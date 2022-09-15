Read full article on original website
Lampard: Everton deserve more points than we’ve got
As if the Premier League season wasn’t crazy enough each year anyway, a winter World Cup of sorts, along with the passing of the Queen of the United Kingdom, have each inserted further wrinkles into the action. For Everton, coming off of a hard-fought draw against Liverpool in the most recent Merseyside Derby, the team looks to be catching its stride after a difficult start to the campaign between fitness and depth concerns.
EFL Cup Tie Confirmed: Date and Time for Liverpool v. Derby Released
Liverpool will face Derby County at 8:00 PM GMT/3:00 PM EST on November 9th 2022 at Anfield. The Reds enter the Third Round proper of the competition that they won last season on penalties against Chelsea FC. The Liverpool-Derby match was not selected to be televised in England — Manchester...
Paul Tait’s Everton Under-21s win again
Two hours ahead of the Everton first team’s game at Goodison Park on Sunday, 15 miles northwards at Southport’s ground, just 80 lucky supporters attended a match in unpredictable weather that confirmed the progress being made at Under 21 level. Paul Tait’s young men are developing into a...
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City: Match Thread and How to Watch
The final international break before the winter World Cup is here, but Tottenham Hotspur play host to Leicester City before everyone scatters for a couple of weeks. Spurs are looking for some answers after a 2-0 defeat in the Champions League at the hands of Sporting. Despite the setback, Spurs are still in great shape in both the Premier League and the Champions League. By the time this thread goes live, we’ll know if Spurs could leap Arsenal as they start the weekend at Brentford. (AUTHOR’S NOTE: Whoops, yeah they don’t play until tomorrow) Antonio Conte has been in good spirits despite the loss, and has gone as far as to say players such as Yves Bissouma, Oliver Skipp and Matt Doherty, will be more in the mix once the international break is finished.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, September 19
Who couldn’t have loved that Sonny hattrick on Satuday? You could see in the reaction to the first goal how much it meant to him. To have a hattrick with two worldies? It’s the only way our boy knows how. I think I’ve watched the Spurs highlights at...
Three Senior Players Feature For LFC U21s
Liverpool FC’s first team unexpectedly got another weekend off thanks to the Queen’s funeral forcing the Premier League to postpone today’s match at Chelsea. While many of the senior players took advantage of the break as they are getting ready to head off on international duty, a few others instead featured for LFC’s U21 team against Leceister yesterday to get some playing time.
Tottenham 6-2 Leicester: Player ratings to the theme of Antonio Conte disguises
Tottenham Hotspur rolled to a 6-2 home victory over Leicester City on Saturday. It was an interesting match — Spurs allowed Leicester a lot of the ball and made them look dangerous for portions of the match. They even allowed two goals — a Davinson Sanchez penalty and a poorly-defended strike from James Maddison. But Spurs got headed set piece goals from Harry Kane and Eric Dier, a lovely transition strike from Rodrigo Bentancur... and a 13 minute second half hat trick from super-sub Son Heung-Min. What looked like an edgy match against the bottom team in the league turned into a rout.
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City
The Premier League is back and Manchester City are set to face Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fresh off a Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, Pep Guardiola saw the difference a little spark can make with his second half subs. Here’s my take on who should get the nod against the Wanderers.
Everton vs West Ham: Match Preview | Toffees take on Moyes’ Hammers
After an unscheduled two-week break Everton are back in action as they welcome West Ham to Goodison Park still seeking a first Premier League win of the season. It has been a surreal and emotional few weeks for the UK following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with a period of national mourning set to conclude following the late monarch’s funeral on Monday.
Beard: “We Made it Uncomfortable For Chelsea”
Liverpool Women kicking off the season with a 2-1 win against defending champions Chelsea wasn’t on a lot of our bingo cards, but if you’re Matt Beard (or if you watched the second half of the game), you’re probably feeling pretty good about both our performance and how much we deserved those three points.
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Join Mykhaylo Mudryk Race
Liverpool are in the midst of a month without Premier League football due to fixture postponements in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and face another two weeks with no football of any kind due to the international break. That means that already there’s not much out...
Fan Focus: Watford fan Dan says that forward duo Ismaïla Sarr & João Pedro are simply unplayable
Matthew Crichton: After guiding Forest Green Rovers to promotion to League One, Watford hired 39-year-old Rob Edwards to be their new manager. How he has started so far and do you think he can break the ruthless Pozzo cycle of sackings?. Dan Finill: I think in the main he’s managed...
Everton vs West Ham: Opposition Analysis | On the Launch Pad
Following on from the unexpected cancellation of last week’s fixtures, Everton’s Premier League campaign resumes tomorrow with the visit of West Ham United to Merseyside. The postponement of a daunting trip to the Emirates, to play Arsenal without the services of in-form goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, may have worked to the advantage of the Toffees. Instead, they’ve had a week off to recharge and bring striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin closer to a return from the injury that has kept him sidelined for the start of the season.
Liverpool FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, WSL: Preview, team news, how and what to watch
Chelsea FCW were meant to begin our third consecutive title defense in a packed Stamford Bridge against West Ham, then the Queen died. As a result, The FA cancelled all football, from grassroots to professional, pulling the plug on festivities to celebrate the champions taking the pitch at Stamford Bridge for just the second time in three years.
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool FC Women’s Shock 2-1 Win Over Chelsea
Liverpool announced their return to the WSL in a HUGE way. The Reds had the tough task of taking on the three-time reigning WSL champions, and made a tough task seemingly impossible by conceding a penalty in the first three minutes of the game. Liverpool weathered the storm throughout the rest of the first half, and Matt Beard’s side look much more assured in the second half. The Reds never backed down, and earned and converted two of their own penalties in the second half for a massive win to start the season off.
Aston Villa 4-3 Manchester City: Women's Side Lose WSL Opener
Gareth Taylor’s Manchester City Women’s team suffered an opening weekend defeat on the road to Aston Villa. The Sky Blue Ladies fell behind early, stormed back to take the lead, and ultimately gave it back in 4-3 thriller. Villa got first have tallies from Alisha Lehmann (22’) and...
Newcastle vs. Bournemouth - Lineups & Match thread: Looking for the second win in seven games
It’s payback time. Well, more or less. Eddie Howe and the lads in Black and White will host NUFC’s head coach former team Bournemouth at St James’ Park after skipping the visit to West Ham in London last weekend due to the passing of the queen. I don’t want to talk a lot about the whole “revenge game” thing because it doesn’t make sense and it’s been years since the last time Howe and AFC were linked to each other. Cold world.
Chelsea tried to poach Red Bull ‘Head of Global Soccer’ Oliver Mintzlaff — report
Chelsea are in the process of restructuring the entire front office and football operations side of the business, and the (multi-club) model that we seem to want to emulate, and the one that co-owner Todd Boehly has spoken quite highly of on multiple occasions as of late, is that of the Red Bull football family ... football empire, if you will.
Sky Blue News: City Cruise, Quick Strike Jack, Philips Update, and More...
Manchester City Football Club head into the International break having cruised to a comfortable 0-3 victory away to Wolverhampton Wanderers. As the Sky Blues head out for the break, we’ve got all the latest headlines to catch you up. THREE-GOAL CITY TAME WOLVES AND MOVE TOP OF THE PREMIER...
