Angela W. Tolbert, beloved wife of Shelby R. Tolbert, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the age of 83. She was born in Germany on October 4, 1938. Angela was a daughter of the late Paul and Erika Stehr. She was preceded in death by her husband, Shelby R. Tolbert, Melissa Gilbert, and Great granddaughter, Mikaila Stafford as well as several brothers and a sister.

CLAYTON, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO