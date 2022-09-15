Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Hearing set for Monday to discuss release of Adnan Syed, subject of Serial podcast
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A court hearing is set for Monday to discuss the release of Adnan Syed who Baltimore prosecutors now say should have his murder conviction vacated and be granted a new trial, the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office said Friday. Zy Richardson, a spokeswoman for the prosecutors' office,...
BET
Perjury Trial For Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby Has Been Delayed
A postponement of Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s federal criminal trial has been ordered after a dispute over expert witness testimony. U.S. District Judge Lydia K. Griggsby ordered the postponement “with regret” on Wednesday (Sept. 14). According to CBS News, federal prosecutors argued they needed...
NBC Washington
‘Planned Execution': DC Man Convicted in Capitol Heights Double Murder
A D.C. man received two life sentences Thursday for the murders of two men in Capitol Heights, Maryland. Rendell Johnson shot and killed 24-year-old Trevor Frazier and 26-year-old Raymond Giles in April 2019, prosecutors said. The two victims were best friends, their families said. "These were two young men that...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify two homicide victims
Baltimore City Police released the names of two people who were killed in Baltimore. One of them was injured last month. 37-year-old Delanie McCloud was killed on September 16, 2022, in the 1100 block of Wilmot Court. 34-year-old Bryan Johnson Sr. was shot on August 3, 2022 in the 3300...
WTOP
DC man gets more than 2 consecutive life sentences for ‘jealousy’ killings
A D.C. man has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences plus 40 years, following his conviction earlier this year in a double murder in Maryland. Trevor Frazier, 24, and Raymond Giles, 26, were found shot to death on Fable Drive in Capitol Heights in 2019 “because of jealousy,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said.
Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area
RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings. Malvo was 17 when...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's Most Wanted | 'Bonnie and Clyde' duo with gang ties in custody
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The couple accused of beating a man unconscious and then robbing him in North Baltimore in June is now in custody, officials say. Nikina Hill, 36, and Trey McEachin, 35, were featured on Maryland’s Most Wanted in July 2022. According to the US Marshals Service,...
foxbaltimore.com
High speed chase involving teens sparks new concerns about juvenile crime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was a 16-mile pursuit that ended on I- 83, the dramatic end to a high-speed chase that had weaved its way in traffic from Baltimore City into the County. Inside the car, investigators say they found three loaded guns, ammunition, and marijuana. Police say they...
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott facing tough challenges this week. How is the Mayor responding to the recent
WBFF — The mayor has been facing challenges this week in regards to the water crisis, safe streets program, and squeegee kid issues in the city. Baltimore activist and Pastor Shannon Wright joined us to talk about how the mayor is facing some of these challenges. The city water...
Man shot in Baltimore's historic Mount Vernon neighborhood on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- A 26-year-old man was shot in Mount Vernon early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Officers on patrol near the historic neighborhood heard gunshots coming from behind the 900 block of N. Charles Street at 1:08 a.m., police said.A short time later, they learned that someone with gunshot wounds had arrived at a local hospital, according to authorities.The man is in critical but stable condition, police said.Detectives detailed to the Central District are investigating the shooting, according to authorities.Those detectives returned to the site of the shooting on Sunday afternoon and found additional shell casings near a dumpster.Anyone with information that could help detectives find the shooter should contact them at 410-396-2411.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
fox5dc.com
Man faces murder charge for 'brutal assault' on senior citizen in Beltsville
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A suspect accused of assaulting a senior citizen in Beltsville, Maryland is facing new charges related to the incident. 25-year-old Julias Wright of Fort Washington was indicted on a murder charge Thursday, according to the Prince George's County State's Attorneys Office. The incident happened in...
Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
York Dad Dies Less Than 1 Year After Prison Release Following ATF 'Operation Gun Grabber'
Police are searching for a vehicle and its driver days after the deadly shooting of a Pennsylvania father. Lykeem Ajibree Bethune, 24, of York City, was shot on the street in the area of East Jackson and South Court Avenue in York at 3:26 p.m. Sunday, September 11, according to the York County Coroner's office.
Man Made Meth, Trafficked Guns In York: USDOJ
A central Pennsylvania methamphetamine making and illegal arms dealer has been indicted, according to a release by the United States Department of Justice. Calvin Foust, 40, of Dover Township, York County, was charged with drug trafficking and firearms offenses on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Midday Shooter At Large After Teen Found With Shot Outside Baltimore Apartment Building: Police
Police have launched an investigation following a midday shooting in Maryland that left a teen hospitalized, authorities announced. Shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, officers from the Baltimore Police Department’s Eastern District responded to the 1500 block of Ward Court to investigate a reported shooting, officials said.
Lancaster man will stand trial for victim's fatal overdose in April
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man will stand trial for drug delivery resulting in death and other charges related to a victim's overdose death in the city on April 22, prosecutors said Thursday. Daniel Pineda, 24, of the 200 block of North Plum Street, is also charged with delivery...
Man charged in York County stabbing death
A man has been charged with homicide in connection with a stabbing death in Springettsbury Township on Sept. 13, according to police. Long Nguyen, 55, has been charged in connection with the killing of Trang Pham, 49, on Sept. 13. Court records indicate Nguyen was given a preliminary arraignment on the evening of Sept. 16, and denied bail.
Teens arrested, guns recovered after police pursuit through Baltimore City and County
BALTIMORE -- A police pursuit that wound through Baltimore City and Baltimore County ended with three arrests along I-83 in Timonium on Friday afternoon.Baltimore City police said they arrested two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old. The vehicle was wanted in connection to an armed robbery."Officers recovered three loaded handguns and suspected marijuana. The three male juveniles will be transported to Juvenile Booking and formally charged," Baltimore police said in a news release.The dangerous situation began in Southeast Baltimore. It then went into Dundalk, where the blue Nissan drove onto a sidewalk across from Dundalk Elementary School. The suspects crashed into...
foxbaltimore.com
Suspect killed in Anne Arundel County police involved shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed in Anne Arundel County after firing his weapon at police. According to a police spokesman, officers were responding to a domestic violence call near Sands Road Saturday at about 2:15 a.m. Corporal Chris Anderson said, a woman called 911 and...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police follow blood trail to find shooting victim
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are investigating two separate shootings last night that left two men hurt and said a trail of blood led them to one of the victims. Just before 10:30 last night, police in east Baltimore investigated a Shot Spotter alert in the 1700 block of Asquith Street.
