and staff were evacuated from a nursing facility in Montesano, Wash., after a fire broke out, KIRO 7 reported Sept. 15. The Washington State Fire Marshal said the fire started around 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14. It took firefighters three hours to put out the flames, according to KIRO 7.
More buses of migrants arrive as Mayor Adams calls for coordination
Officials revealed that a migrant died by suicide in a New York City shelter Sunday, this as officials look for innovative ways to house asylum seekers -- including the possibility of using cruise ships.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
Cleveland Clinic awarded $7.4M to study post-hospital outcomes in older adults
Geriatric patients' unique hospital needs are garnering more attention as of late, and Cleveland Clinic has received $7.4 million from the National Institute on Aging to study bed rest versus mobility in hospitalized older adults. Bed rest is common practice in hospitals but poses risks that include falls, delirium, venous...
beckershospitalreview.com
9 hospitals cutting inpatient care
Several hospitals are scaling back or cutting all inpatient services for a variety of reasons, including cost and staffing concerns. St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, part of Sisters of Charity Health System, will end inpatient and emergency department care in November and transition into an ambulatory care provider. Sisters of Charity Health System President and CEO Janice Murphy said the hospital is facing financial pressure, and the reduction in services will put the facility on a path toward a more stable financial position.
Indiana officer shot during traffic stop in August has died
RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer who was shot in the head during a traffic stop in August has died more than two weeks after she was removed from life support, authorities said. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton died Sunday night at a Reid Health facility surrounded by her family, the department said in a statement posted to Facebook. “We would sincerely like to thank the Richmond community, and those who have supported Seara, her family, and the department from near and far,” the statement from several officials said. Burton was critically wounded in the shooting Aug. 10. The 28-year-old officer was moved to hospice care, two days after she was removed from life support on Sept. 1 at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio.
beckershospitalreview.com
Duke Health contacts police after employees eat cookies, fall ill
Duke Health has contacted police after two employees became sick Sept. 15 after eating donated homemade cookies, NBC affiliate WRAL reported. The Durham, N.C.-based health system confirmed the incident in a statement shared with Becker's. "After eating donated home-baked goods today, two employees at Duke Raleigh [N.C.] Hospital reported concerning...
Comments / 0