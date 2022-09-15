Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
'Triumph over tragedy.' Tri-Cities student now has a voice, a brush and kudos from a governor
If you ask Gabe Scheel's teachers, they'll tell you he's just like every other kid in the classroom. He answers questions at lectures, interacts with his classmates and even gets the occasional peck on the cheek from a cute girl. "I love that he's happy to be there and learning,"...
KEPR
Sunflower Festival kicks off fall in Tri-Cities
Pasco Wash. — There are just five days until the official start of fall. Middleton Farms in Pasco is celebrating with their Sunflower Festival. There are over five-acres of beautiful sunflowers, and this year, they have added zinnia wildflowers to the fields as well. With multiple varieties of sunflowers...
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 16-17, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Runaway Bull Busts Though Fence And Launches Poor Soul Into The Air At Pendleton Round-Up
Pendleton Round-Up Week is in full swing where rodeo fans have gathered in Pendleton, Oregon, to see some of the sport’s finest competitors. This year’s 112th Round-Up features bull riding, saddled and bareback bronc riding, mutton bustin’, fine shopping, and more. And it wouldn’t be rodeoing without...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Foodies set to re-open from fire at the Columbia Park Golf Tri-Plex
KENNEWICK, Wash. — More than half a year after a massive blaze destroyed several businesses in Historic Downtown Kennewick, the iconic ‘Foodies‘ restaurant is returning in a new form at the Columbia Park Golf Tri-Plex. According to a spokesperson for the City of Kennewick, the space at...
Popular Tri-City Eatery Coming to Columbia Park Soon
Following the devastating Cascade Building fire in downtown Kennewick in February, a popular restaurant is moving. The City of Kennewick announced Friday that Foodies will take over the space previously occupied by The Bit at the Landing on Paul Parish Drive, formerly known as Columbia Drive. According to Evelyn Lisigna of the City of Kennewick:
Gunshots hit 2 apartments at a Tri-Cities complex Friday night
Police were told multiple shots were fired in the parking lot.
nbcrightnow.com
New shelters being made for homeless looking for homes
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless has been helping people who need homes by giving them shelter and showing them what they need to do to get into apartments and jobs. The shelter will expand soon to provide space for those close to finding housing...
RELATED PEOPLE
KEPR
Cancer Crushing Challenge comes to Richland
Richland Wash. — The Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation is teaming up with Washington River Protection Solutions to crush cancer. The 6.2 mile race starts tomorrow at 7 a.m. on George Washington Way in Richland. The 10K timed race will wind through North Richland where it meets with the riverfront...
Get some ‘home inspo’ at the Parade of Homes in Richland this weekend
RICHLAND, Wash. — Maybe you’re in the market for a new home, or looking for some renovation for your current home – if that’s the case Jeff Losey said the Parade of Homes in Richland this weekend is the place to be. “I am the type...
Westward Ho! trots through Pendleton
PENDLETON — The historic Westward Ho! Parade graced the streets of Pendleton on Friday, Sept. 16, continuing a tradition that’s held since Round-Up’s inception in 1910. The nonmotorized parade presents a vision of what Pendleton’s streets would have looked like in the fabled days of the Wild West, when cowboys and cowgirls rode on horseback and in horse drawn carts through the town.
Central Washington priest pleads not guilty to raping a friend
A Tri-Cities priest pleaded not guilty last week to charges he raped a friend after he invited her to lunch. Prosecutors charged the Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, with third-degree rape with the aggravating circumstance of abusing his position of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been released from Benton County jail on a $30,000 bond while he awaits his Nov. 28 trial.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yakima Herald Republic
Come get some: Must-stop taco trucks in Sunnyside
Humans have invented many wonderful and beautiful things since homo sapiens began rattling around East Africa more than 100,000 years ago. The wheel, controlled burning, flexible ice trays, the piano. But no list of innovations is complete without the taco. Grilled meat? Warm tortillas? Salsa y limon? They’re as brilliant...
Update | WA arts commission member arrested for DUI after Tri-Cities crash
He’s in his third term on the Washington State Arts Commission.
West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!
Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
2 Injured and 1 dead in Central Washington Crash
At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Washigton State Police were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle incident on State Route 240, about 20 miles outside of Richland WA. An Eastbound Vehicle left it's lane and stuck a vehicle in the westbound lane. The driver of the Eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Driver killed in late night head-on crash on Highway 240 north of Richland. 2 more hurt
The driver died before they could be taken to a hospital.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima area business owner indicted for selling rotten juice
YAKIMA, Wash.- In a previous version of this article, another company's photo was used that is NOT affiliate with the indictment. A Federal Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside with 12 felony counts of fraud, conspiracy, false statements, and violating food safety laws in connection with her company, Valley Processing (VPI).
FOX 11 and 41
A Toppenish School District administrator is suing the district and superintendent for state law violations
TOPPENISH, WA – A Toppenish School District school administrator filed a complaint with the Yakima County Clerk’s office and is now suing the Toppenish school district and John Cerna Sr. for allegedly violating multiple state laws. I had a person who would like to remain anonymous send me...
Faith | You can have a glorious life after death, but it’s your call
Part of living is facing the reality of death. But questions loom large when we consider our mortality. Lee Walter has answers.
Comments / 0