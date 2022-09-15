Read full article on original website
NHL Rumors: Capitals, Flames, Bruins, Blues
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is more talk about where Jake Virtanen might end up accepting a tryout. Meanwhile, there is an update straight from the source (the player himself) about how likely an extension between the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak is going to be. Finally, the...
3 Bruins Who Could Make Appearance on Top Line in 2022-23
With Brad Marchand set to miss the first two months of the season while he recovers from offseason hip surgery and David Pastrnak potentially set to play on the second line with David Krejci, there are openings to play on the top line with Patrice Bergeron. The two primary candidates...
4 Flames Who Could Replicate Success in 2022-23
In terms of replicating success, a couple of new players will have a hard time doing so. That leaves Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri out of this group. This doesn’t mean they won’t have great first seasons with the Calgary Flames, but matching the career years they recorded in 2021-22 will be a tall task.
4 Devils Looking to Bounce Back in 2022-23
Last season, the New Jersey Devils saw breakout performances from Jesper Bratt, Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier. All three players had career-best years, but as is the case with most teams, the Devils also had players that didn’t live up to expectations. Some of it was performance-related, while others suffered from the injury bug to no faults of their own. Which Devils could bounce back in 2022-23? Let’s take a look.
Maple Leafs Commentary: Figuring Out Dubas’ Game Plan
In May of 2018, 32-year-old Kyle Dubas became the youngest general manager in the history of the Toronto Maple Leafs and the second youngest in the history of the NHL. (John Chayka was 26 when he was hired by the Arizona Coyotes in 2016.) Thus Far, Dubas’ Teams Have Had...
Senators’ Expected Production for 2022-23: Defence & Goaltending
Following up on the previous article projecting the Ottawa Senators’ forwards, we’ll now take a look at the Senators’ defence and goaltending. Last season, the team’s defence was their biggest issue; only 10 teams allowed more goals against, and only five teams allowed more shots per game. Injuries were a significant factor, but far from the only one, and changes needed to be made over the offseason to give the team a real chance at competing in 2022-23.
4 Oilers Looking to Replicate Success in 2022-23
The Edmonton Oilers had a fantastic season in 2021-22. There was a stretch where they struggled, but before and after that they were dominant. There were many contributing factors, but a number of players had career years offensively. Most notably were a couple of newcomers and the top line in...
Sabres Need Tuch To Lead the Way
Of all the reasons that can be attributed to the optimism currently surrounding the Buffalo Sabres, Alex Tuch is probably the biggest. After being acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in the November 2021 Jack Eichel blockbuster, Sabres fans had to wait nearly two months to see their return in the trade, but it was well worth it. Tuch became a sensation upon debuting, scoring at a nearly point-per-game pace and emerging as both a leader and fan favorite in the process.
NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Penguins, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is an update on the status of talks between the Vegas Golden Knights and Nic Hague. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins might be looking to trade a defenseman to alleviate some of their salary cap concerns. Has Zdeno Chara made a decision on his...
Rangers’ Othmann Turning Around Development Struggles
Over the last few seasons, the New York Rangers have done an excellent job of drafting and developing young defensemen and goalies but they have not done the same with forwards. Lias Andersson requested a trade and was dealt to the Los Angeles Kings after a few underwhelming seasons and Vitali Kravtsov did the same last season after he failed to make the team’s opening-day roster. Additionally, Kaapo Kakko, Alexis Lafreniere, and Filip Chytil have all shown flashes of greatness but have not yet played to their potential for an entire season.
Devils 2022-23 Training Camp Battles: Defensemen
When New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald took over on Jan. 12, 2020, one of the first things he addressed was his team’s blue line. At the time, the defensemen included Sami Vatanen, Mirco Mueller, Andy Greene, Will Butcher, P.K Subban, and Damon Severson. Fast forward a few seasons and the only blueliner left of the aforementioned bunch is Severson. Fitzgerald has done a great job building up his defensive core in both size and skill. Whether it was via trade or free agency, he has focused his attention on improving the blue line and this summer parted ways with veteran P.K. Subban and 22-year-old Ty Smith.
Blue Jackets’ Bright Future Clearly on Display in Traverse City
The Columbus Blue Jackets have aced the NHL Draft in the last couple of seasons. You can see proof of that this week at the Traverse City Prospect’s Tournament. Although the Blue Jackets have split their two games so far, this tournament really isn’t about the final scores. It’s more about seeing the next wave of talent that will eventually wear their uniform.
Barre-Boulet’s Reaching His Final Chance With Lightning
The 2021-22 NHL season was both one to remember and forget for Alex Barre-Boulet. The Tampa Bay Lightning prospect went on an unexpected journey, as he was waived at the start of the season and was promptly claimed by the Seattle Kraken. As an expansion franchise, he appeared to be a perfect player for Seattle, as Barre-Boulet was a top American Hockey League (AHL) prospect who was buried under the Lightning’s forward depth that was signed to a low-cost three-year contract. This meant that he could find a new opportunity with the Kraken to showcase his full potential, cost the team little against the cap, and ingrain himself with the fledgling franchise that would be looking for players to market around.
Pastrnak Wants Contract Extension With Bruins
When a team drafts a player like David Pastrnak, it’s expected that they’ll want to sign him to a long-term contract extension to remain with the team throughout the entirety of his career. For the Boston Bruins, this is the case and it stands to reason as Pastrnak has scored 240 goals and 504 points through his first 510 regular season games, as well as 30 goals and 74 points in his first 70 playoff games.
Boston Bruins 2022-23 Training Camp Battles: Centers
The Boston Bruins did not make many off-season moves as they entered the 2022 off-season as a cap team. With very limited wiggle room to add contracts, general manager (GM) Don Sweeney made one trade, sending Erik Haula to the New Jersey Devils for Pavel Zacha. Aside from that, it was bringing back veteran centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci to be the top two centers.
