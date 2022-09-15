ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify two homicide victims

Baltimore City Police released the names of two people who were killed in Baltimore. One of them was injured last month. 37-year-old Delanie McCloud was killed on September 16, 2022, in the 1100 block of Wilmot Court. 34-year-old Bryan Johnson Sr. was shot on August 3, 2022 in the 3300...
BALTIMORE, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
Maryland State
Baltimore, MD
Maryland Crime & Safety
Marilyn Mosby
CBS Baltimore

Man shot in Baltimore's historic Mount Vernon neighborhood on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A 26-year-old man was shot in Mount Vernon early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Officers on patrol near the historic neighborhood heard gunshots coming from behind the 900 block of N. Charles Street at 1:08 a.m., police said.A short time later, they learned that someone with gunshot wounds had arrived at a local hospital, according to authorities.The man is in critical but stable condition, police said.Detectives detailed to the Central District are investigating the shooting, according to authorities.Those detectives returned to the site of the shooting on Sunday afternoon and found additional shell casings near a dumpster.Anyone with information that could help detectives find the shooter should contact them at 410-396-2411.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Man faces murder charge for 'brutal assault' on senior citizen in Beltsville

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A suspect accused of assaulting a senior citizen in Beltsville, Maryland is facing new charges related to the incident. 25-year-old Julias Wright of Fort Washington was indicted on a murder charge Thursday, according to the Prince George's County State's Attorneys Office. The incident happened in...
BELTSVILLE, MD
DC News Now

Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Man Made Meth, Trafficked Guns In York: USDOJ

A central Pennsylvania methamphetamine making and illegal arms dealer has been indicted, according to a release by the United States Department of Justice. Calvin Foust, 40, of Dover Township, York County, was charged with drug trafficking and firearms offenses on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man charged in York County stabbing death

A man has been charged with homicide in connection with a stabbing death in Springettsbury Township on Sept. 13, according to police. Long Nguyen, 55, has been charged in connection with the killing of Trang Pham, 49, on Sept. 13. Court records indicate Nguyen was given a preliminary arraignment on the evening of Sept. 16, and denied bail.
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Teens arrested, guns recovered after police pursuit through Baltimore City and County

BALTIMORE -- A police pursuit that wound through Baltimore City and Baltimore County ended with three arrests along I-83 in Timonium on Friday afternoon.Baltimore City police said they arrested two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old. The vehicle was wanted in connection to an armed robbery."Officers recovered three loaded handguns and suspected marijuana. The three male juveniles will be transported to Juvenile Booking and formally charged," Baltimore police said in a news release.The dangerous situation began in Southeast Baltimore. It then went into Dundalk, where the blue Nissan drove onto a sidewalk across from Dundalk Elementary School. The suspects crashed into...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police follow blood trail to find shooting victim

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are investigating two separate shootings last night that left two men hurt and said a trail of blood led them to one of the victims. Just before 10:30 last night, police in east Baltimore investigated a Shot Spotter alert in the 1700 block of Asquith Street.
BALTIMORE, MD

