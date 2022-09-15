ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

KEPR

Sunflower Festival kicks off fall in Tri-Cities

Pasco Wash. — There are just five days until the official start of fall. Middleton Farms in Pasco is celebrating with their Sunflower Festival. There are over five-acres of beautiful sunflowers, and this year, they have added zinnia wildflowers to the fields as well. With multiple varieties of sunflowers...
PASCO, WA
97 Rock

Popular Tri-City Eatery Coming to Columbia Park Soon

Following the devastating Cascade Building fire in downtown Kennewick in February, a popular restaurant is moving. The City of Kennewick announced Friday that Foodies will take over the space previously occupied by The Bit at the Landing on Paul Parish Drive, formerly known as Columbia Drive. According to Evelyn Lisigna of the City of Kennewick:
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

New shelters being made for homeless looking for homes

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless has been helping people who need homes by giving them shelter and showing them what they need to do to get into apartments and jobs. The shelter will expand soon to provide space for those close to finding housing...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Mike Gonzalez
KEPR

Cancer Crushing Challenge comes to Richland

Richland Wash. — The Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation is teaming up with Washington River Protection Solutions to crush cancer. The 6.2 mile race starts tomorrow at 7 a.m. on George Washington Way in Richland. The 10K timed race will wind through North Richland where it meets with the riverfront...
RICHLAND, WA
EDNPub

Westward Ho! trots through Pendleton

PENDLETON — The historic Westward Ho! Parade graced the streets of Pendleton on Friday, Sept. 16, continuing a tradition that’s held since Round-Up’s inception in 1910. The nonmotorized parade presents a vision of what Pendleton’s streets would have looked like in the fabled days of the Wild West, when cowboys and cowgirls rode on horseback and in horse drawn carts through the town.
PENDLETON, OR
Big Country News

Central Washington priest pleads not guilty to raping a friend

A Tri-Cities priest pleaded not guilty last week to charges he raped a friend after he invited her to lunch. Prosecutors charged the Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, with third-degree rape with the aggravating circumstance of abusing his position of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been released from Benton County jail on a $30,000 bond while he awaits his Nov. 28 trial.
KENNEWICK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Come get some: Must-stop taco trucks in Sunnyside

Humans have invented many wonderful and beautiful things since homo sapiens began rattling around East Africa more than 100,000 years ago. The wheel, controlled burning, flexible ice trays, the piano. But no list of innovations is complete without the taco. Grilled meat? Warm tortillas? Salsa y limon? They’re as brilliant...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
98.3 The KEY

West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!

Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
Big Country News

2 Injured and 1 dead in Central Washington Crash

At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Washigton State Police were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle incident on State Route 240, about 20 miles outside of Richland WA. An Eastbound Vehicle left it's lane and stuck a vehicle in the westbound lane. The driver of the Eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima area business owner indicted for selling rotten juice

YAKIMA, Wash.- In a previous version of this article, another company's photo was used that is NOT affiliate with the indictment. A Federal Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside with 12 felony counts of fraud, conspiracy, false statements, and violating food safety laws in connection with her company, Valley Processing (VPI).
YAKIMA, WA

