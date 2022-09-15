ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

Ted Cruz forced to admit trafficking migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is illegal in Sean Hannity interview

Ted Cruz was forced to admit by Sean Hannity that the transportation of undocumented migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard by Ron DeSantis was likely illegal.The Florida governor has been widely criticised for flying two planeloads of Venezuelans to the upscale island, where Barack Obama has a $12m home, as part of a Republican immigration publicity stunt.Mr Cruz, a US Senator from Texas, cast doubt on the legality of the move when he appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show.Hannity asked the Canadian-born lawmaker whether he would likely face arrest if he had personally taken a truck, collected immigrants...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Migrants to Martha’s Vineyard were not from Florida, DeSantis says

TALLAHASSEE — For the last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis has been complaining about the federal government dropping migrants into Florida without notice. But on Friday, he said he couldn’t find enough of them in the state, so that’s why his administration decided to send 48 migrants from Texas to the tiny Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard this week.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

DeSantis hammered in Florida newspapers for ‘political stunt’ flying Venezuelans to Martha’s Vineyard

Ron DeSantis is getting slammed in Florida newspapers for his political stunt flying migrants to the Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard. “The governor likes to pander to communities like mine, traumatized by political persecution and violence,” Maria Corina Vegas, deputy state director of the American Business Immigration Coalition, told The Miami Herald. “This is a new low, even for this governor.”Mr DeSantis flew the refugees from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard using taxpayer funds to boost his potential 2024 presidential campaign, critics told the Orlando Sentinel. “I think this is outrageous. We are better than this as a state and...
FLORIDA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Martha's Vineyard lawmaker weighs in on DeSantis flying migrants to island

Martha's Vineyard became the latest blue state location targeted by a Republican governor who transported undocumented migrants without any planning or warning to lawmakers. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for flying two planes with migrants to the Massachusetts island Wednesday as social service organizations worked to get the families shelter and food. DeSantis contended that the state claims it's a sanctuary for undocumented migrants, while the White House and local elected officials slammed him for using the families in a political stunt.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Martha's Vineyard ships 50 illegal migrants to Cape Cod military base by ferry, as National Guard are called in over 'humanitarian emergency', after Gov. DeSantis' sent them to billionaire haven

Illegal immigrants who were flown in unannounced to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday are now being moved to a military base in Cape Cod. The 50 migrants have been put on buses by Gov. Charlie Baker to travel the 32 miles to Joint Base in Cape Cod (JBCC) just 48 hours after they landed in the billionaire’s enclave.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Washington Examiner

Robbing Pavel to pay Pedro: the Biden White House’s new refugee plan

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how Biden's irresponsible immigration policies at the southern border undermine his efforts to admit more refugees.]. The Biden administration recently sent Congress a proposal to admit a total of 125,000 refugees in the fiscal year that begins next month. If...
POTUS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

D.C. Dispatch: Ernst calls for audit of IRS; veteran-assistance legislation passes

As Congress reconvenes, Iowa Republicans are supporting measures they say will keep the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act in check. U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst announced this week that the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, or TIGTA, agreed to her request to audit Internal Revenue Service employees. Hundreds of IRS employees, including tax collectors […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Ernst calls for audit of IRS; veteran-assistance legislation passes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

