Ted Cruz forced to admit trafficking migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is illegal in Sean Hannity interview
Ted Cruz was forced to admit by Sean Hannity that the transportation of undocumented migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard by Ron DeSantis was likely illegal.The Florida governor has been widely criticised for flying two planeloads of Venezuelans to the upscale island, where Barack Obama has a $12m home, as part of a Republican immigration publicity stunt.Mr Cruz, a US Senator from Texas, cast doubt on the legality of the move when he appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show.Hannity asked the Canadian-born lawmaker whether he would likely face arrest if he had personally taken a truck, collected immigrants...
Migrants to Martha’s Vineyard were not from Florida, DeSantis says
TALLAHASSEE — For the last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis has been complaining about the federal government dropping migrants into Florida without notice. But on Friday, he said he couldn’t find enough of them in the state, so that’s why his administration decided to send 48 migrants from Texas to the tiny Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard this week.
‘Huge mistake’: DeSantis’ migrant transports could undercut support in South Florida
The move by DeSantis dominated the radio and television airwaves in South Florida — where large swaths of Hispanic voters live.
Ron DeSantis' Team Says Martha's Vineyard Could See Thousands More Migrants
Rapid Response Director Christina Pushaw has challenged the tiny Massachusetts island to take in thousands more migrants.
DeSantis hammered in Florida newspapers for ‘political stunt’ flying Venezuelans to Martha’s Vineyard
Ron DeSantis is getting slammed in Florida newspapers for his political stunt flying migrants to the Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard. “The governor likes to pander to communities like mine, traumatized by political persecution and violence,” Maria Corina Vegas, deputy state director of the American Business Immigration Coalition, told The Miami Herald. “This is a new low, even for this governor.”Mr DeSantis flew the refugees from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard using taxpayer funds to boost his potential 2024 presidential campaign, critics told the Orlando Sentinel. “I think this is outrageous. We are better than this as a state and...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed for sending migrants to 'sanctuary' Massachusetts
Some 50 migrants were unexpectedly flown from Florida to Massachusetts' Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday, local officials and authorities said as they rushed to open shelters to respond to an unfolding humanitarian crisis.
Florida Gov. DeSantis to transport migrants to Biden, the same thing his fellow Republican Texas Gov. Abbott did
Governor DeSantis plans to transport immigrants to President Biden's hometown, following in the footsteps of his fellow Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.
Warren rips DeSantis over flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard: ‘He has reached a new low’
Leading progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) Thursday for sending two plane loads of Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, the picturesque island off the coast of Massachusetts where U.S. presidents often vacation. Warren took a shot for treating the migrants, who were dropped off...
White House criticizes GOP governors after dozens of migrants land in Martha's Vineyard
The White House is blasting Republican governors who are transporting asylum-seekers to Democratic-led cities. This comes after dozens of migrants were flown to Martha's Vineyard by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Elaine Quijano reports.
Martha's Vineyard lawmaker weighs in on DeSantis flying migrants to island
Martha's Vineyard became the latest blue state location targeted by a Republican governor who transported undocumented migrants without any planning or warning to lawmakers. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for flying two planes with migrants to the Massachusetts island Wednesday as social service organizations worked to get the families shelter and food. DeSantis contended that the state claims it's a sanctuary for undocumented migrants, while the White House and local elected officials slammed him for using the families in a political stunt.
Florida flew 2 planes of migrants to Massachusetts
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida officials claim they flew two planes of around 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on Wednesday. According to The New York Times, local officials said the arrival of the 50 migrants was unexpected Wednesday. The NYT said it was a tactic that Republican-led...
Migrants sent by DeSantis to Martha's Vineyard are being moved to a military base shelter in Cape Cod, Massachusetts' governor says
Migrants will be provided with legal services, healthcare, food, and shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said.
Martha's Vineyard ships 50 illegal migrants to Cape Cod military base by ferry, as National Guard are called in over 'humanitarian emergency', after Gov. DeSantis' sent them to billionaire haven
Illegal immigrants who were flown in unannounced to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday are now being moved to a military base in Cape Cod. The 50 migrants have been put on buses by Gov. Charlie Baker to travel the 32 miles to Joint Base in Cape Cod (JBCC) just 48 hours after they landed in the billionaire’s enclave.
Florida's Ron DeSantis is on the cusp of raising more than any governor — ever
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis broadcast his national ambitions this week by taking credit for a flight that sent undocumented immigrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, making him the latest conservative lawmaker to protest the rise in illegal immigration by shipping border crossers to a liberal state. The governor's stunt...
DeSantis defends sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. Critics blast ‘inhumane’ stunt
The day after Florida took credit for sending two planeloads of undocumented immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested the flights were to “protect” the state while the backlash swelled, with critics decrying the flights as an inhumane political stunt. The political furor mounted as human-rights...
Massachusetts seeks human trafficking probe targeting Florida Gov. DeSantis over migrants
Authorities in Massachusetts said Sunday that they want a federal probe after Gov. Ron DeSantis sent 50 Venezuelan migrants to Martha's Vineyard.
