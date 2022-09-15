Read full article on original website
Peyton Isaac Lee
Four Oaks, NC: Mr. Peyton Isaac Lee, age 21, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. Funeral Services will be 2:00PM-Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Tee’s Chapel Original Free Will Baptist Church 6434 Brogden Road, Smithfield, NC 27577. Burial will follow in Faith Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery 560 Webb Mill Road, Four Oaks, NC 27524. Revs. Allen Wayne Stanley, Johnny Sullivan, Jonathan Pearce and Chuck Owens will officiate.
Michelle McLamb
Ms. Michelle McLamb, age 54, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at her residence. Funeral Services will be 3:00PM-Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Rose & Graham Funeral Chapel in Benson, NC. Rev. Wanda Berrier will officiate. Burial will follow in Banner Chapel Advent Christian Church Cemetery, Benson, NC. Michelle...
Angela W. Tolbert
Angela W. Tolbert, beloved wife of Shelby R. Tolbert, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the age of 83. She was born in Germany on October 4, 1938. Angela was a daughter of the late Paul and Erika Stehr. She was preceded in death by her husband, Shelby R. Tolbert, Melissa Gilbert, and Great granddaughter, Mikaila Stafford as well as several brothers and a sister.
Riley Devon Moore
Coats, NC: Mr. Riley “Devon” Moore, age 75 of Coats, lost his battle with congestive heart failure on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh. Graveside Services will be 4:00PM Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Red Hill Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, 5355 Red Hill Church Road, Coats, NC 27521 where he will be laid to rest beside his parents. Officiating will be Rev. Jimmy Newkirk.
Benjamin Jacob Lancaster
Smithfield – Benjamin Jacob Lancaster, age 4, passed away on September 14, 2022, in UNC Chapel Hill following a one-year battle with cancer. Born, January 5, 2018, in Johnston County, he was the son of Natalie Lancaster. He is preceded in death by great-grandparents, Earl Johnson and Bill Rose Lancaster.
Maryanna Rose Parrott Crowned Little & Teen Miss NC Overall Most Beautiful
WINSTON SALEM – Maryanna Rose Parrott was crowned Little & Teen Miss North Carolina Overall Most Beautiful 2022 during the 36th annual Little Miss & Teen Miss North Carolina State Pageant held August 11-14 at the Hawthorne in Winston Salem. In addition to winning her State Title, she also...
UMO Student From Four Oaks Involving In Fatal Accident
MOUNT OLIVE- Four University of Mount Olive students were involved in a accident Friday morning in Wayne County. One of those students, Peyton Lee, a senior agriculture major from Four Oaks, succumbed to injuries sustained in that accident. Dylan Stacy, a senior agriculture student from Sanford, NC and Adrienne Crawford,...
Fatal Wreck Under Investigation
UPDATE 2:20PM – The victim has been identified as Kolby Alexander Jones, age 20, from Jacksonville, NC. PRINCETON – One person died in a single vehicle traffic accident on US 70 in Princeton, near the Wayne County, around 3:00am Sunday. For an unknown reason, the driver drifted off...
Grinch Steals Trackless Amusement Train Set
CLAYTON – A thief who drove away with a large enclosed trailer parked behind a Downtown Clayton business stole more than he thought. On Sunday afternoon, August 7th, the suspect backed a U-Haul van up to the trailer behind Ragland Production Inc. at 250 W. Main Street. After a few minutes he drove away with the trailer.
Clayton Churches Join Forces To Reach Community With 4th Annual Faith Fair On The Square
CLAYTON – First Baptist Church of Clayton, Horne Memorial UMC of Clayton and several other local churches have combined their efforts to bring FAITH FAIR ON THE SQUARE – Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at the Clayton Town Square. This combined intentional faith...
Large Amount Of Toilet Paper Stolen During Break-In
SMITHFIELD – A large quantity of paper products was stolen during a business break-in. Police said the theft was discovered Friday, September 9 at a storage container behind Bath & Body Works at 1025 Outlet Center Drive. Someone broke into the storage container and stole $240 worth of toilet...
