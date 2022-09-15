Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Warmth begins the week, but doesn’t stick around
The week ahead begins warm with temps around 10 degrees above normal. These warmer conditions linger through Tuesday, then highs fall into 50s and 60s starting Wednesday and continue each day through the weekend. There will be a few opportunities for rain in the coming days, but each is rather...
WDIO-TV
Storm battering western Alaska causes widespread flooding
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful storm sweeping north through the Bering Strait on Saturday caused widespread flooding in several western Alaska coastal communities, knocking out power and sending residents fleeing for higher ground. The force of the water moved some homes off their foundations, and one house in...
WDIO-TV
Minnesota is on track for normal fall color season
Fall begins September 22nd and some of the leaves are starting to turn. Val Cervenka puts together the fall color predictions for Minnesota DNR using data from state’s climatology website. She says we’re on track for a normal year. This September we can expect elevated temperatures and rainfall....
WDIO-TV
Meet the candidates for Minnesota State Auditor
The Minnesota State Auditor’s race is probably one of the lesser-known ones on the ballot this midterm election cycle. Incumbent Julie Blaha (DFL) is running for re-election. Ryan Wilson (R) is hoping to unseat her. Blaha was first elected in 2018. She said the role is about protecting people’s...
WDIO-TV
Sarah Sanders released from hospital after cancer surgery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, a Republican who is running for governor in Arkansas, was released from a hospital Saturday after undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer. “Following successful surgery on Friday to remove her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and in consultation...
