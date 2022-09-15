Read full article on original website
These Westchester Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners
Multiple Hudson Valley schools were named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of award recipients annually. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored at an...
talkofthesound.com
Westchester County Car Show at Glen Island Park 9/25
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 16, 2022) — A wide variety of collectible cars, street rods and motorcycles, all carefully restored to mint condition or modified for performance, will be on display next weekend when the Westchester Street Rod Association presents the Westchester County Car Show. Event details:. Glen Island...
Long Island tenants and activists march for housing rights
A group of activists and tenants met at the Rockville Centre LIRR station around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday to march for housing rights. New York Communities for Change and a number of other housing rights advocacy.
Mid-Hudson News Network
City of Poughkeepsie approved as Banking Development District
POUGHKEEPSIE – The State Department of Financial Services has approved the City of Poughkeepsie as a Banking Development District. The program is a tool of the state agency to increase financial access, supporting its mission to build a more equitable financial services system in the state, said Superintendent Adrienne Harris.
News 12
Yonkers' Riverfest draws in families for food, fun and free entertainment
Crowds of people flocked to Yonkers today to enjoy the annual Riverfest – Westchester County's largest free, one-day festival. The family-friendly event has always been a big draw for the city. The celebration, established in 1992, brought out families together under a sunny sky for music, arts and crafts...
Food Stamps: 5 Discounts New York EBT Cardholders Can Use To Save Money
The Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program provides benefits to help families stretch their food budgets by offering prepaid electronic debit cards (electronic benefits transfer, or EBT) that can...
fox40jackson.com
Zeldin vows to fire liberal Manhattan DA on ‘day one,’ rips Hochul’s cashless bail support: ‘Save this state’
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, vowed on Sunday to fire liberal Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day in office and reiterated criticism of his opponent, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, for standing by the state’s controversial bail reform law. “Democrats –...
The ‘getting stuff done’ mayor’s progress report: Assessing Eric Adams’ performance so far
I didn’t appreciate Mayor Adams releasing his 496-page Mayor’s Management Report for FY22 on a Friday afternoon, the traditional time for pols to dump information that they’d rather have people overlook, but I get it. There’s not much upside for any mayor in the annual reports, which have been required by the City Charter since the financial crisis of the late 1970s and are thorough enough ...
NYC fires another 850 teachers and teaching aides after they failed to get the COVID vaccine by September 5 deadline - bringing total to 1,950 terminated by department of education since vaccine mandate took effect
The New York City Department of Education has axed 850 teachers and classroom aides on top of the 1,300 employees who took one year's unpaid leave. It means that almost 2,000 school employees will have been fired for failing to comply with vaccine mandate imposed last October. Of the 1,300...
YouTuber Adds Newburgh, New York to ‘Crappy City Checklist’
A YouTuber made a video featuring 10 cities in New York that you should never move to and one Hudson Valley city made the top of the list. I don't think anyone would be surprised by this one bit. I would never go as far as to call any city...
talkofthesound.com
New Rochelle Students Are Using Spy Tech to Broadcast Classroom Audio to Parents, say School Officials
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 16, 2022) — Attorneys for the City School District of New Rochelle and the New York State United Teachers union are investigating allegations that parents are sending their children to school equipped with concealed listening devices that can broadcast audio so parents can listen in on classroom discussions.
eastnewyork.com
Applications Available for East New York’s New 160 Unit Affordable Housing Development with Rents from $397-$1,865
Linden Terrace II, located at 573 Emerald St. is a smoke-free 160-unit project located in the East New York Section of Brooklyn. The Project is in Brooklyn Community Board # 5 and is very accessible through public transportation. Train options include the L train and buses include the B15. The amenities at this property include an outdoor landscaped terrace, A Community lounge, Bicycle Storage, Parking, On-Site Laundry+ (+Additional Fees apply), and a children’s playroom. Discover the recently opened Shirley Chisholm State Park as well as several shopping Centers within a few minutes’ walk of the property on Linden Blvd.
U.S. Postal Service appoints 1st Latina postmaster of Manhattan
Wanda Diaz brings more than 25 years of NYC postal experience. She began her career as a letter carrier in the Bronx in 1996.
Hudson Valley Officer Accused of Selling Drugs From New York Home
A corrections officer from the Hudson Valley was allegedly caught selling drugs in New York and setting up drug deals on the job. On Thursday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., announced a Dutchess County corrections officer was arrested for allegedly selling cocaine out of his New York City apartment.
Bed Bath & Beyond in Middletown set to close
The Middletown store is one of five from New York on the list scheduled to be closed.
Was a Coywolf Spotted on 9D in Beacon, NY?
One Hudson Valley resident shared a video on social media recently that had many people wondering if a coywolf was spotted in Dutchess County. On September 10th, Becky Lou Gordon shared a video in a Beacon-based Facebook group and wrote:. Coywolf spotted on 9D by the volunteer fire department today!...
7 Great Hudson Valley Cheeseburger Spots
Looking for a great cheeseburger in the Hudson Valley? We've got you covered. Ah, the cheeseburger. America's favorite sandwich with a slice of cheese. The cheeseburger is so loved, that there is even a National Cheeseburger Day celebrated each year in September. So many great options around the Hudson Valley area to find a great cheeseburger.
cnyhomepage.com
NY SNAP households to get maximum food benefits in September: Hochul
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With inflation continuing to hurt New Yorkers’ wallets, Gov Kathy Hochul said Tuesday that households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this September. All SNAP households, including those already at the maximum level...
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
Man Accused Of Driving Drunk In Newburgh With 3 Children In Car
A Connecticut man was charged after police said he drove drunk in the Hudson Valley with three children in the car. A state trooper in Orange County saw an eastbound 2003 Ford Taurus on I-84 in Newburgh that was in violation of vehicle and traffic laws at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, New York State Police reported.
