Westchester County, NY

talkofthesound.com

Westchester County Car Show at Glen Island Park 9/25

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 16, 2022) — A wide variety of collectible cars, street rods and motorcycles, all carefully restored to mint condition or modified for performance, will be on display next weekend when the Westchester Street Rod Association presents the Westchester County Car Show. Event details:. Glen Island...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

City of Poughkeepsie approved as Banking Development District

POUGHKEEPSIE – The State Department of Financial Services has approved the City of Poughkeepsie as a Banking Development District. The program is a tool of the state agency to increase financial access, supporting its mission to build a more equitable financial services system in the state, said Superintendent Adrienne Harris.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Yonkers, NY
News 12

Yonkers' Riverfest draws in families for food, fun and free entertainment

Crowds of people flocked to Yonkers today to enjoy the annual Riverfest – Westchester County's largest free, one-day festival. The family-friendly event has always been a big draw for the city. The celebration, established in 1992, brought out families together under a sunny sky for music, arts and crafts...
YONKERS, NY
Daily News

The ‘getting stuff done’ mayor’s progress report: Assessing Eric Adams’ performance so far

I didn’t appreciate Mayor Adams releasing his 496-page Mayor’s Management Report for FY22 on a Friday afternoon, the traditional time for pols to dump information that they’d rather have people overlook, but I get it. There’s not much upside for any mayor in the annual reports, which have been required by the City Charter since the financial crisis of the late 1970s and are thorough enough ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

NYC fires another 850 teachers and teaching aides after they failed to get the COVID vaccine by September 5 deadline - bringing total to 1,950 terminated by department of education since vaccine mandate took effect

The New York City Department of Education has axed 850 teachers and classroom aides on top of the 1,300 employees who took one year's unpaid leave. It means that almost 2,000 school employees will have been fired for failing to comply with vaccine mandate imposed last October. Of the 1,300...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
eastnewyork.com

Applications Available for East New York’s New 160 Unit Affordable Housing Development with Rents from $397-$1,865

Linden Terrace II, located at 573 Emerald St. is a smoke-free 160-unit project located in the East New York Section of Brooklyn. The Project is in Brooklyn Community Board # 5 and is very accessible through public transportation. Train options include the L train and buses include the B15. The amenities at this property include an outdoor landscaped terrace, A Community lounge, Bicycle Storage, Parking, On-Site Laundry+ (+Additional Fees apply), and a children’s playroom. Discover the recently opened Shirley Chisholm State Park as well as several shopping Centers within a few minutes’ walk of the property on Linden Blvd.
BROOKLYN, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Was a Coywolf Spotted on 9D in Beacon, NY?

One Hudson Valley resident shared a video on social media recently that had many people wondering if a coywolf was spotted in Dutchess County. On September 10th, Becky Lou Gordon shared a video in a Beacon-based Facebook group and wrote:. Coywolf spotted on 9D by the volunteer fire department today!...
BEACON, NY
101.5 WPDH

7 Great Hudson Valley Cheeseburger Spots

Looking for a great cheeseburger in the Hudson Valley? We've got you covered. Ah, the cheeseburger. America's favorite sandwich with a slice of cheese. The cheeseburger is so loved, that there is even a National Cheeseburger Day celebrated each year in September. So many great options around the Hudson Valley area to find a great cheeseburger.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

NY SNAP households to get maximum food benefits in September: Hochul

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With inflation continuing to hurt New Yorkers’ wallets, Gov Kathy Hochul said Tuesday that households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this September. All SNAP households, including those already at the maximum level...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Driving Drunk In Newburgh With 3 Children In Car

A Connecticut man was charged after police said he drove drunk in the Hudson Valley with three children in the car. A state trooper in Orange County saw an eastbound 2003 Ford Taurus on I-84 in Newburgh that was in violation of vehicle and traffic laws at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, New York State Police reported.
NEWBURGH, NY

